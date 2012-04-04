April 4 Reuters sports schedule at 1445 GMT on
Wednesday (times GMT):
- - - -
SOCCER
Champions League quarter-finals, second legs (1845)
Chelsea (1) v Benfica (0)
Real Madrid (3) v APOEL Nicosia (0)
Chelsea and Real Madrid take away-goal advantages into the
second legs of their quarter-finals and will hope to set up
semi-finals against Barcelona and Bayern Munich respectively.
(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/, expect by 2045, pix, 500 words)
We will have individual reports plus sidebars on merit.
- -
South American Libertadores Cup
BUENOS AIRES - Holders Santos visit Internacional looking to
stay top of Group One while a third Brazilian side, Ronaldinho's
Flamengo, travel to Ecuador to face Emelec aiming to improve on
their third place in Group Two.(SOCCER-LIBERTADORES/, expect by
0300, pix, by Rex Gowar, 400 words)
- - - -
GOLF
AUGUSTA, Georgia - Holder Charl Schwartzel of South Africa,
four-times winner Tiger Woods, British world number one Luke
Donald and the rest of the game's leading players complete their
preparations for this week's Masters, the opening major of the
year at Augusta National. (GOLF-MASTERS/, expect from 1900, pix,
TV, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, Julian Linden and Simon Evans, 450
words)
- - - -
NBA
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles
Lakers, in a season-long battle for Pacific division supremacy,
meet on a busy night of NBA action in which several teams hope
to inch closer to playoff berths. (NBA-WRAPUP/, expect by 0600,
pix, by Jahmal Corner, 300 words)
- - - -
BASEBALL
The revamped Miami Marlins, with a new name, new uniforms
and new stadium, host the 2011 World Series champion St. Louis
Cardinals as both teams open their Major League Baseball regular
season. (BASEBALL-MARLINS/, expect by 0245, pix, 350 words)
- - - -
NHL
The St. Louis Blues, still in the hunt for first place
overall with three games remaining, host the Detroit Red Wings
while the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Montreal Canadiens in a
game featuring two non-playoff teams. (NHL-WRAPUP/, expect by
0300, pix, 300 words)
- - - -
CRICKET
Sri Lanka v England, second test, Colombo
COLOMBO - A century opening partnership between captain
Andrew Strauss and Alastair Cook provided much-needed relief for
England on the second day of the second test against Sri Lanka
on Wednesday. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/, moved, pix, 500 words)
- - - -
CYCLING
World track championships, Melbourne (to 8)
MELBOURNE - Cycling power Britain and surprise package
Germany set world records tumbling to win titles and gain a
confidence boost ahead of the London Olympics as the track world
championships began on Wednesday. (CYCLING-WORLD/, moved, pix,
by Ian Ransom, 800 words)
- -
Tour of the Basque Country, Spain (to 7)
Copy on merit
- - - -
OLYMPICS
BOXING
NEW DELHI - Vikas Krishan Yadav would baulk at the idea of
paying to watch someone box like himself in the ring but the
chess-playing Indian remains committed to his tried and tested
"boring" style to win an Olympic medal. (OLYMPICS-INDIA/BOXING
(INTERVIEW), moved, by Amlan Chakraborty, 500 words)
- - - -
TENNIS
WTA: Andalucia Tennis Championships, Marbella, Spain (to 8)
Family Circle Cup, Charleston, U.S. (to 8)
Copy on merit
- - - -