Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday:

- - - -

GOLF

Woods reflects on his five victories in 2013

ISTANBUL - Tiger Woods talks to Reuters ahead of the Turkish Airlines Open starting on Thursday, reflecting on his five victories this year and looking ahead to his plans for 2014. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/WOODS (INTERVIEW, PIX, TV), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 500 words)

- - - -

Soccer

Champions League

Champions League Group Stage (1945 unless stated, to 6)

Group A

Shakhtar Donetsk v Bayer Leverkusen

Real Sociedad v Manchester United

Group B

Juventus v Real Madrid

FC Copenhagen v Galatasaray

Group C

Paris St Germain v Anderlecht

Olympiakos Piraeus v Benfica

Group D

Manchester City v CSKA Moscow

Viktoria Plzen v Bayern Munich

Real Madrid and PSG seek perfection to claim last 16 spots

LONDON - Nine-time European champions Real Madrid and fellow big spenders Paris St Germain seek a fourth straight Champions League win to claim a last 16 place and Manchester City can join them in the knockout phase with a victory. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Ed Osmond, 800 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP World Tour Finals (to 11)

Big guns start campaigns at World Tour Finals

LONDON - The big guns begin their round-robin play at the 02 with the mouth-watering prospect of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer squaring off in a repeat of last year's final. In Group A, world number one Rafa Nadal faces compatriot David Ferrer as he begins his quest for the one title to elude him. (TENNIS-ATP/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 500 words)

- - - -

NBA

Pacers look to extend perfect start to season

The Indiana Pacers (3-0) look to extend their hot start to the young NBA season when they visit the Detroit Pistons while the Utah Jazz seek their first win versus the host Brooklyn Nets in two of the nine games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

- - - -

NHL

Sharks host lowly Sabres with eye on top spot

The San Jose Sharks, in a battle for first place overall, host the struggling Buffalo Sabres in one of nine games on the NHL schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (Duty editor: Justin Palmer)