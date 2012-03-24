March 24 Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on
Saturday (times GMT):
- - - -
SOCCER
Premier League (1500 unless stated)
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur (1245)
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Bolton Wanderers v Blackburn Rovers
Liverpool v Wigan Athletic
Norwich City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sunderland v QPR
Swansea City v Everton
Stoke City v Manchester City (1730)
LONDON - With leaders Manchester United not playing until
Monday, local rivals Manchester City can return to the Premier
League summit with victory at Stoke City, while fourth-placed
Tottenham Hotspur visit Chelsea, who are fifth. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/
expect by 1445, 500 words)
- -
Serie A
AC Milan v AS Roma (1700)
Palermo v Udinese (1945)
Milan can extend their lead at the top to seven points with
Kevin-Prince Boateng set to return from injury. (SOCCER-ITALY/,
expect by 2200, pix, 400 words)
- -
La Liga
Mallorca v Barcelona (1700)
Real Madrid v Real Sociedad (1900)
Getafe v Valencia (2100)
MADRID - Second-placed Barcelona can close to within three
points of leaders Real Madrid with a win at Real Mallorca, with
Jose Mourinho's men not kicking off until later in the day at
home to Real Sociedad. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 1900, pix, by
Iain Rogers, 400 words)
- -
Ligue 1 (1800 unless stated)
AC Ajaccio v FC Lorient
Stade Brest v AS Nancy
Evian Thonon Gaillard v Lille
Olympique Lyon v Sochaux
Montpellier HSC v St Etienne
Nice v Olympique Marseille
Valenciennes v Stade Rennes (2000)
PARIS - Montpellier could go top for a day at least with a
home victory while Lille can move closer to a Champions League
qualifying berth with a win. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 2000,
pix, 300 words)
- -
Bundesliga (1430 unless stated)
Bayern Munich v Hanover 96
Borussia Moenchengladbach v Hoffenheim
Mainz v Hertha Berlin
Freiburg v Kaiserslautern
Werder Bremen v Augsburg
Schalke 04 v Bayer Leverkusen (1730)
- -
Dutch championship
Copy on merit
- - - -
MOTOR RACING
Malaysian Grand Prix, Sepang (to 25)
SEPANG, Malaysia - Lewis Hamilton put his McLaren on pole
for Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix as the team locked up the
front row of the starting grid for the second race in a row.
(MOTOR RACING-PRIX/, moved, pix, by John O'Brien and Abhishek
Takle)
- - - -
GOLF
PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Florida (to 25)
ORLANDO, Florida - Former world number one Tiger Woods and
South Korean Charlie Wi share the lead heading into the third
round at Bay Hill but Graeme McDowell, Justin Rose and Jason
Dufner are all on their tail. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 2200, pix,
by Simon Evans, 450 words)
- -
European Tour: Hassan II Trophy, Agadir, Morocco (to 25)
Copy on merit
- - - -
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Sony Ericsson Open, Miami (to April 1)
MIAMI - World number one Novak Djokovic and 16-time
grand-slam winner Roger Federer are among the leading men in
action at the Sony Ericsson Open while Maria Sharapova and
Caroline Wozniacki are on court in the women's competition.
(TENNIS-ERICSSON/ expect by 0330, pix, 400 words)
- - - -
CRICKET
New Zealand v South Africa, third test (to 27)
WELLINGTON - Alviro Petersen will resume the third day of
the third and final test against New Zealand four runs short of
his third test century as he and JP Duminy (76 not out) look to
hammer home the visitors' commanding position in the
weather-affected match. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, expect by 0000, pix,
by Greg Stutchbury, 450 words)
- - - -
CYCLING
Tour of Catalunya, Spain (to 25)
Copy on merit
- - - -
RUGBY
Super Rugby round five
Bulls v Queensland Reds, Pretoria (1505)
Lions v Stormers, Johannesburg (1710)
The Bulls take on the Reds in a battle of the last two Super
Rugby champions at Loftus Versfeld. (RUGBY-SUPER/, expect from
1635, 300 words)
- - - -
NBA
The Chicago Bulls look to pad their lead atop the NBA
standings when they host the struggling Toronto Raptors.
(NBA-BULLS/, expect by 0315, pix, 250 words)
- - - -
NHL
Sidney Crosby and the red-hot Pittsburgh Penguins have a
chance to move into sole possession of first place in the
Eastern Conference with a win over the Ottawa Senators coupled
with a New York Rangers loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs.
(NHL-PENGUINS/, expect by 0215, 250 words)