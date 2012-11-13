Reuters sports schedule at 1400 on Tuesday (times GMT): - - - - CRICKET Australia v South Africa First test, Brisbane (to 13) BRISBANE - South Africa were forced to scrap their way through an uncomfortable final day against Michael Clarke-inspired Australia to save a match they had once looked like winning. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, moved, pix, TV, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words) See also CRICKET SAFRICA/SMITH and CRICKET SAFRICA/CLARKE - - Bangladesh v West Indies, first test, Dhaka (to 17) DHAKA - Kieran Powell and Shivnarine Chanderpaul struck centuries to push West Indies towards a big total in the first innings of the first test against Bangladesh (CRICKET-WINDIES/, moved, by Azad Majumder, 400 words) See also CRICKET WINDIES/GAYLE - - AHMEDABAD - Both Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virender Sehwag played down the notion but revenge will be very much on India's minds when they take on England in a four-test series starting at Ahmedabad on Thursday. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/(PREVIEW), moved, by Sudipto Ganguly, 650 words) We have also moved a series factbox (CRICKET-ENGLAND/FACTBOX). See also CRICKET INDIA/SHARMA and CRICKET ENGLAND/FINN - - - - SOCCER We will have spot news on merit ahead of Wednesday's friendly internationals. - - - - BASKETBALL The Los Angeles Lakers, who pulled off a major surprise by hiring Mike D'Antoni as their new head coach ahead of Phil Jackson, host the San Antonio Spurs at the Staples Center. (NBA-LAKERS/ expect by 0500, pix, by Jahmal Corner, 400 words) - - - BASEBALL Major League Baseball will announced the winners of the Manager awards for the American League and National League, as decided by the Baseball Writers' Association of America. (BASEBALL-AWARDS/MANAGERS, expect by 2330, by Larry Fine, 400 words) - - - - TENNIS LONDON - The curtain came down on a stellar year for men's tennis on Monday, one that saw four different winners of the grand slams and many unforgettable duels, but Roger Federer believes 2013 could be even better if court surfaces were made faster. (TENNIS-FINALS/FEDERER-COURTS, moved, by Martyn Herman, 400 words) (London duty editor: Mark Meadows)