Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

- - - -

Soccer

Champions League (1945 unless stated)

Group E

Basel v Steaua Bucharest

Chelsea v Schalke 04

Group F

Borussia Dortmund v Arsenal

Napoli v Olympique Marseille

Group G

Zenit St Petersburg v Porto (1700)

Atletico Madrid v Austria Vienna

Group H

Ajax Amsterdam v Celtic

Barcelona v AC Milan

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona eyeing knockout phase

LONDON - Atletico Madrid hope to secure a place in the last 16 with a perfect record when they host Austria Vienna while Barcelona will also qualify form the knockout stages if they win at AC Milan. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/WRAPUP 1 (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Mark Meadows, 800 words)

- -

Capital One (League) Cup fourth round

Sunderland v Southampton (1945)

Sunderland take on Southampton, Chelsea await in quarters

Premier League strugglers Sunderland entertain Southampton for the right to host Chelsea in the quarter-finals. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP World Tour Finals (to 11)

Nadal faces Wawrinka, Ferrer takes on Berdych

LONDON - Rafa Nadal will seal the year-end No. 1 ranking for the third time in his stellar career if he beats Swiss Stanislas Wawrinka before fellow Spaniard David Ferrer plays Czech Tomas Berdych in Wednesday's Group A action. (TENNIS-ATP/ (PIX), Epect from 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, 500 words)

- - - -

GOLF

BELEK, Turkey- Tiger Woods has backed fellow American Phil Mickelson's decision to cut his schedule in 2014, saying the sheer number of tournaments these days means the top players have to pick and choose where they go. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/WOODS, INTERVIEW, PIX, TV, moving shortly, by Tony Jimenez, 650 words)

European Tour: Turkish Airlines Open, Antalya (to 10)

Woods and Rose face the media

ANTALYA, Turkey - World number one Tiger Woods and U.S. Open champion Justin Rose host news conferences on the eve of the $7 million event in Turkey. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 450 words)

- -

Australian PGA Championship

Scott laps up hero's homecoming Down Under

MELBOURNE - Masters champion Adam Scott has returned home to the sun-drenched Gold Coast to lap up the adulation of a grateful country and headline Australia's summer of golf. (GOLF-AUSTRALIA/SCOTT, expect by 0730 GMT /2:30 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

Pacers look to extend perfect start to season

The Indiana Pacers (3-0) bid to extend their hot start to the NBA season when they visit the Detroit Pistons while the Utah Jazz seek their first win versus the host Brooklyn Nets in two of the nine games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

- - - -

NHL

Sharks host lowly Sabres with eye on top spot

The San Jose Sharks, in a battle for first place overall, host the struggling Buffalo Sabres in one of nine games on the NHL schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

South Africa v Pakistan third ODI, Abu Dhabi

Pakistan aim for spin masterclass against South Africa

Pakistan will hope to put on another spin masterclass in the third ODI against South Africa on Wednesday with the five-match series tied at 1-1. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

Bangladesh v New Zealand only T20I, Dhaka

Copy on merit

- - - - (Duty editor: Ken Ferris)