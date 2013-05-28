Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday:

- - - -

TENNIS

French Open, Paris (to June 9)

Top seed Djokovic opens French Open campaign

PARIS - Serbian top seed Novak Djokovic starts his Roland Garros campaign against Belgium's David Goffin on Court Philippe Chatrier after local favourite Marion Bartoli, the 13th seed, opens proceedings against Belarussian Olga Govortsova. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), expect from 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, Julien Pretot, Toby Davis, 500 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

British and Irish Lions tour of Australia

SYDNEY - Australia is billing the British and Irish Lions tour as "12 years in the making" but the 37 tourists know that if they return with a series win, their names will live on in rugby folklore for a lot longer than that. (RUGBY-LIONS/ (PREVIEW) moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 800 words)

- -

LONDON - A special romance still accompanies the British and Irish Lions on their four-yearly pilgrimages across the equator despite an annual schedule of rugby union tests fast approaching saturation point. (RUGBY-LIONS/ROMANCE, moved, by John Mehaffey, 1,100 words)

- -

We will also move squad lists, statistics from previous Lions tours and some pointers on how to win a Lions tour.

More items will move on Wednesday.

- - - -

OLYMPICS

Wrestling expect to make Olympic shortlist

ST PETERSBURG - Wrestling expects to make an IOC shortlist of candidate sports for the 2020 Games as it battles to restore its Olympic presence, international federation (FILA) president Nenad Lalovic told Reuters. (OLYMPICS-WRESTLING/, moved, by Karolos Grohmann, 350 words)

- -

Madrid plays sports card, Istanbul highlights economy

ST PETERSBURG - Madrid 2020 bid officials played up the city's ready sports facilities while Istanbul highlighted the strength of the Turkish economy as they and Tokyo prepared for this week's pitch to the International Olympic Committee (IOC). (OLYMPICS-BIDS/ moved, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

FIFA Congress in Mauritius

PORT LOUIS - Delegates continue to arrive on the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius ahead of the 63rd FIFA Congress which begins on Thursday. Before that, FIFA's executive committee will be meeting on Tuesday to finalise the agenda for the Congress, which is set to approve a series of reforms later this week. (SOCCER-FIFA/, expect by 1800gmt, By Mike Collett, 750 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

England v New Zealand, second test, Headingley

Rain frustrates England victory bid

LEEDS, England - Rain held up England's push for victory against New Zealand. Just 48 minutes of play were possible in the morning session in which New Zealand, set an improbable 468 for victory, progressed to 219 for eight before the showers returned to force an early lunch. (CRICKET-ZEALAND/ (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

Heat look to put Pacers on brink

The defending champion Miami Heat, undefeated on the road in the post season, can take a commanding 3-1 series lead when they visit the Indiana Pacers for Game Four of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/PACERS (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 200 words)

- - - -

NHL

Kings host Sharks in do-or-die Game Seven

The Los Angeles Kings and visiting San Jose Sharks clash in a decisive seventh game of the Western Conference semi-finals where the home team has won each game. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/KINGS (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, 200 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Yankees' Kuroda in action, Braves look to pad lead

Japanese pitcher Hiroki Kuroda takes the mound for the New York Yankees, Cincinnati's Mat Latos (4-0) looks to keep his perfect record intact and the Atlanta Braves look to pad their lead atop the National League East division. (BASEBALL-ROUNDUP/, expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, 300 words) (London duty editor: Pritha Sarkar)