SOCCER

2018 World Cup qualifiers

Europe (1845 unless stated)

Group A

Belarus v Luxembourg

Netherlands v France

Sweden v Bulgaria

Group B

Andorra v Switzerland

Faroe Islands v Portugal

Latvia v Hungary

Group H

Bosnia v Cyprus

Estonia v Greece

Gibraltar v Belgium

Netherlands host France in key qualifying clash

The Netherlands take on Euro 2016 runners-up France without injured captain Wesley Sneijder at the Amsterdam Arena in a key clash in their bid to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP/, expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

Coaches preview Australia's clash with Japan

MELBOURNE - Australia coach Ange Postecoglou and his Japan counterpart Vahid Halilhodzic preview Tuesday's World Cup qualifier at Docklands stadium, a clash between the last two Asian Cup champions (SOCCER-WORLDCUP-AUS-JPN/, expect by 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

CRICKET

India v New Zealand, third test (to 12)

New Zealand resume Herculean task to save match

INDORE - New Zealand will expect a strong start from openers Martin Guptill and Tom Latham against India as they seek to stay in the contest when they resume day three 529 runs behind the hosts. (CRICKET-INDIA/ (PIX), expect throughout, 400 words)

GOLF

Tiger enters the unknown under competitive spotlight

After spending more than a year on the sidelines while retooling his game following his recovery from multiple back surgeries, Tiger Woods will test himself under the harsh glare of competition this week at the PGA Tour's season-opening Safeway Open in Napa, California. (GOLF-PGA/WOODS (PREVIEW), expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 728 words)

Woods still 'the man', his fellow professionals say

As Tiger Woods prepares for his PGA Tour return at this week's Safeway Open, the big question is whether he will ever be able to recapture his previous greatness, or is he destined to be little more than a sideshow attraction? (GOLF-PGA/WOODS-EXPECTATIONS, expect 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Andrew Both, 743 words)

Excitement and cautious expectations from Tiger's peers

Tiger Woods' peers are excited about the former world number one's PGA Tour return this week after an absence of more than a year, but most of them have expressed caution when it comes to expectations of how he will perform. (GOLF-PGA/WOODS-REACTION), expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 728 words)

