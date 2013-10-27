Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:

MOTOR RACING

Formula One: Indian Grand Prix, New Delhi

Vettel joins the F1 greats with fourth title

GREATER NOIDA, India - Germany's Sebastian Vettel roared into the record books as Formula One's youngest four-times world champion after winning the Indian Grand Prix for the third year in a row.(MOTOR RACING-PRIX/, PIX, moved, by Alan Baldwin and Amlan Chakraborty, 600 words)

We have also moved a Vettel newsmaker, list of champions and statistical factboxes.

SOCCER

Premier League (1600 unless stated)

Sunderland v Newcastle United (1330)

Chelsea v Manchester City

Swansea City v West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur v Hull City

Chelsea need win over City to keep pressure on Arsenal

LONDON - Chelsea must beat visitors Manchester City to jump back to second place two points behind Arsenal while Tottenham Hotspur can move within three points of their north London rivals with a home win over Hull City. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect from 1530/11:30 AM ET, by Justin Palmer, 600 words)

La Liga

Sevilla v Osasuna (1100)

Villarreal v Valencia (1600)

Real Sociedad v Almeria (1800)

Atletico Madrid v Real Betis (2000)

Atletico can tighten grip on second place by beating Betis

MADRID - Atletico Madrid can trim the gap to leaders Barcelona back to one point and pull five points clear of third-placed city rivals Real, who lost 2-1 in Saturday's 'Clasico' at the Nou Camp, with a home win over Real Betis. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/8 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

Serie A (1400 unless stated)

Bologna v Livorno

Catania v Sassuolo

Chievo Verona v Fiorentina

Juventus v Genoa

Parma v AC Milan

Udinese v AS Roma

Lazio v Cagliari (1945)

Roma must cope without injured forwards at Udinese

ROME - Serie A leaders Roma are without forwards Francesco Totti and Gervinho as their 100 percent record comes under the spotlight at Udinese. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, by Terry Daley, 500 words)

Ligue 1

Monaco v Olympique Lyon (1600)

St Etienne v Paris St Germain (2000)

PARIS - Paris St Germain visit St Etienne needing a win to guarantee staying top of Ligue 1 with third-placed Monaco two points off the pace and ready to pounce when they host struggling Olympique Lyon. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect from 1800 GMT/ 2 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

Bundesliga

Freiburg v Hamburg SV (1430)

Borussia Moenchengladbach v Eintracht Frankfurt (1630)

Hamburg visit winless Freiburg hoping to keep run going

BERLIN - Hamburg SV aim to keep their fine run under coach Bert van Marwijk going and climb further up the Bundesliga table when they visit Freiburg, who are still without a win this season. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET,, by Karolos Grohmann, 350 words)

Dutch Championship (1330 unless stated)

Roda JC Kerkrade v PSV Eindhoven (1130)

Feyenoord v Heracles Almelo

PEC Zwolle v AZ Alkmaar

Vitesse Arnhem v Groningen (1530)

TENNIS

WTA Championships, Istanbul (to 27)

Serena takes on Li for WTA championships title

ISTANBUL - Top seed and holder Serena Williams plays fellow 30-something Li Na of China in the showpiece match as the American bids for a fourth WTA championships title. (TENNIS-WTA/ (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/ 12 PM ET, by Ece Toksabay, 350 words)

ATP: Swiss Indoors, Basel

World Tour finals place at stake as Federer meets Del Potro

Roger Federer faces Argentine top seed Juan Martin Del Potro in his hometown Basel Open final knowing victory will clinch a place at next month's season-ending ATP Tour Finals in London. (TENNIS-BASEL/, 350 words)

ATP: Valencia Open, Spain

Defending champion Ferrer meets Youzhny in Valencia final

VALENCIA - Spanish world number three David Ferrer, the top seed and defending champion, bids for a fourth Valencia Open title when he takes on unseeded Russian Mikhail Youzhny. (TENNIS-MEN/VALENCIA, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour

CIMB Classic, Kuala Lumpur

American pair share one-stroke lead in Kuala Lumpur

Americans Ryan Moore and Chris Stroud share a one-shot lead over big-hitting Thai Kiradech Aphibarnrat and their compatriot Gary Woodland going into the final round of the CIMB Classic in Malaysia. (GOLF-PGA/, 350 words)

European Tour

BMW Masters, Shanghai

Guthrie and Cabrera-Bello share one-shot lead in Shanghai

American Luke Guthrie shares a one-shot lead with Spain's Rafael Cabrera-Bello whose third-placed compatriot Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano is himself a stroke in front of Frenchman Gregory Bourdy heading into the final round of the BMW Masters tournament. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, 350 words)

RALLYING

Rally of Spain (to 27)

Latvala leads Sordo at Rally of Spain before final stage

MADRID - Jari-Matti Latvala of Finland leads the Rally of Spain going into the final day ahead of local favourite Dani Sordo, with Frenchman Sebastien Ogier, who has already clinched his maiden world title, lurking in fourth. (RALLYING/SPAIN expect by 1800 GMT/12 AM ET, 300 words)

BASEBALL

Buchholz gets start for Boston in Game Four

ST LOUIS - The Boston Red Sox will start right-hander Clay Buchholz as they go against Lance Lynn and the St. Louis Cardinals in Game Four of the World Series. The Cardinals lead the best-of-seven series 2-1. (BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/ (PIX), expect first copy by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 600 words)

NFL

Unbeaten Chiefs chase eighth win at Cleveland

The Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL's only undefeated team, seek to run their record to 8-0 in a home game against Cleveland with the NFC South-leading and one-loss New Orleans Saints trying to stay perfect at home against the Buffalo Bills. (NFL-WRAP/ (PIX), expect first copy by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 500 words)

Streaking Packers travel to Minnesota

The Green Bay Packers, the NFC North's top team, visit division rivals the Minnesota Vikings bidding for a fourth consecutive victory with the San Francisco 49ers taking on the winless Jacksonville Jaguars in London on a busy day in the National Football League. (NFL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 2130 GMT/5:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

NHL

Avalanche face Jets, go for fourth win in a row

The Central Division-leading Colorado Avalanche host the Winnipeg Jets as they seek to win their fourth consecutive contest in one of five games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

