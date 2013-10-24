Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

TENNIS

WTA Championships, Istanbul (to 27)

Williams faces Kvitova, Jankovic meets Li Na

ISTANBUL - World number one Serena Williams takes on Petra Kvitova looking to win her third round-robin match and reach the semi-final. Jelena Jankovic looks to back up her win over Victoria Azarenka when she faces Li Na. (TENNIS-WTA/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Ece Toksabay, 300 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Indian Formula One Grand Prix

GREATER NOIDA, India - Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel is the centre of attention ahead of a weekend almost certain to bring him a fourth successive title. We will have stories from around the F1 paddock. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin and Amlan Chakraborty, 500 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Europa League group stage round

LONDON - Premier League Tottenham Hotspur can clinch a place in the last 32 if they defeat Sheriff in Moldova and Anji Makhachkala and Tromsoe draw in the other pool match. (SOCCER-EUROPA/, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

- -

European league previews

La Liga 'Clasico' is perfect stage for Bale and Neymar

MADRID - The 167th La Liga 'Clasico' between Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Nou Camp on Saturday could be the ideal stage for Gareth Bale and Neymar to show they are worth a combined price tag of almost 160 million euros. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PREVIEW), moved, 900 words, by Iain Rogers)

- -

Dortmund hope Champions League high will help at Schalke

BERLIN - Borussia Dortmund are hoping their Champions League momentum will spill over into the Bundesliga when they travel to Schalke 04 in Saturday's Ruhr valley derby after they lost both matches to their arch-rivals last season. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PREVIEW), moved, 450 words, by Karolos Grohmann)

- -

Ex-Real coaches Mourinho and Pellegrini meet again

LONDON - If their rivalry as coaches in Spain is anything to go by, Jose Mourinho will emerge victorious, and possibly by a big margin, when his Chelsea side play Manuel Pellegrini's Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PREVIEW), moved, 760 words, by Mike Collett)

- -

Serie A leaders Roma to taste life without Totti

ROME - Title-chasing Roma are going to find out what life is like without talisman Francesco Totti on Sunday as their 100 percent record comes under the spotlight on a tricky trip to Udinese. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PREVIEW), moved, 420 words, by Terry Daley)

- - - -

Pakistan v South Africa, second test, Dubai (to 27)

South Africa extend lead over Pakistan

South Africa have piled on the runs on the second day of the second and final test in Dubai after bowling Pakistan out for 99 in their first innings. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, 400 words)AM ET)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour

CIMB Classic, Kuala Lumpur (to 27)

Mickelson headlines PGA Tour field in Malaysia

British Open champion Phil Mickelson headlines a 78-man field at the PGA Tour's $7 million CIMB Classic in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (GOLF-PGA/ expect by 0900 GMT/ 4 AM ET, 400 words).

- -

European Tour

BMW Masters, Shanghai (to 27)

McIlroy looks to end trophy drought in China

Rory McIlroy is one of four former world number one's in the European Tour field in China for the BMW Masters at the Lake Malaren Golf Club. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/ expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Cards clash with Red Sox for Game Two at Fenway

Rookie right-hander Michael Wacha will take the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals in Game Two of the World Series versus the host Boston Red Sox, who will counter with John Lackey when the best-of-seven championship series resumes in Fenway Park. (BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/ (PIX), expect first copy by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, by Larry Fine and Julian Linden, 600 words)

- -

Cardinals rookie Wacha faces biggest test of young career

BOSTON - Rookie sensation Michael Wacha will face the biggest test of his short but meteoric MLB career when he takes the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals outfielder in the second game of the World Series. (BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/WACHA, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Julian Linden, 500 words)

- -

Japan's Uehara proves to be pleasant surprise for Red Sox

BOSTON - After joining the Red Sox on a one-year deal, primarily as a setup man, Japanese pitcher Koji Uehara has transformed himself into Boston's super-reliable closer. (BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/UEHARA, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 500 words)

- - - -

NBA

LeBron's Heat facing toughest road yet to NBA title

We look ahead to the 2013-14 National Basketball Association season with a five-part package consisting of an overall preview, profiles of the Eastern Conference teams, Western Conference teams, five teams to watch and five players to watch. (NBA/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Frank Pingue, 650 words)

SEE ALSO: (NBA-PENPIX/EASTERN, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 1500 words) (NBA-PENPIX/WESTERN, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 1500 words) (NBA-TEAMS/, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 700 words) (NBA-PLAYERS, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 600 words) - - - -

NHL

Sharks look to stay on top of standings

The NHL-leading San Jose Sharks, the only team yet to lose in regulation, visit the Boston Bruins while Cory Schneider gets the start in goal for the New Jersey Devils when they host his former Vancouver Canucks team in National Hockey League action. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)