Reuters sports schedule at 0920 GMT on Friday:
GOLF
Masters (to 13)
Haas the early leader at 78th Masters
AUGUSTA, Georgia - Former FedExCup champion Bill Haas posted his lowest score in a major to snatch the lead midway through the Masters first round on Thursday, while holder Adam Scott experienced a real sense of deja vu.
SOCCER
Champions League semi-finals draw, Nyon, Switzerland
The Champions League semi-finals draw promises a number of intriguing narratives when Jose Mourinho's Chelsea, Madrid clubs Real and Atletico, and defending champions Bayern Munich all discover who they will face in the last four.
Premier League
All the build up ahead of Liverpool v Man City encounter
LONDON - We look ahead to the weekend's crunch title clash between Liverpool and Manchester City with team news and the latest from both camps.
Bundesliga
Schalke 04 v Eintracht Frankfurt (1830)
Schalke aim to consolidate third place against Eintracht
Schalke 04 host Eintracht Frankfurt looking to cement their hold on third place and automatic qualification for next seaon's Champions League before Borussia Moenchengladbach, who are seven points adrift in fourth, play on Saturday.
La Liga
Osasuna v Real Valladolid (1900)
Ligue 1
Montpellier HSC v Olympique Marseille (1830)
Dutch Championship
Groningen v NAC Breda (1800)
CYCLING
Brailsford leaves British Cycling director role
LONDON - Dave Brailsford, the man behind his country's rise to cycling superpower has quit as performance director of British Cycling.
NBA
Spurs dent Mavs playoff hopes
San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills, starting in place of injured Tony Parker, took full advantage of the opportunity with a game-high 26 points and put a dent in the playoff hopes of the Dallas Mavericks.
NHL
Coyotes skid continues, lose to Predators
The Nashville Predators eased to a 2-0 home victory over the Phoenix Coyotes on Thursday, putting a serious dent in the playoff aspirations of the slumping visitors.
BASEBALL
Yankees win over Red Sox not without controversy
Right-hander Michael Pineda allowed one run and four hits in six-plus innings and the New York Yankees opened a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox with a win at Yankee Stadium.
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.
RUGBY
Super rugby round nine
Highlanders v Bulls, Dunedin (0735)
Reds v Brumbies, Brisbane (0940)
The injury-hit Bulls have brought in veteran lock Victor Matfield to face the Highlanders in the second game of their Australasian tour, while the Reds need a win against the high-flying Brumbies to avoid slipping further down the table.
TENNIS
ATP: Casablanca Grand Prix, Morocco (to 13)
Men's Clay Court Championship, Houston, U.S. (to 13)
WTA: Katowice Open, Poland (to 13)
Bogota Cup, Colombia (to 13)
