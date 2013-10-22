Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League group stage (1845 GMT)

Group E

Steaua Bucharest v Basel

Schalke 04 v Chelsea

Group F

Arsenal v Borussia Dortmund

Olympique Marseille v Napoli

Group G

Porto v Zenit St Petersburg

Austria Vienna v Atletico Madrid

Group H

Celtic v Ajax Amsterdam

AC Milan v Barcelona

Barca away to Milan, Arsenal host Dortmund

LONDON - Arsenal look to maintain their red-hot start to the season with a home match against Borussia Dortmund while Barcelona travel to Milan and Atletico Madrid are in Vienna. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 500 words)

- -

Champions League previews

Deja vu as Milan face Barcelona and an injury crisis

AC Milan's form has been erratic this season with only three wins in eight Serie A matches, and the injuries have continued to pile up. On Tuesday, they will be hoping to vary the routine by beating Barcelona in their Champions League group. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/MILAN (PREVIEW), moved, 500 words)

- -

Schalke rely on Boateng and youth against Chelsea

BERLIN - Schalke 04 are hoping new signing Kevin-Prince Boateng as well as teenagers Leon Goretzka and Max Meyer can power the Germans past Chelsea as they look for their third win in three games in their Champions League group. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/SCHALKE (PREVIEW), moved, 500 words)

- - - -

Beckham surrendered part of career, says Ferguson

LONDON - David Beckham thought he was too bit for Manchester United and later surrendered part of his career by moving to the United States to play for LA Galaxy, former United manager Alex Ferguson said in his autobiography. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/FERGUSON, moved, 500 words)

- -

FEATURE

Fans put their hearts into organ donor campaign

SAO PAULO - Not even death can sever fans' links with their beloved soccer team, promises a campaign to boost organ donations in Brazil which has helped to cut waiting lists for cornea and heart transplants to all-time lows. (SOCCER-BRAZIL/TRANSPLANTS (FEATURE), moved, 800 words, by Andrew Downie)

- - - -

CRICKET

Bangladesh v New Zealand, second test, Mirpur (to 25)

New Zealand lose three quick wickets before rain falls

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan picked up all three New Zealand wickets to fall as the visitors reached 107 for three before the rain fell in their reply to Bangladesh's 282 all out on the second day of the second and final test. (CRICKET-ZEALAND/, moved, 300 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Unusual makeover lands Red Sox in World Series

An unusual makeover moved the Boston Red Sox from the cellar to the penthouse of Major League Baseball and made loveable, antique Fenway Park the site of Wednesday's opener of the World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals. (BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/REDSOX (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 600 words)

- - -

Cardinals back in familiar surrounds

With the St. Louis Cardinals the most successful team in National League history, no-one should be too surprised to see them back in the World Series and with a great shot at winning despite having a lower payroll than many of their rivals. (BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/CARDINALS, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Julian Linden, 600 words)

- - - -

NHL

Blackhawks chase top spot in Florida

The Chicago Blackhawks, who are locked in a battle with the Colorado Avalanche for the Central Division lead, visit the Florida Panthers in one of eight games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - - (London duty editor: John Mehaffey)