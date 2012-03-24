March 24 Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday (times GMT): - - - - SOCCER Premier League (1500 unless stated) Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur (1245) Arsenal v Aston Villa Bolton Wanderers v Blackburn Rovers Liverpool v Wigan Athletic Norwich City v Wolverhampton Wanderers Sunderland v QPR Swansea City v Everton Stoke City v Manchester City (1730) LONDON - With leaders Manchester United not playing until Monday, local rivals Manchester City can return to the Premier League summit with victory at Stoke City, while fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur visit Chelsea, who are fifth. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ expect by 1445, 500 words) - - Serie A AC Milan v AS Roma (1700) Palermo v Udinese (1945) Milan can extend their lead at the top to seven points with Kevin-Prince Boateng set to return from injury. (SOCCER-ITALY/, expect by 2200, pix, 400 words) - - La Liga Mallorca v Barcelona (1700) Real Madrid v Real Sociedad (1900) Getafe v Valencia (2100) MADRID - Second-placed Barcelona can close to within three points of leaders Real Madrid with a win at Real Mallorca, with Jose Mourinho's men not kicking off until later in the day at home to Real Sociedad. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 1900, pix, by Iain Rogers, 400 words) - - Ligue 1 (1800 unless stated) AC Ajaccio v FC Lorient Stade Brest v AS Nancy Evian Thonon Gaillard v Lille Olympique Lyon v Sochaux Montpellier HSC v St Etienne Nice v Olympique Marseille Valenciennes v Stade Rennes (2000) PARIS - Montpellier could go top for a day at least with a home victory while Lille can move closer to a Champions League qualifying berth with a win. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 2000, pix, 300 words) - - Bundesliga (1430 unless stated) Bayern Munich v Hanover 96 Borussia Moenchengladbach v Hoffenheim Mainz v Hertha Berlin Freiburg v Kaiserslautern Werder Bremen v Augsburg Schalke 04 v Bayer Leverkusen (1730) - - Dutch championship Copy on merit - - - - MOTOR RACING Malaysian Grand Prix, Sepang (to 25) SEPANG, Malaysia - Lewis Hamilton put his McLaren on pole for Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix as the team locked up the front row of the starting grid for the second race in a row. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/, moved, pix, by John O'Brien and Abhishek Takle) - - - - GOLF PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Florida (to 25) ORLANDO, Florida - Former world number one Tiger Woods and South Korean Charlie Wi share the lead heading into the third round at Bay Hill but Graeme McDowell, Justin Rose and Jason Dufner are all on their tail. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 2200, pix, by Simon Evans, 450 words) - - European Tour: Hassan II Trophy, Agadir, Morocco (to 25) Copy on merit - - - - TENNIS ATP/WTA: Sony Ericsson Open, Miami (to April 1) MIAMI - World number one Novak Djokovic and 16-time grand-slam winner Roger Federer are among the leading men in action at the Sony Ericsson Open while Maria Sharapova and Caroline Wozniacki are on court in the women's competition. (TENNIS-ERICSSON/ expect by 0330, pix, 400 words) - - - - CRICKET New Zealand v South Africa, third test (to 27) WELLINGTON - Alviro Petersen will resume the third day of the third and final test against New Zealand four runs short of his third test century as he and JP Duminy (76 not out) look to hammer home the visitors' commanding position in the weather-affected match. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, expect by 0000, pix, by Greg Stutchbury, 450 words) - - - - CYCLING Tour of Catalunya, Spain (to 25) Copy on merit - - - - RUGBY Super Rugby round five Bulls v Queensland Reds, Pretoria (1505) Lions v Stormers, Johannesburg (1710) The Bulls take on the Reds in a battle of the last two Super Rugby champions at Loftus Versfeld. (RUGBY-SUPER/, expect from 1635, 300 words) - - - - NBA The Chicago Bulls look to pad their lead atop the NBA standings when they host the struggling Toronto Raptors. (NBA-BULLS/, expect by 0315, pix, 250 words) - - - - NHL Sidney Crosby and the red-hot Pittsburgh Penguins have a chance to move into sole possession of first place in the Eastern Conference with a win over the Ottawa Senators coupled with a New York Rangers loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs. (NHL-PENGUINS/, expect by 0215, 250 words)