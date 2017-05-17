Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday:

SOCCER

Premier League

Southampton v Manchester United (1845)

Manchester United, whose hopes of finishing in the top four have already evaporated, visit a mid-table Southampton side in a repeat of this season's League Cup final.(SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-MUN/, expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 ET, 400 words)

La Liga

Celta Vigo v Real Madrid (1900)

Madrid travel to Vigo for crunch La Liga clash

BARCELONA - Real Madrid can take a huge step towards the Spanish title with a victory at Celta Vigo ahead of the weekend's season finale, with Zinedine Zidane's side looking to go three points clear of Barcelona. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Ligue 1

Monaco v St Etienne (1900)

Monaco will officially clinch their first title since 2000 if they avoid defeat at home against St Etienne in a game that was postponed last month. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

SAILING

America's Cup

Oracle Team USA skipper Spithill eyes 3rd America's Cup win

Australian skipper Jimmy Spithill, who led Oracle Team USA to the greatest comeback in the regatta's history at San Francisco Bay, will bid for a third 'Auld Mug' in Bermuda but believes it could be his biggest challenge yet. (SAILING-AMERICASCUP/SPITHILL (INTERVIEW), expect by 0700 GMT/3 PM ET, by Ian Ransom, 600 words)

TENNIS

WTA/ATP Italy International

Tournament favourite Rafa Nadal takes on Nicolas Almagro while third seed Stan Wawrinka faces unpredictable Frenchman Benoit Paire having lost to him last week on the clay in Madrid. (TENNIS-ROME/ (PIX, TV), ecpect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 400 words)

NBA

Celtics host Cavaliers in opener of East final

The top-seeded Boston Celtics, 30-11 at home this season, host the Cleveland Cavaliers, who were 20-21 on the road in the regular season, in the opening game of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference final. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NHL

Penguins visit Senators in Game 3 of East final

The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Ottawa Senators looking to gain the upper hand in Game Three of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference final, which is tied at 1-1. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0300 GMT/11:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Kershaw, Santana go for seventh wins

Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw (6-2) goes for the Dodgers against longtime rivals the San Francisco Giants, while Ervin Santana (6-1) seeks his seventh victory for surprise AL Central contenders the Minnesota Twins, who host NL West-leading Colorado Rockies, in two of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

CYCLING

Giro d'Italia (to 28)

Tom Dumoulin holds the overall lead heading into Stage 11, a 161-km hilly ride from Florence to Bagno Di Romagna. (CYCLING-GIRO/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words)

RUGBY

London rugby sevens event

LONDON - Players and officials meet the media ahead of the London leg of rugby's Seven's series. (RUGBY-SEVENS-LONDON/, expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

HORSE RACING

Post position draw for Preakness Stakes

Kentucky Derby champion Always Dreaming is expected to be rated as a big favorite after the draw for the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico in Baltimore, Maryland, the second leg of thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown for three year olds. (HORSERACING-PREAKNESS/ , expect by 2230 GMT/6:30 PM ET, 325 words)

WRESTLING

TEAM USA and Japan grapple in Times Square

Leading wrestlers from the United States and Japan grapple outdoors in Times Square in the Beat the Streets competition that benefits wrestling programs in the greater New York City area. (USA-WRESTLING/ expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 400 words) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)