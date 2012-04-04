April 4 Reuters sports schedule at 1445 GMT on Wednesday (times GMT):

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League quarter-finals, second legs (1845)

Chelsea (1) v Benfica (0)

Real Madrid (3) v APOEL Nicosia (0)

Chelsea and Real Madrid take away-goal advantages into the second legs of their quarter-finals and will hope to set up semi-finals against Barcelona and Bayern Munich respectively. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/, expect by 2045, pix, 500 words)

We will have individual reports plus sidebars on merit.

- -

South American Libertadores Cup

BUENOS AIRES - Holders Santos visit Internacional looking to stay top of Group One while a third Brazilian side, Ronaldinho's Flamengo, travel to Ecuador to face Emelec aiming to improve on their third place in Group Two.(SOCCER-LIBERTADORES/, expect by 0300, pix, by Rex Gowar, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

AUGUSTA, Georgia - Holder Charl Schwartzel of South Africa, four-times winner Tiger Woods, British world number one Luke Donald and the rest of the game's leading players complete their preparations for this week's Masters, the opening major of the year at Augusta National. (GOLF-MASTERS/, expect from 1900, pix, TV, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, Julian Linden and Simon Evans, 450 words)

- - - -

NBA

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers, in a season-long battle for Pacific division supremacy, meet on a busy night of NBA action in which several teams hope to inch closer to playoff berths. (NBA-WRAPUP/, expect by 0600, pix, by Jahmal Corner, 300 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

The revamped Miami Marlins, with a new name, new uniforms and new stadium, host the 2011 World Series champion St. Louis Cardinals as both teams open their Major League Baseball regular season. (BASEBALL-MARLINS/, expect by 0245, pix, 350 words)

- - - -

NHL

The St. Louis Blues, still in the hunt for first place overall with three games remaining, host the Detroit Red Wings while the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Montreal Canadiens in a game featuring two non-playoff teams. (NHL-WRAPUP/, expect by 0300, pix, 300 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Sri Lanka v England, second test, Colombo

COLOMBO - A century opening partnership between captain Andrew Strauss and Alastair Cook provided much-needed relief for England on the second day of the second test against Sri Lanka on Wednesday. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/, moved, pix, 500 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

World track championships, Melbourne (to 8)

MELBOURNE - Cycling power Britain and surprise package Germany set world records tumbling to win titles and gain a confidence boost ahead of the London Olympics as the track world championships began on Wednesday. (CYCLING-WORLD/, moved, pix, by Ian Ransom, 800 words)

- -

Tour of the Basque Country, Spain (to 7)

Copy on merit

- - - -

OLYMPICS

BOXING

NEW DELHI - Vikas Krishan Yadav would baulk at the idea of paying to watch someone box like himself in the ring but the chess-playing Indian remains committed to his tried and tested "boring" style to win an Olympic medal. (OLYMPICS-INDIA/BOXING (INTERVIEW), moved, by Amlan Chakraborty, 500 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

WTA: Andalucia Tennis Championships, Marbella, Spain (to 8)

Family Circle Cup, Charleston, U.S. (to 8)

Copy on merit