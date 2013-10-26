Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Formula One: Indian Grand Prix, New Delhi (to 27)

Vettel takes India pole faster than ever

GREATER NOIDA, India - Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel put himself on pole position for a fourth successive Formula One crown after lapping the Indian Grand Prix circuit faster than any driver ever before on Saturday. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), moved, by Alan Baldwin, 700 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

La Liga

Elche v Granada CF (1800)

Barcelona v Real Madrid (1600)

Levante v Espanyol (2000)

Malaga v Celta Vigo (1400)

Barcelona, Real Madrid lock horns in 167th La Liga 'Clasico'

MADRID - Real Madrid can move level with unbeaten champions Barcelona on 25 points with a win at their bitter rivals' Nou Camp stadium in the 167th La Liga meeting between the Spanish giants. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

- -

Premier League (1400 unless stated)

Crystal Palace v Arsenal (1145)

Aston Villa v Everton

Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion

Manchester United v Stoke City

Norwich City v Cardiff City

Southampton v Fulham (1630)

Arsenal beat Palace to extend lead at top

LONDON - Leaders Arsenal beat managerless Crystal Palace 2-0 in the early kickoff while Liverpool host West Bromwich Albion and flagging champions Manchester United welcome Stoke City. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), updates throughout, by Martyn Herman, 500 words)

- -

Bundesliga (1330 unless stated)

Bayern Munich v Hertha Berlin

Schalke 04 v Borussia Dortmund

Bayer Leverkusen v FC Augsburg

Hanover 96 v Hoffenheim

Mainz v Eintracht Braunschweig

VfL Wolfsburg v Werder Bremen (1630)

Dortmund visit Schalke in derby, Bayern host Hertha

BERLIN - Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 battle it out in the Ruhr valley derby as they bid to stay close to Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich who host promoted Hertha Berlin. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 450 words)

- -

Serie A

Sampdoria v Atalanta Bergamo (1600)

Inter Milan v Verona (1845)

Former Inter stalwart returns with surprise package Verona

MILAN - Former Inter Milan player Andrea Mandorlini, who won the league title with the club in 1989, returns to the San Siro as coach of surprise package Hellas Verona who are in fourth spot, one point and one place above their hosts. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Terry Daley, 500 words)

- -

Ligue 1 (1800 unless stated)

Olympique Marseille v Stade de Reims (1500)

Bastia v Nice

En Avant Guingamp v Ajaccio

FC Lorient v Sochaux

Toulouse v Stade Rennes

Valenciennes v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC

- -

Dutch Championship (1745 unless stated)

ADO Den Haag v Twente Enschede (1645)

SC Cambuur v Utrecht

NAC Breda v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer

Ajax Amsterdam v RKC Waalwijk (1845)

Leaders Twente visit Den Haag wary of chasing pack

AMSTERDAM - Leaders Twente Enschede visit ADO Den Haag knowing anything less than a win could see them toppled this weekend by any of the three teams in the chasing pack who are a point behind including Ajax who host RKC Waalwijk in the late game. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 350 words)

- -

AFC Champions League final, first leg

Damjanovic strikes late to earn Seoul first-leg draw

Dejan Damjanovic's late equaliser earned FC Seoul a 2-2 home draw against big-spending Chinese champions Guangzhou Evergrande in the first leg of the AFC Champions League final. (SOCCER-ASIA/CHAMPIONS, moved, 200 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

WTA Championships, Istanbul (to 27)

Holder Williams plays Jankovic, Li meets Kvitova in semis

ISTANBUL - Top seed and defending champion Serena Williams faces Serbia's Jelena Jankovic while China's Li Na takes on Czech Petra Kvitova in the semi-finals of the season-ending WTA Championships. (TENNIS-WTA/ (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/ 12 PM ET, by Ece Toksabay, 350 words)

- -

ATP: Swiss Indoors, Basel (to 28)

Federer plays Pospisil with eye on World Tour Finals

Third seed Roger Federer faces promising Canadian Vasek Pospisil in the Basel Open semi-finals knowing a sixth title at his hometown tournament would guarantee the Swiss a place in the season-ending ATP World Tour finals. (TENNIS-BASEL/, 350 words)

- -

ATP: Valencia Open, Spain (to 28)

- -

CRICKET

South Africa v Pakistan second test, Dubai (to 27)

Spinners level series for South Africa

Slow bowlers Imran Tahir and JP Duminy spun South Africa to a series-levelling innings and 92-run victory over Pakistan on day four of the second test in Dubai on Saturday. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, moved, 350 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Cardinals host Red Sox as World Series shifts to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - After splitting the first two games of the best-of-seven World Series, the championship shifts to St. Louis for a pivotal Game Three that will see Joe Kelly on the mound for the Cardinals and right-hander Jake Peavy getting the start for the Boston Red Sox. (BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/ (PIX), expect first copy by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 600 words)

- - - -

NHL

Sharks look to return to winning ways

The San Jose Sharks look to rebound form, their first regulation loss of the season when they visit the Montreal Canadiens in one of 11 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

- -

Crosby leads Penguins into Toronto to face Maple Leafs TORONTO - Sidney Crosby leads the Metropolitan Divison-leading Pittsburgh Penguins into Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs, who are locked in a battle for top spot in the Atlantic. (NHL-LEAFS/, expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.