April 3 Reuters sports schedule at 0800 GMT on Tuesday (times GMT):

GOLF

AUGUSTA, Georgia - We build-up to this week's U.S. Masters at Augusta National, the first of the year's four majors where South African Charl Schwartzel will defend his title. Australians Adam Scott and Jason Day, who tied for second last year, are scheduled to hold news conferences. (GOLF-MASTERS/, moved, pix, by Mark Lamport-Stokes and Julian Linden, 400 words)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NEW ORLEANS - Impressive freshman Anthony Davis struggled to find the hoop but proved dominant in other phases of the game to lead Kentucky to an eighth national basketball championship with a 67-59 victory over Kansas. (BASKETBALL-FINALFOUR/, moved, pix, by Steve Ginsburg, 500 words)

NBA

NEW ORLEANS - Sharpshooting guard Reggie Miller of the Indiana Pacers and longtime NBA coach Don Nelson have been elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame. (BASKETBALL-HALL/, moved, pix, by Steve Ginsburg, 400 words)

Randy Foye landed a career-high eight three-pointers as the Los Angeles Clippers scored a commanding 94-75 rout of the NBA champion Dallas Mavericks on Monday in a potential first-round playoff clash. (NBA/(WRAPUP 1), moved, pix, 250 words)

NHL

Two goals by scoring machine Steven Stamkos in the final minute gave the Tampa Bay Lightning a 4-2 win over Washington, leaving the Capitals under pressure in the Eastern Conference playoff race. (NHL/, (WRAPUP 1), moved, pix, 250 words)

SOCCER

Champions League quarter-finals, second legs (to 4, 1845)

Bayern Munich (2) v Olympique Marseille (0)

Barcelona (0) v AC Milan (0)

LONDON - Holders Barcelona will go out if they lose or are held to a score draw by Milan while Bayern have no such worries given they 2-0 up from the first leg (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/, expect by 2130, 200 words)

We will also have detailed individual reports on both matches and sidebars

Previews for Wednesday's matches moved at 0200

Premier League

Manchester United stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League to five points after in-form Antonio Valencia struck nine minutes from time to set up a 2-0 win at relegation-threatened Blackburn Rovers. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, moved, pix, 300 words)

FEATURE

New Israeli soccer champions Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona have won their first major title, bringing hope, joy and vitality to a place better known as a target for rockets fired by militants from nearby Lebanon. (SOCCER-EUROPE/ISRAEL (SPORTS FEATURE), moved, pix, tv, by Ori Lewis, 600 words)

OLYMPICS

HOCKEY

MUMBAI - Having fulfilled his duty of leading the India hockey team to Olympic qualification, Australian coach Michael Nobbs has set the target of a top-six finish in London. (OLYMPICS-HOCKEY/INDIA (INTERVIEW), moving at 0800, by Sudipto Ganguly, 600 words)

JUDO

ALMATY - Judo is more than a sport for Maxim Rakov. It's a way of life for the world's top-ranked judoka and his entire family on the windswept steppe of Kazakhstan. (OLYMPICS-JUDO/KAZAKHSTAN, moving at 1000, pix, by Robin Paxton, 500 words)

CRICKET

Sri Lanka v England, second test, Colombo (to 7, 0430)

COLOMBO - The hosts look to take the series 2-0 while England, the world's top-ranked test side, need to arrest a four-game losing slump with misfiring captain Andrew Strauss especially under pressure (CRICKET-ENGLAND/, expect by 0630, pix, 300 words)

TENNIS

WTA: Andalucia Tennis Championships, Marbella, Spain (to 8)

Family Circle Cup, Charleston, U.S. (to 8)

CYCLING

Tour of the Basque Country, Spain (to 7)

