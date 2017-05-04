Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:

SOCCER

EUROPA LEAGUE

Semi-final, first leg (1905)

Celta Vigo v Manchester United

Celta Vigo will look to exploit Manchester United's injury woes to upset the three-times European champions in the first leg. (SOCCER-EUROPA-CLV-MUN/, expect by 2100 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)

Premier League

Spurs bid to put pressure on Chelsea

MANCHESTER, England - If Chelsea needed any reminder that there is still work to be done to secure a second title in three years, the Premier League schedule should ensure there is no complacency in Antonio Conte's squad. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

We bring you all the latest news and managers' press conferences ahead of this weekend's matches which include West Ham United against Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal v Manchester United and leaders Chelsea at home to Middlesbrough. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

CRICKET

LONDON - England and Ireland complete their preparations for their one-day match in Bristol as the home side begin their final buildup for next month's Champions Trophy tournament, which they will host. (CRICKET-ODI-ENG-IRE/PREVIEW, (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, North Carolina (to 7)

Johnson tries to join elite club

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – American world number one Dustin Johnson goes for his fourth straight victory at the PGA Tour event at Eagle Point, where he returns to action four weeks after a freak fall kept him out of the U.S. Masters. Others competing include former world number one Adam Scott and five-times major champion Phil Mickelson. (GOLF-WELLSFARGO/, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 400 words)

NBA

NBA opens first African academy in Senegal

DAKAR - The National Basketball Association will open its first training academy in Africa as part of a push to recruit international players and expand its audience on the continent. The elite student-athlete development program in Thies, Senegal will train high school-age boys from across Africa and follows similar projects in China, India, and Australia. (BASKETBALL-NBA/AFRICA, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 400 words)

Celtics try to push Wizards to brink, Warrior face Jazz

The Boston Celtics try to push the Washington Wizards to the brink of playoff elimination while the Golden State Warriors seek a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven second-round clash with the Utah Jazz in the two games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

OLYMPICS

Vertically challenged NZ looks to newer snow sports

WELLINGTON - New Zealand's Southern Alps are familiar to millions around the world as the jaw-dropping backdrop to the "Lord of the Rings" movies but they have proved far less precious in producing Winter Olympians than their northern equivalent. (OLYMPICS-NEWZEALAND/ (FEATURE), expect by 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by Greg Stutchbury, 850 words)

