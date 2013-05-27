Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday:

- - - -

TENNIS

French Open, Paris (to June 9)

Champions Nadal, Sharapova begin Roland Garros campaigns

PARIS - Rafa Nadal begins his quest for an eighth French Open title with a first-round match against Germany's Daniel Brands. Women's champion Maria Sharapova takes on Hsieh Su-wei. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), expect from 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, Julien Pretot, Toby Davis, 500 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

England v New Zealand, second test, Headingley

LEEDS - England declare their second innings on 287-5 on the fourth day and set New Zealand an unlikely 468 for victory. (CRICKET-ZEALAND/ (PIX), moved, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

English Championship playoff final

Watford v Crystal Palace (1500)

LONDON - Watford face Crystal Palace at Wembley for the a place in the Premier League next season. (SOCCER-PLAYOFF/, pix, expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 500 words)

FIFA CONGRESS

MAURITIUS - The Indian Ocean island location of Mauritius is the backdrop for the 63rd FIFA Congress which starts on Thursday when delegates gather to vote on the second set of proposals regarding world soccer's governing body reform process. The setting is an apt one after President Sepp Blatter spoke of steering FIFA back into safe waters when the process began two years ago. (SOCCER-FIFA/CONGRESS, moved, 600 words, by Mike Collett.)

Spain coach Del Bosque names Confederations Cup squad

MADRID - Spain coach Vicente del Bosque announces the world and European champions' squad for next month's Confederations Cup in Brazil. (SOCCER-SPAIN/SQUAD (TV), moved, by Mark Elkington, 400 words)

- -

GOLF

PGA Tour

Manassero makes history at PGA Championship

LONDON - We look back at Italian Matteo Manassero's victory in the PGA Championship at Wentworth on Sunday when he became the youngest winner in the 58-year history of the European Tour's flagship event. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, moved, by Tony Jimenez, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

Spurs look to punch ticket to NBA finals

The San Antonio Spurs, one win away from their first trip to the NBA Finals since 2007, can wrap up the best-of-seven Western Conference finals with Game Four win over the Memphis Grizzlies. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/GRIZZLIES (PIX), expect by 0415 GMT/12:15 AM ET, 200 words)

- - - -

NHL

Blackhawks visit Red wings with season on the line

The top-seeded Chicago Blackhawks will try to stave off playoff elimination for a second consecutive game and force a decisive seventh game in the Western Conference finals when they visit the Detroit Red Wings. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/REDWINGS (PIX), expect by 0315 GMT/11:15 PM ET, 200 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Darvish, Verlander among top pitchers in action Japanese pitcher Yu Darvish takes the mound for the Texas Rangers while former Cy Young winners Justin Verlander of the Detroit Tigers and Zack Greinke of the Los Angeles Dodgers are also in action. (BASEBALL-ROUNDUP/, expect by 0400 GMT/12:00 AM ET, 300 words)

