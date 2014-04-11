Reuters sports schedule at 0920 GMT on Friday:

GOLF

Masters (to 13)

Haas the early leader at 78th Masters

AUGUSTA, Georgia - Former FedExCup champion Bill Haas posted his lowest score in a major to snatch the lead midway through the Masters first round on Thursday, while holder Adam Scott experienced a real sense of deja vu. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (PIX), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, Tony Jimenez, Julian Linden and Larry Fine, 500 words)

SOCCER

Champions League semi-finals draw, Nyon, Switzerland

The Champions League semi-finals draw promises a number of intriguing narratives when Jose Mourinho's Chelsea, Madrid clubs Real and Atletico, and defending champions Bayern Munich all discover who they will face in the last four. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/DRAW, draw takes place at 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 350 words)

Premier League

All the build up ahead of Liverpool v Man City encounter

LONDON - We look ahead to the weekend's crunch title clash between Liverpool and Manchester City with team news and the latest from both camps. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/LIVERPOOL, expect from 1100, 400 words)

Bundesliga

Schalke 04 v Eintracht Frankfurt (1830)

Schalke aim to consolidate third place against Eintracht

Schalke 04 host Eintracht Frankfurt looking to cement their hold on third place and automatic qualification for next seaon's Champions League before Borussia Moenchengladbach, who are seven points adrift in fourth, play on Saturday. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 350 words)

La Liga

Osasuna v Real Valladolid (1900)

Ligue 1

Montpellier HSC v Olympique Marseille (1830)

Dutch Championship

Groningen v NAC Breda (1800)

CYCLING

Brailsford leaves British Cycling director role

LONDON - Dave Brailsford, the man behind his country's rise to cycling superpower has quit as performance director of British Cycling. (CYCLING-BRITAIN/BRAILSFORD, moved with updates to follow, 250 words)

NBA

Spurs dent Mavs playoff hopes

San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills, starting in place of injured Tony Parker, took full advantage of the opportunity with a game-high 26 points and put a dent in the playoff hopes of the Dallas Mavericks. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NHL

Coyotes skid continues, lose to Predators

The Nashville Predators eased to a 2-0 home victory over the Phoenix Coyotes on Thursday, putting a serious dent in the playoff aspirations of the slumping visitors. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 900 words)

BASEBALL

Yankees win over Red Sox not without controversy

Right-hander Michael Pineda allowed one run and four hits in six-plus innings and the New York Yankees opened a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox with a win at Yankee Stadium. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0630 GMT/2:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

RUGBY

Super rugby round nine

Highlanders v Bulls, Dunedin (0735)

Reds v Brumbies, Brisbane (0940)

The injury-hit Bulls have brought in veteran lock Victor Matfield to face the Highlanders in the second game of their Australasian tour, while the Reds need a win against the high-flying Brumbies to avoid slipping further down the table. (SUPER-RUGBY/ expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 350 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Casablanca Grand Prix, Morocco (to 13)

Men's Clay Court Championship, Houston, U.S. (to 13)

WTA: Katowice Open, Poland (to 13)

Bogota Cup, Colombia (to 13)

