Jan 3 Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on
Tuesday (times GMT):
SOCCER
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (1945)
Wigan Athletic v Sunderland (1945)
Manchester City v Liverpool (2000)
LONDON - Tottenham bid to narrow a six-point gap on leaders
Manchester City and United when they host West Bromwich Albion
before City welcome sixth-placed Liverpool. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/,
before City welcome sixth-placed Liverpool.
- -
Spanish King's Cup last 16, first legs (to 5)
MADRID - Holders Real Madrid host La Liga rivals Malaga
while fellow top-flight sides Athletic Bilbao, Racing Santander
and Levante visit lower league opposition in the opening four
last-16 first legs. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP expect first take by 2100,
last-16 first legs.
- -
DOHA - David Beckham will not join Paris St Germain due to
family reasons, the big-spending Ligue 1 soccer club's president
Nasser al-Khelaifi told Reuters in Qatar. (SOCCER-FRANCE/BECKHAM
Nasser al-Khelaifi told Reuters in Qatar.
- - - -
CRICKET
Australia v India, second test, Sydney (to 7)
SYDNEY - Australia will resume their first innings on 116
for three in reply to India's 191 with the tourists desperate to
break up the 79-run partnership of Michael Clarke and Ricky
Ponting early in the day and keep alive their hopes of evening
up the series. (CRICKET-INDIA/, expect first lead by 0130, pix,
up the series.
- -
South Africa v Sri Lanka, third test, Newlands (to 7)
CAPE TOWN - South Africa were 236 for two at tea, after
being sent in to bat, on the first day of the final test against
Sri Lanka. (CRICKET-LANKA/, moving shortly, updates expected, by
Sri Lanka.
- - - -
TENNIS
ATP/WTA
Brisbane International (to 8)
World number four Andy Murray's build-up in his quest for a
first grand-slam title had an uneasy start when he laboured to a
5-7 6-3 6-2 victory over the unheralded Mikhail Kukushkin in the
Brisbane International first round on Tuesday.
Brisbane International first round on Tuesday.
- -
WTA
Auckland Classic (to 7)
Former world number two Svetlana Kuznetsova produced
virtually error-free tennis to eliminate Alison Riske from the
Auckland Classic, while former champion Yanina Wickmayer also
easily moved into the second round. (TENNIS-WOMEN/AUCKLAND,
moved, 400 words)
- -
Hopman Cup (to 7)
PERTH - Li Na has revealed her desperation to win another
major championship before time is called on her career.
(TENNIS-HOPMAN/, moved with updates to follow, by Will Swanton,
500 words)
- -
ATP: Qatar Open, Doha (to 8)
Chennai Open, India (to 8)
- - - -
ALPINE SKIING
World Cup: Women's slalom, Zagreb (1400/1700)
ZAGREB - Unbeaten this season in the discipline, Austrian
world champion Marlies Schild goes for her fifth back-to-back
victory in a slalom. (ALPINE SKIING/WOMEN, expect by 1930, by
victory in a slalom.
- - - -
RALLYING
Dakar Rally, Argentina, Chile and Peru (to 15)
Copy on merit
- - - -
NBA
The Los Angeles Lakers can take sole possession of top spot
in the hotly-contested Pacific division, where a half game
separates the first and last-place teams, when they host the
Houston Rockets. (NBA-LAKERS/, expect by 0545 Wednesday, pix,
250 words
- - - -
NHL
WASHINGTON - Alex Ovechkin and the resurgent Washington
Capitals look to extend their winning streak to four games and
close the gap on the Southeast division-leading Florida Panthers
when they host a slumping Calgary Flames team that has dropped
three straight games. (NHL-CAPITALS/, expect by 0300 Wednesday,
three straight games.