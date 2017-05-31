Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday:

TENNIS

French Open

Nadal, Djokovic, Muguruza and Kvitova in action on day four

Rafael Nadal faces big-serving Dutchman Robin Haase in the second round and Novak Djokovic meets Joao Sousa of Portugal, while the women's holder Garbine Muguruza plays Estonian Anett Kontaveit and Czech Petra Kvitova continues her comeback after being stabbed late last year when she faces American Bethanie Mattek-Sands. (TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/(PIX), expect throughout, by Julien Pretot, Karolos Grohmann and John Stonestreet, 600 words)

SOCCER

We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)

Morocco host Netherlands in friendly international

AGADIR, MOROCCO - Morocco host the Netherlands in a friendly international before they meet Cameroon in an African Nations Cup qualifier while the Dutch play the first of three games in 10 days, with new coach Dick Advocaat missing two of them due to club commitments in Turkey. (SOCCER-FRIENDLY-MAR-NLD/, 400 words)

RUGBY

British and Irish Lions tour

Lions arrive in New Zealand

AUCKLAND - The British and Irish Lions arrived in Auckland ahead of their much anticipated rugby union series with the All Blacks. (RUGBY-UNION-LIONS/ (TV), moved with updates on merit, by Greg Stutchbury, 400 words)

All Blacks brand exceeds $200m, to get boost from Lions tour

WELLINGTON - The brand value of the All Blacks has soared past $200 million and the British and Irish Lions tour will only push it further into the top echelon of global sports brands, according to a branding expert. (RUGBY-UNION-LIONS/ALLBACKS-BRANDS (INTERVIEW), moving at 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by Greg Stutchbury, 650 words)

'Grizz' Wyllie pulls no punches on tour rivalry

Blood will be spilt and tempers may flare when the British and Irish Lions clash with the world champion All Blacks but stricter referees and modern technology should prevent a repeat of the thuggish incidents that have blighted past series. (RUGBY-UNION-LIONS/WYLLIE (INTERVIEW), moving at 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 900 words)

GOLF

European Ryder Cup vice-captain to be named

STOCKHOLM - European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn is expected to name one of his vice-captains at a news conference in Sweden. (GOLF-RYDERCUP/, expect by 1300 GMT/9 PM ET, by Philip O'Connor, 400 words)

ATHLETICS

Gatlin still aiming for the top

Even at age 35, Olympic silver medalist Justin Gatlin still believes he is the man to beat over 100m at next month's U.S nationals/world championships trials. (ATHLETICS-GATLIN/ (INTERVIEW), expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Gene Cherry, 400 words)

NHL

Predators face Penguins in Stanley Cup Final

The Nashville Predators try to avoid falling into a 2-0 series hole when they visit the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins in Game Two of the National Hockey League’s best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/STANLEYCUP/, expect by 0345 GMT/11:45 PM ET, 400 word)

BASEBALL

Yankees’ Tanaka faces Orioles

Japanese right-hander Masahiro Tanaka takes the mound for the New York Yankees versus the host Baltimore Orioles while reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer and the Washington Nationals face the host San Francisco Giants in two of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

(Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)