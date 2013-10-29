Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday:

- - - -

SOCCER

La Liga

Espanyol v Malaga (1900)

Celta Vigo v Barcelona (2100)

Barca aim to open four-point gap on Atletico

MADRID - Unbeaten leaders Barcelona visit struggling Celta Vigo knowing a win would open up a four-point lead over second-placed Atletico Madrid who visit Granada on Thursday. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

- -

Capital One (League) Cup fourth round (1945)

Arsenal v Chelsea

Birmingham City v Stoke City

Burnley v West Ham United

Leicester City v Fulham

Manchester United v Norwich City

Arsenal meet Chelsea for place in quarter-finals

LONDON - Arsenal and Chelsea will rotate their squads for the League Cup clash, a repeat of the 2007 final won by the Blues, while Manchester United should dispose of struggling Norwich at Old Trafford. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP, expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 500 words)

- -

Serie A

Atalanta Bergamo v Inter Milan (1945)

Inter bid to close gap on leading pack

Fourth-placed Inter Milan kick off a full programme of midweek fixtures in Serie A with a visit to mid-table Atalanta as they aim to close the gap on second-placed Napoli and Juventus, in third, to one point. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

- -

French League Cup round of 32

Copy on merit

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Paris Masters (to Nov. 3)

Djokovic launches Paris campaign

PARIS - Second seed Novak Djokovic starts his campaign against a qualifier while Frenchmen Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Richard Gasquet are desperate to advance in their bids to claim an ATP World Tour finals ticket. (TENNIS-MEN/MASTERS (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

- -

WTA: Tournament of Champions, Sofia (to Nov. 3)

Copy on merit

- - - -

RUGBY

Pumas coach Hourcade address media ahead of European tour

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina present new coach Daniel Hourcade at a news conference 11 days before they open their European tour against England at Twickenham. (RUGBY-ARGENTINA/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1730 GMT/1:30 PM ET, by Rex Gowar, 300 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Cards and Red Sox return to Fenway for Game Six

The best-of-seven World Series returns to Boston's Fenway Park for Game Six on Wednesday with the St Louis Cardinals trailing the Boston Red Sox 3-2. (BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 500 words)

- - - -

HORSE RACING

Game On Dude is the early favourite

We continue our buildup to this week's Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia where Game On Dude has been installed as the early 8-5 favourite for Saturday's feature race, the $5 million Classic. We preview the two days of racing at the iconic venue in Southern California. (HORSERACING-BREEDERS/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes and Julian Linden, 500 words)

- - - -

NBA

Champion Heat open campaign against Bulls

The twice-reigning NBA champion Miami Heat host the Chicago Bulls who welcome the return of former league MVP Derrick Rose back to the lineup as the 2013-14 season launches with three games. (NBA/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 500 words)

- - - -

NHL

Vanek makes Islanders debut

Austrian Thomas Vanek makes his New York Islanders debut at home to the New York Rangers in one of eight games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Bangladesh v New Zealand, first ODI, Dhaka

Copy on merit

- - - - (Duty editor: Tony Jimenez)