April 3 Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday (times GMT):

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League quarter-finals, second legs (1845)

Bayern Munich (2) v Olympique Marseille (0)

Barcelona (0) v AC Milan (0)

LONDON - Holders Barcelona will be eliminated if they lose or are held to a score draw by Milan while Bayern take a 2-0 lead from the first leg (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/, expect by 2130, 400 words)

We will also have detailed individual reports on both matches and sidebars.

- - - -

GOLF

We continue our buildup to the Masters golf tournament, first of the year's four majors, opening in Augusta on Thursday with news conferences from Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Luke Donald and Lee Westwood (GOLF-MASTERS/, pix, by Mark Lamport-Stokes and Julian Linden)

CRICKET

Sri Lanka v England, second test, Colombo (0430)

COLOMBO - Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jaywardene struck his second century in as many tests to take the home side to 238 for six on the opening day of the second test against England. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/, moved, pix, 300 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

WTA: Andalucia Tennis Championships, Marbella, Spain (to 8)

Family Circle Cup, Charleston, U.S. (to 8)

On merit

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour of the Basque Country, Spain (to 7)

Copy on merit