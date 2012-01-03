Jan 3 Reuters sports schedule at 0615 GMT on Tuesday (times GMT): - - - - CRICKET Australia v India, second test, Sydney (2330, to 7) SYDNEY - Fast bowler James Pattinson took four wickets, including that of Sachin Tendulkar, as Australia bundled India out for 191 after tea on the opening day of the second test. (CRICKET-INDIA/, end of day lead to follow, pix, TV, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words) - - South Africa v Sri Lanka, third test, Newlands (0830, to 7) CAPE TOWN - South Africa must be mentally stronger in the third test against Sri Lanka said captain Graeme Smith on the eve of the final match of a series neatly balanced at 1-1. (CRICKET-LANKA/, pix, expect by 1030, by Ken Borland, 500 words) - - - - SOCCER Premier League Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (1945) Wigan Athletic v Sunderland (1945) Manchester City v Liverpool (2000) LONDON - Tottenham bid to narrow a six-point gap on leaders Manchester City and United when they host West Bromwich Albion before City welcome sixth-placed Liverpool on Tuesday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, pix, expect from 2200, by Toby Davis, 500 words) - - Spanish King's Cup last 16, first legs (to 5) MADRID - Holders Real Madrid host La Liga rivals Malaga while fellow top flight sides Athletic Bilbao, Racing Santander and Levante visit lower league opposition in the opening four last-16 first legs. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP expect first take by 2100, pix, by Mark Elkington, 400 words) - - - - NHL Michael Rupp grabbed the Winter Classic spotlight, scoring twice to propel the New York Rangers to a 3-2 comeback win over the Philadelphia Flyers in the NHL's outdoor showcase.(NHL-FLYERS/, moved, pix, by Steve Keating, 300 words) - - The Colorado Avalanche, who have won seven of their last eight games, visit a Los Angeles Kings team that have gone 4-0-2 since Darryl Sutter took over as coach on Dec. 22. (NHL-KINGS/, expect by 0615, 250 words) - - - - TENNIS ATP/WTA Brisbane International (to 8) World number four and top seed Andy Murray makes his first appearance at the Brisbane International in a first round clash with Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan while grand slam champions Ana Ivanovic and Kim Clijsters meet in a second round match in the women's draw. (TENNIS-BRISBANE/, expect by 1200, 500 words) - - WTA Auckland Classic (to 7) Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova opens her Auckland Classic campaign against American Alison Riske while last year's surprise champion Greta Arn of Hungary begins her title defence against Germany's Julia Goerges. (TENNIS-WOMEN/AUCKLAND, expect by 0700, 400 words) - - Hopman Cup (to 7) PERTH - Third seeds Spain take on China while hosts Australia, led by Lleyton Hewitt, meet second seeds France in the late match of the mixed teams Hopman Cup. (TENNIS-HOPMAN/, expect by 1400, by Will Swanton, 500 words) - - ATP: Qatar Open, Doha (to 8) Chennai Open, India (to 8) - - - - ALPINE SKIING World Cup: Women's slalom, Zagreb (1400/1700) ZAGREB - Slalom points leader Marlies Schild of Austria looks for another good showing in the discipline as she bids to narrow the gap on overall World Cup leader American Lindsey Vonn. (ALPINE SKIING-WOMEN/, pix, expect by 1800, 300 words) - - - - RALLYING Dakar Rally, Argentina, Chile and Peru (to 15) Copy on merit - - - -