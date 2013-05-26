Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Monaco Formula One Grand Prix

Rosberg on pole for Monaco Formula One Grand Prix

MONACO - Nico Rosberg can become the first son of a Monaco Grand Prix winner to win the season's most glamorous race as the German starts on pole position with Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton alongside. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/8:30 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 600 words)

- -

Red Bull protest about Mercedes secret tyre test

MONACO - Red Bull made a formal protest at the Monaco Grand Prix after it emerged that Mercedes, who swept the front row in qualifying for the Formula One race, carried out a secret tyre test with Pirelli last week. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/MERCEDES-PIRELLI, moved, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

- -

Indy 500

Franchitti and Castroneves bid for record-tying fourth win

INDIANAPOLIS - Briton Dario Franchitti and Brazilian Helio Castroneves go for their fourth Indianapolis 500 win and a place in one of the Brickyard's most exclusive clubs. (MOTOR RACING-INDY/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5:00 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 600 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

French Open, Paris (to June 9)

Federer highlights opening day in Paris

PARIS - Second seed Roger Federer is the main attraction on the opening day of the French Open as the Swiss 2009 champion plays qualifier Pablo Carreno Busta on Court Philippe Chatrier.(TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), by Julien Pretot, Martyn Herman and Toby Davis, 600 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League

Bayern eye domination after Champions League glory

LONDON - Despite the upheaval of a coaching change and hints about buying another striker, Bayern Munich believe they can dominate European soccer for years after triumphing in the Champions League final over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ (PIX), moved, by Mark Meadows, 600 words)

See also SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/GERMANY-REACTION

- -

La Liga (1800 unless stated)

Athletic Bilbao v Levante

Atletico Madrid v Real Mallorca

Getafe v Rayo Vallecano

Malaga v Deportivo Coruna

Osasuna v Sevilla

Espanyol v Barcelona

Real Betis v Real Zaragoza

Real Sociedad v Real Madrid

Real Valladolid v Celta Vigo

Valencia v Granada CF

MADRID - Champions Barcelona visit local rivals Espanyol knowing they have to win this weekend and at home to Malaga on June 1 to match Real Madrid's record La Liga mark of 100 points achieved last season. (SOCCER-SPAIN (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Mark Elkington, 500 words)

- -

Ligue 1 season ends (1900 unless stated)

Ajaccio v Nice

FC Lorient v Paris St Germain

Girondins Bordeaux v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC

Lille v St Etienne

Olympique Lyon v Stade Rennes

Olympique Marseille v Stade de Reims

Bastia v Sochaux

Stade Brest v AS Nancy

Toulouse v Montpellier HSC

Valenciennes v ES Troyes AC

Final Champions League spot up for grabs in France

PARIS - Olympique Lyon must beat Stade Rennes to guarantee third place and a Champions League qualifying spot knowing any slip could let in St Etienne who visit Lille with a better goal difference needing to make up a two-point gap. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Gregory Blachier, 500 words)

- -

Italian Cup final

AS Roma v Lazio (1600 GMT)

Rome the focal point for Italian Cup final

ROME - The Eternal City is awash with excitement and the threat of all too familiar fan violence as the first all-Roman Cup final between AS Roma and Lazio takes place at the Olympic Stadium. (SOCCER-ITALY/CUP (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Terry Daley, 400 words)

- -

Scottish Cup final

Hibernian v Celtic, Hampden Park (1400)

Celtic aim for first double in six years

Scottish Premier League champions Celtic bid for their first domestic double since 2007 when they take on a Hibernian side who last won the Scottish Cup 111 years ago, having since lost nine finals including four to Saturday's opponents. (SOCCER-SCOTLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Dutch Championship Europa League playoff, second leg

Utrecht clinch Europa League berth

ROTTERDAM - Utrecht clinched a Europa League berth, despite a 2-1 home defeat in the second leg of their playoff against Twente Enschede. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, moved, by Theo Ruizenaar, 200 words)

- -

Belgian championship Europa League playoff, second leg

Standard Liege (0) v Ghent (1) (1230)

Results only

- - - -

CYCLING

Giro d'Italia (to 26)

Italy's Nibali poised to win Giro

RIESE PIO X, Italy - Overall leader Vincenzo Nibali of Italy is set to win the Giro heading into the final, completely flat, stage 21, which is 197 km from Riese Pio X to Brescia. (CYCLING-GIRO/ (PIX), expect by 1715 GMT/1:15 PM ET, by Alasdair Fotheringham, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

England v New Zealand, second test, Headingley

Finn strikes for England as New Zealand lose opening pair

LEEDS, England - New Zealand lost openers Peter Fulton and Hamish Rutherford before lunch in reaching 62 for two having quickly dismissed England for 354 on the third morning of the second and final test at Headingley. (CRICKET-ZEALAND/ (PIX), moved, updates throughout, by Justin Palmer)

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour: PGA Championship, Wentworth, England (to 26)

Spain's Canizares takes one-shot lead into final round

VIRGINIA WATER, England - Spain's Alejandro Canizares, in his first outing since being diagnosed with viral meningitis at the start of the month, takes a one-stroke lead over former world number one Lee Westwood into the final round at Wentworth. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 500 words)

- -

India's Singh bids for U.S. Open spot in final qualifying

VIRGINIA WATER, England - India's Jeev Milkha Singh, a four-times winner on the European Tour, bids to win a place in next month's U.S. Open in final qualifying at Walton Heath on Monday before having an operation on a long-standing finger injury on Tuesday. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/SINGH (INTERVIEW), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 500 words)

- -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Crowne Plaza Invitational (to May 26) Fort Worth, Texas

Kuchar leads by one shot at Colonial

Matt Kuchar, seeking a sixth PGA Tour victory, takes a one-shot lead over a group of four that includes fellow American Boo Weekley and Canada's Graham DeLaet heading into the final round at Colonial Country Club. (GOLF-PGA/, expect end-of-day lead by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Champions Tour: Senior PGA Championship (to May 26) St. Louis, Missouri

American Kenny Perry takes a one-shot lead into the final round at Bellerive Country Club after a three-under 68 in the third round of the first of the season's five senior majors. (GOLF-SENIOR/, expect end-of-day lead by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, 250 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Hartley banned for 11 weeks for abusing referee

LONDON - Northampton hooker Dylan Hartley was banned for 11 weeks following his red card for abusing the referee in Saturday's English Premiership final defeat by Leicester, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said. (RUGBY-ENGLAND/HARTLEY, moved, 300 words)

- - - -

NBA

Pacers host Heat at East final

The Indiana Pacers hope to keep their unblemished home playoff record intact when they host the top-seeded Miami Heat in Game Three of a best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals tied at one game apiece. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/PACERS (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 200 words)

- - - -

NHL

Sharks look to take bite out of Kings

The San Jose Sharks will try to force the Eastern Conference semi-finals to a decisive seventh game when they host the defending Stanley Cup champion Los Angeles Kings. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/SHARKS (PIX), expect by 0315 GMT/11:15 PM ET, 200 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Arizona's Corbin leads brigade of undefeated pitchers

Arizona's Patrick Corbin (7-0), Detroit's Max Scherzer (6-0), Cincinnati's Johnny Cueto (2-0) and Toronto's Chad Jenkins (1-0) try to keep their perfect records intact as the undefeated pitchers take the mound in major league action. (BASEBALL-ROUNDUP/, expect by 0415 GMT/12: 15 PM ET, 300 words) (London duty editor: Clare Fallon)