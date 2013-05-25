Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League final, Wembley

Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich (1845 GMT)

Bayern the favourites in Europe's showpiece

LONDON - Treble-chasing Bayern Munich face Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund in the first all-German Champions League final hoping to make up for the disappointment of losing the showpiece match twice in the last three years. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ (PIX), expect from 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Mike Collett, Karolos Grohmann, Brian Homewood and Mark Meadows, 800 words)

We will also bring you a full results summary, post-match reaction from the managers and players, sidebars and statistics.

- -

Suitors await Neymar decision after Santos agree to sell

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil's Neymar is on the verge of choosing one of two offers from un-named clubs, reported to be Spanish suitors Barcelona and Real Madrid, after Santos agreed to transfer him. (SOCCER-BRAZIL/NEYMAR, moved, 750 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Monaco Formula One Grand Prix

Rosberg puts Mercedes on pole in Monaco

MONACO - Germany's Nico Rosberg scorched to his third successive Formula One pole position with team mate Lewis Hamilton completing a front row lockout for Mercedes. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), moved, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

- -

Indy 500 build-up

Girl power now part of Indy 500 while Formula One waits

INDIANAPOLIS - While Formula One waits for a woman to appear on the starting grid, women drivers long ago stopped being a curiosity at the Indy 500 with four vying for the checkered flag on Sunday for what is known as the 'Greatest Spectacle in Racing'. (MOTOR RACING-INDY/WOMEN (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6:00 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 600 words)

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour: PGA Championship, Wentworth, England (to 26)

Molinari leads way at Wentworth

VIRGINIA WATER, England - Italy's Francesco Molinari takes a one-stroke lead into the third round of the European Tour's flagship event at leafy Wentworth on the outskirts of London. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect from 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 500 words)

- -

PGA Tour:

Crowne Plaza Invitational (to 26) Fort Worth, Texas

Kuchar one ahead at weather-hit Colonial

Matt Kuchar, seeking a sixth PGA Tour victory, led by one shot at 10 under par after 15 holes when the weather-hit second round was suspended for the day at Colonial Country Club on Friday. Canadian Graham DeLaet held the clubhouse lead at nine under after firing a three-under-par 67. (GOLF-PGA/, expect end-of-day lead by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Champions Tour:

Senior PGA Championship (to 26) St. Louis, Missouri

Cochran and Perry move joint top at Bellerive

Good friends and fellow Kentucky natives Russ Cochran and Kenny Perry will take a joint two-shot lead into Saturday's third round at Bellerive Country Club after carding matching five-under-par 66s on Friday in the first of the season's five senior majors. (GOLF-SENIOR/, expect end-of-day lead by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, 250 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

England v New Zealand, second test, Headingley

England stutter after Cook and Trott fall

LEEDS, England - England lost Jonathan Trott and Alastair Cook to successive balls just before lunch as New Zealand rallied on the second day of the second and final test at Headingley. (CRICKET-ZEALAND/ expect updates from 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Justin Palmer, 500 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Super Rugby (round 15)

Auckland Blues 13 ACT Brumbies 20

Western Force 19 Otago Highlanders 18

Southern Kings v Cheetahs (1300)

Stormers v Queensland Reds (1505)

Sharks v Bulls (1710)

Bulls face Sharks banana skin

South African-leading Bulls face a potential upset in Durban against the Sharks. (SUPER-RUGBY/, expect individual match reports with two already moved, 350 words)

- -

English Premiership final

Leicester v Northampton

Perennial finalists Leicester meet local rivals

LONDON - Leicester appear in their ninth successive English Premiership rugby final where they face Northampton in front 82,000 at Twickenham. (RUGBY-PREMIERSHIP/, expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Giro d'Italia (to 26)

Nibali leads as snowfall alters stage 20 course

SCHLANDERS, Italy - Italy's Vincenzo Nibali remains the overall leader as the Giro heads into stage 20 which, following major alterations because of snowfall which saw stage 19 cancelled, is 210km from Schlanders to the race's final summit finish at Tre Cime di Lavaredo. (CYCLING-GIRO/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Alasdair Fotheringham, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

French Open, Paris

Djokovic and cold weather threaten Nadal's Paris bid

PARIS - Old foe Novak Djokovic and damp weather conditions are the most likely obstacles to claycourt machine Rafael Nadal's bid for a record-extending eighth French Open title over the next two weeks. (TENNIS-OPEN/, moved, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

- -

ATP: Nice Open, France (to 26)

Duesseldorf Cup, Germany (to 26)

WTA: Brussels Open, Belgium (to 25)

Strasbourg International, France (to 25)

Copy on merit

- - - -

NBA

Grizzlies try to avoid being pushed to brink

The Memphis Grizzlies try to avoid being pushed to the brink of elimination from the playoffs when they host the San Antonio Spurs in Game Theree of the best-of-seven Western Conference final. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/GRIZZLIES (PIX), expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, 200 words)

- - - -

NHL

Bruins host Rangers with eye on East final

The New York Rangers try to stave off playoff elimination for a second consecutive game when they visit a Boston Bruins team that is one win away from advancing to the Eastern Conference final. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/BRUINS (PIX), expect by 0045 GMT/8:45 PM ET, 200 words)

- -

Blackhawks fighting for playoff lives

The top-seeded Chicago Blackhawks will try to extend their best-of-seven series when they host a Detroit Red Wings team that is one win away from a stunning upset and first trip to the Western Conference final since 2009. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/BLACKHAWKS (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 200 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Rays and Yankees battle in marquee pitching matchup

Undefeated Tampa Bay Rays hurler Matt Moore (8-0) battles New York Yankees ace CC Sabathia (4-3) in an AL East matchup while Toronto Blue Jays knuckleballer R.A. Dickey seeks his first three-game win streak of the season in Major League Baseball action. (BASEBALL-ROUNDUP/, expect by 0415 GMT/12:15 AM ET, 300 words)

- - - - (Duty London editor: Mark Meadows)