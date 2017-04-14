Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday:

SOCCER

Premier League

Olsson reflects on how to cope with Zlatan and Costa

STOCKHOLM - Former West Bromwich Albion defender Jonas Olsson tells Reuters how to handle strikers like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Diego Costa ahead of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-CHE/OLSSON (INTERVIEW), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Philip O'Connor, 500 words)

We will bring you all the latest news ahead of this weekend's Premier League games. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

Ligue 1

Angers SCO v Paris St Germain (1845)

PSG aim to move level with leaders Monaco

PARIS - Paris St Germain look for a win at mid-table Angers to take them level on points with Ligue 1 leaders AS Monaco, who host Dijon on Saturday. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 300 words)

Chinese Super League

Talent development cannot be left to CSL clubs: Troussier

HONG KONG - An obsession with money and success among Chinese Super League clubs will have a detrimental effect on China's ability to develop top class football talent, former World Cup coach Philippe Troussier tells Reuters. (SOCCER-CHINA/TROUSSIER, moving at 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 500 words)

MOTOR RACING

Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix

Vettel and Hamilton limber up for desert duel

MANAMA - Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton, tied at the top of the Formula One standings after two races, limber up for another weekend duel in free practice at the Sakhir circuit (MOTOR-F1-BAHRAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

We will also have stories from around the paddock.

RUGBY

Super Rugby (week eight)

Canterbury Crusaders v Sunwolves, Christchurch (0735)

Read back from wrist surgery in Crockett's record game

AUCKLAND - All Blacks captain Kieran Read will make his return to Super Rugby following wrist surgery in what will be team mate Wyatt Crockett's record setting appearance for the Canterbury Crusaders against Japan's Sunwolves. (RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/CRUSADERS, expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, Hilton Head Island (to 16)

Donald two back of leader Cauley

Former world number one Luke Donald, seeking his first RBC Heritage win after four runner-up finishes, will start the second round two shots back of overnight leader Bud Cauley on the Harbour Town course in South Carolina. (GOLF-HERITAGE/, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 350 words)

CYCLING

UCI Track Cycling World Championships

HONG KONG - The women's sprint and omnium plus the men's individual pursuit and points race are on the agenda. (CYCLING-WORLD/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words)

NBA

Warriors, Cavs get set to open playoff runs

We preview the NBA playoffs where the top-seeded Indian Pacers will set out to try and avenge last year’s Finals collapse while LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers try to defend their title. (BASKETBALL-NBA/PLAYOFFS (PREVIEW), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Jahmal Corner, 450 words)

BASEBALL

Red Sox host Rays, Mets battle Marlins

Reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello takes the mound for the Boston Red Sox against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays while New York Mets flamethrower Noah Syndergaard gets the call versus the host Miami Marlins in two of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NHL

Penguins, Rangers eye 2-0 series leads

The reigning champion Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers try to grab 2-0 leads in their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series over the Columbus Blue Jackets and Montreal Canadiens in two of the four games on the schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

(Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)