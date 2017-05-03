Reuters sports schedule at 0715 GMT on Wednesday:

SOCCER

Champions League, semi-final, first leg

Monaco (France) v Juventus (Italy) (1845)

MONACO - Free-scoring Monaco will hope their vibrant attacking talents can break down the defensive wall of Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-AMO-JUV/, expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

Europa League, semi-final, first leg

Ajax Amsterdam v Olympique Lyonnais (1645)

AMSTERDAM - Ajax Amsterdam, enjoying a European revival, host Olympique Lyonnais in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final, a tournament they won in 1992 in its old guise as the UEFA Cup. (SOCCER-EUROPA-AJA-LYO/, expect by 1845 GMT/2:45 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Premier League

We follow up the weekend fixtures and look ahead to the next round of matches including West Ham United against Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal versus Manchester United and leaders Chelsea at home to Middlesbrough (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

TENNIS

Wimbledon announces news for 2017 tournament

LONDON - The Chairman and Committee of Management of The Championships, Wimbledon, host the annual Spring Press Conference to provide an update from The AELTC and The Championships. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/ (TV), expect by 1230 GMT/8.30 AM ET, by Martyn Herman and Ossian Shine, 400 words)

ATHLETICS

Sub two-hour marathon possible in Monza, say experts

Nike's "Breaking-2" attempt in Italy this weekend might not produce a sub-two hour marathon, but it will probably lead to a world best time, three exercise physiology experts told Reuters. (ATHLETICS-MARATHON/BREAKING2, expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Andrew Both, 560 words)

Nike's African trio attempt sub-two hour marathon

LONDON - This weekend, aided by a host of technological and environmental advances, three carefully-selected elite African athletes will attempt to run the first sub-two hour marathon. (ATHLETICS-MARATHON/BREAKING2 (FEATURE, PIX), moved, by Mitch Phillips, 1300 words)

RUGBY

Gatland has combinations in mind for Lions tests

Warren Gatland has had two weeks to ponder the wisdom of his British and Irish Lions squad selection and on Wednesday he talks to Reuters about how he is now mentally rehearsing the partnerships and combinations they will need to challenge New Zealand over three tests. (RUGBY UNION-LIONS/GATLAND (INTERVIEW, PIX, TV) expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 600 words.

World Rugby number two Pichot speaks to Reuters

BUENOS AIRES - World Rugby vice-president and former Argentina captain Agustin Pichot speaks to Reuters in an interview in Buenos Aires. (RUGBY-UNION/PICHOT (INTERVIEW, PIX), moving at 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Rex Gowar, 600 words)

MOTOR RACING

Alonso gets first taste of IndyCar

INDIANAPOLIS - Twice Formula One drivers champion Fernando Alonso gets behind the wheel of an Indy Car for the first time and a first look at the infamous Brickyard oval as he begins his preparations for the Indianapolis 500 later this month. (MOTOR-INDY/ALONSO, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 500 words)

GOLF

Johnson ready to return from back injury

WILMINGTON, North Carolina - We look ahead to world number one Dustin Johnsons much anticipated return from the freak stairs accident that led to a back injury and kept him from competing in the U.S. Masters with a preview of this weeks Wells Fargo Championship where Phil Mickelson, Adam Scott and Jon Rahm are among those in the field at East Point Golf Club in North Carolina. (GOLF-WELLSFARGO/ (PREVIEW), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 400 words)

HORSE RACING

Post positions drawn for Kentucky Derby

Early favorites McCracken, Gunnevera, Classic Empire and Always Dreaming look for favorable Churchill Downs post positions in the draw for the Kentucky Derby, the Run for the Roses that is the first race of the fabled Triple Crown for three year olds. (HORSERACING-KENTUCKY/DRAW, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 400 words)

CRICKET

West Indies face battle in second innings against Pakistan

West Indies will resume their second innings on 40 for one, a deficit of 41 runs, as the second test against Pakistan in Bridgetown enters its fourth day. (CRICKET-WIN-PAK/, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 300 words)

CYCLING

Giro d'Italia

Quintana starts quest for Giro-Tour double in Italy

Nairo Quintana will embark on a daunting quest for a career-defining Giro-Tour de France double on Friday when he sets off against a tough field on Italy's roads. (CYCLING-GIRO/ (PREVIEW, PIX), moved, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

(Asia desk editor: Greg Stutchbury)