April 3 Reuters sports schedule at 0800 GMT on
Tuesday (times GMT):
- - - -
GOLF
AUGUSTA, Georgia - We build-up to this week's U.S. Masters
at Augusta National, the first of the year's four majors where
South African Charl Schwartzel will defend his title.
Australians Adam Scott and Jason Day, who tied for second last
year, are scheduled to hold news conferences. (GOLF-MASTERS/,
moved, pix, by Mark Lamport-Stokes and Julian Linden, 400 words)
- - - -
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NEW ORLEANS - Impressive freshman Anthony Davis struggled to
find the hoop but proved dominant in other phases of the game to
lead Kentucky to an eighth national basketball championship with
a 67-59 victory over Kansas. (BASKETBALL-FINALFOUR/, moved, pix,
by Steve Ginsburg, 500 words)
- - - -
NBA
NEW ORLEANS - Sharpshooting guard Reggie Miller of the
Indiana Pacers and longtime NBA coach Don Nelson have been
elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame. (BASKETBALL-HALL/,
moved, pix, by Steve Ginsburg, 400 words)
- -
Randy Foye landed a career-high eight three-pointers as the
Los Angeles Clippers scored a commanding 94-75 rout of the NBA
champion Dallas Mavericks on Monday in a potential first-round
playoff clash. (NBA/(WRAPUP 1), moved, pix, 250 words)
- - - -
NHL
Two goals by scoring machine Steven Stamkos in the final
minute gave the Tampa Bay Lightning a 4-2 win over Washington,
leaving the Capitals under pressure in the Eastern Conference
playoff race. (NHL/, (WRAPUP 1), moved, pix, 250 words)
- - - -
SOCCER
Champions League quarter-finals, second legs (to 4, 1845)
Bayern Munich (2) v Olympique Marseille (0)
Barcelona (0) v AC Milan (0)
LONDON - Holders Barcelona will go out if they lose or are
held to a score draw by Milan while Bayern have no such worries
given they 2-0 up from the first leg (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/, expect
by 2130, 200 words)
We will also have detailed individual reports on both
matches and sidebars
- -
Previews for Wednesday's matches moved at 0200
- -
Premier League
Manchester United stretched their lead at the top of the
Premier League to five points after in-form Antonio Valencia
struck nine minutes from time to set up a 2-0 win at
relegation-threatened Blackburn Rovers. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, moved,
pix, 300 words)
- -
FEATURE
New Israeli soccer champions Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona have
won their first major title, bringing hope, joy and vitality to
a place better known as a target for rockets fired by militants
from nearby Lebanon. (SOCCER-EUROPE/ISRAEL (SPORTS FEATURE),
moved, pix, tv, by Ori Lewis, 600 words)
- - - -
OLYMPICS
HOCKEY
MUMBAI - Having fulfilled his duty of leading the India
hockey team to Olympic qualification, Australian coach Michael
Nobbs has set the target of a top-six finish in London.
(OLYMPICS-HOCKEY/INDIA (INTERVIEW), moving at 0800, by Sudipto
Ganguly, 600 words)
- -
JUDO
ALMATY - Judo is more than a sport for Maxim Rakov. It's a
way of life for the world's top-ranked judoka and his entire
family on the windswept steppe of Kazakhstan.
(OLYMPICS-JUDO/KAZAKHSTAN, moving at 1000, pix, by Robin Paxton,
500 words)
- - - -
CRICKET
Sri Lanka v England, second test, Colombo (to 7, 0430)
COLOMBO - The hosts look to take the series 2-0 while
England, the world's top-ranked test side, need to arrest a
four-game losing slump with misfiring captain Andrew Strauss
especially under pressure (CRICKET-ENGLAND/, expect by 0630,
pix, 300 words)
- - - -
TENNIS
WTA: Andalucia Tennis Championships, Marbella, Spain (to 8)
Family Circle Cup, Charleston, U.S. (to 8)
On merit
- - - -
CYCLING
Tour of the Basque Country, Spain (to 7)
Copy on merit
- - - -