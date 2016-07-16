Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday (times GMT):

GOLF

British Open (to 17)

'Golden oldie' Mickelson leads the way

TROON, Scotland - American Phil Mickelson, 46, bidding to become the oldest winner of the British Open in the modern era, takes a one-shot lead over Swede Henrik Stenson into the third round. (GOLF-OPEN/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Tony Jimenez and Larry King, 600 words)

PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship, Alabama (to 17)

Vegas, off brilliant 60, sails into third round at Barbasol

Venezuela's Jhonattan Vegas, fresh off a sensational round of 60, carries a six-shot lead into the third round of the Barbasol Championship at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. (GOLF-PGA/BARBASOL, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 200 words)

LPGA: Marathon Classic (to 17)

Ko shares lead at Marathon Classic

World number one and former champion Lydia Ko of New Zealand shares a one-stroke lead with South Korean Kim Hyo-joo heading into the third round of the Marathon Classic in Sylvania, Ohio. (GOLF-LPGA/, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 200 words)

SOCCER

We will bring you all the latest team and transfer news from across the European leagues ahead of the new season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)

OLYMPICS

CAS will allow Russian athletes to compete in Rio-Litvinov

MOSCOW - Olympic hammer thrower Sergei Litvinov says there is a very good chance the Court of Arbitration for Sport will allow banned Russian athletes to compete at the Rio Games. (ATHLETICS-RUSSIA/LITVINOV (INTERVIEW), expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, 600 words)

RUGBY

Super Rugby, week 17

Canterbury Crusaders v Wellington Hurricanes, Christchurch (0515)

Otago Highlanders v Waikato Chiefs, Dunedin (0735)

ACT Brumbies, Western Force, Canberra (0940)

Stormers v Kings, Cape Town (1505)

Cheetahs v Bulls, Bloemfontein (1710)

Jaguares v Lions, Buenos Aires (2140)

Highlanders host Chiefs with top spot on the line

The Otago Highlanders, last year's champions, and Waikato Chiefs are fighting it out for top spot in the New Zealand conference and home advantage in the playoffs, having already qualified for next week's quarter-finals. (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/HIGHLANDERS, expect by 0945 GMT/5:45 ET, 350 words)

Brumbies seek to seal playoff spot

MELBOURNE - The ACT Brumbies will bid to win the Australian conference and a place in the Super Rugby playoffs with victory over the Western Force at Canberra Stadium in their final match of the regular season (RUGBY-SUPER/BRUMBIES, expect by 1145 GMT/ 7:45 AM ET, 300 words)

We will also move rolling highlights of every match in the final round.

BASEBALL

Darvish returns in Rangers-Cubs showdown

Texas Rangers' Japanese ace Yu Darvish returns from the disabled list for the American League West leaders to face National League Central leading Cubs in Chicago, while Jeff Samardzija goes for his 10th win for NL-West best San Francisco Giants when they visit San Diego in two of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Greg Stutchbury)