Soccer-Celtic sign Hayes from Aberdeen
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:
SOCCER
EUROPA LEAGUE
Semi-final, first leg (1905)
Celta Vigo v Manchester United
Celta Vigo will look to exploit Manchester United's injury woes to upset the three-times European champions in the first leg. (SOCCER-EUROPA-CLV-MUN/, expect by 2100 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)
Premier League
Spurs bid to put pressure on Chelsea
MANCHESTER, England - If Chelsea needed any reminder that there is still work to be done to secure a second title in three years, the Premier League schedule should ensure there is no complacency in Antonio Conte's squad. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Simon Evans, 400 words)
We bring you all the latest news and managers' press conferences ahead of this weekend's matches which include West Ham United against Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal v Manchester United and leaders Chelsea at home to Middlesbrough. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)
CRICKET
LONDON - England and Ireland complete their preparations for their one-day match in Bristol as the home side begin their final buildup for next month's Champions Trophy tournament, which they will host. (CRICKET-ODI-ENG-IRE/PREVIEW, (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words)
GOLF
PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, North Carolina (to 7)
Johnson tries to join elite club
WILMINGTON, North Carolina – American world number one Dustin Johnson goes for his fourth straight victory at the PGA Tour event at Eagle Point, where he returns to action four weeks after a freak fall kept him out of the U.S. Masters. Others competing include former world number one Adam Scott and five-times major champion Phil Mickelson. (GOLF-WELLSFARGO/, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 400 words)
NBA
NBA opens first African academy in Senegal
DAKAR - The National Basketball Association will open its first training academy in Africa as part of a push to recruit international players and expand its audience on the continent. The elite student-athlete development program in Thies, Senegal will train high school-age boys from across Africa and follows similar projects in China, India, and Australia. (BASKETBALL-NBA/AFRICA, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 400 words)
Celtics try to push Wizards to brink, Warrior face Jazz
The Boston Celtics try to push the Washington Wizards to the brink of playoff elimination while the Golden State Warriors seek a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven second-round clash with the Utah Jazz in the two games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
OLYMPICS
Vertically challenged NZ looks to newer snow sports
WELLINGTON - New Zealand's Southern Alps are familiar to millions around the world as the jaw-dropping backdrop to the "Lord of the Rings" movies but they have proved far less precious in producing Winter Olympians than their northern equivalent. (OLYMPICS-NEWZEALAND/ (FEATURE), expect by 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by Greg Stutchbury, 850 words)
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.