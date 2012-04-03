April 3 Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on
Tuesday (times GMT):
- - - -
SOCCER
Champions League quarter-finals, second legs (1845)
Bayern Munich (2) v Olympique Marseille (0)
Barcelona (0) v AC Milan (0)
LONDON - Holders Barcelona will be eliminated if they lose
or are held to a score draw by Milan while Bayern take a 2-0
lead from the first leg (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/, expect by 2130, 400
words)
We will also have detailed individual reports on both
matches and sidebars.
- - - -
GOLF
We continue our buildup to the Masters golf tournament,
first of the year's four majors, opening in Augusta on Thursday
with news conferences from Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Luke
Donald and Lee Westwood (GOLF-MASTERS/, pix, by Mark
Lamport-Stokes and Julian Linden)
CRICKET
Sri Lanka v England, second test, Colombo (0430)
COLOMBO - Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jaywardene struck his
second century in as many tests to take the home side to 238 for
six on the opening day of the second test against England.
(CRICKET-ENGLAND/, moved, pix, 300 words)
- - - -
TENNIS
WTA: Andalucia Tennis Championships, Marbella, Spain (to 8)
Family Circle Cup, Charleston, U.S. (to 8)
On merit
- - - -
CYCLING
Tour of the Basque Country, Spain (to 7)
Copy on merit
- - - -