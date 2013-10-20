Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur (1500)

Spurs bid to bounce back after thrashing

Big-spending Tottenham Hotspur visit Aston Villa aiming to bounce back from their shock 3-0 home Premier League defeat by lowly West Ham United last time out. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Sonia Oxley, 400 words)

- -

La Liga

Almeria v Rayo Vallecano (1500)

Real Betis v Elche (1700)

Real Valladolid v Sevilla (1900)

Sevilla, Betis seek boost before Europa League games

MADRID - Mid-table Sevilla and Real Betis seek morale-boosting domestic victories against visiting Elche and at Real Valladolid before they visit Liberec and host Guimaraes respectively in the Europa League on Thursday. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX) expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Braden Phillips, 400 words)

- -

Ligue 1

Sochaux v Monaco (1200)

St Etienne v FC Lorient (1500)

Olympique Lyon v Girondins Bordeaux (1900)

Monaco eye Ligue 1 top spot

PARIS - Monaco can join Paris St Germain on 24 points at the top of Ligue 1 with a win at lowly Sochaux. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 250 words)

- -

Serie A (1330 unless stated)

Atalanta Bergamo v Lazio (1030)

Fiorentina v Juventus

Genoa v Chievo Verona

Livorno v Sampdoria

Sassuolo v Bologna

Verona v Parma

Torino v Inter Milan (1845)

ROME - Champions Juventus visit arch-rivals Fiorentina looking to keep up with runaway Serie A leaders AS Roma, while Inter Milan travel to Torino hoping to bounce back from their drubbing by Roma before the international break. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 600 words)

- -

Bundesliga

Hamburg SV v VfB Stuttgart (1330)

FC Augsburg v VfL Wolfsburg (1530)

Copy on merit

- -

Dutch Championship (1230 unless stated)

Heracles Almelo v NEC Nijmegen (1030)

Groningen v PSV Eindhoven

PEC Zwolle v ADO Den Haag

AZ Alkmaar v SC Cambuur (1430)

PSV eye top spot with Groningen in the firing line

PSV Eindhoven can claim top spot in the Dutch championship with a win at mid-table Groningen that would take them two points above Twente Enschede while surprise package PEC Zwolle need a home win over ADO Den Haag to keep up the pressure. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 1430 GMT/1030 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

African Champions League

Al Ahli v Coton Sport

Al Ahli host Coton Sport with Pirates awaiting in final

Egypt's Al Ahli and Coton Sport of Cameroon meet in the second leg of the African Champions League semi-finals to determine who plays Orlando Pirates of South Africa in next month's final after the first leg finished 1-1. (SOCCER-AFRICA/CHAMPIONS, expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 AM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Nevada

Simpson in command heading into final round in Vegas

Former U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson takes a commanding four-shot lead into the final round at the TPC Summerlin after firing a four-under 67 on Saturday in the second event of the PGA Tour's 2013-14 season. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

European Tour: Perth International

South Korea's Jin takes first title

Former world number one amateur Jin Jeong overcame a bout of nerves to beat England's Ross Fisher in a play-off to win his maiden professional title. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, moved, 300 words)

- -

OneAsia Tour: Korea Open

Kang takes controversial Korea title

The Korea Open finished in bizarre circumstances with Kang Sung-hoon celebrating a one-shot victory after a controversial penalty for Kim Hyung-tae and poor putting by Rory McIlroy ended their title hopes. (GOLF-ONEASIA/, moved, 300 words)

- - - -

MOTORCYCLING

Australian MotoGP

Lorenzo wins after Marquez is disqualified

PHILLIP ISLAND, Australia - Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP championship defence remains alive after the Spaniard won an incident-packed Australian Grand Prix on Sunday in which title-leader Marc Marquez was among a clutch of riders disqualified for pitstop infringements. (MOTORCYLING-PRIX/ (PIX), moved, by Ian Ransom, 500 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Kremlin Cup, Moscow

Gasquet and Halep contest Moscow finals

Top seed Richard Gasquet of France faces Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin in the men's final while fifth-seeded Romanian Simona Halep meets Australian Samantha Stosur in the women's showpiece. (TENNIS-MEN/MOSCOW, expect by 1600 GMT/12 noon ET, 300 words)

- -

ATP: Stockholm Open, Sweden

Bulgaria's number seven seed Grigor Dimitrov faces sixth-seeded Frenchman Benoit Paire in the men's final.

Results only.

- -

ATP: Vienna Open, Austria

Second-seeded German Tommy Haas plays Dutchman Robin Haase, who beat top seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the semi-finals.

Results only.

- -

WTA: Luxembourg Open

Danish top seed Caroline Wozniacki takes on Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland in the final.

Results only.

- - - -

NHL

Ducks seek seventh consecutive win in home clash with Stars

The Anaheim Ducks shoot for their seventh consecutive win when they face the visiting Dallas Stars in one of three games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - - (London duty editor: Clare Fallon)