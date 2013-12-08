Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League

Fulham v Aston Villa (1330)

Arsenal v Everton (1600)

Arsenal face Everton with seven-point lead the prize

LONDON - Arsenal can stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League to seven points with a win over Everton but that won't be easy against Roberto Martinez's confident side, who enjoyed a win at Manchester United in midweek. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 500 words)

- -

Serie A (1400 unless stated)

AS Roma v Fiorentina (1130)

Cagliari v Genoa

Sampdoria v Catania

Sassuolo v Chievo Verona

Torino v Lazio

Verona v Atalanta Bergamo

Inter Milan v Parma (1945)

Inspirational Gervinho helps Roma end draw sequence

ROME - Gervinho set up both goals for second-placed AS Roma as they ended a run of four successive draws by beating Fiorentina 2-1 in an enthralling Serie A match on Sunday.(SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), updates throughout, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)

- -

Ligue 1 (1600 unless stated)

Girondins Bordeaux v Lille (1300)

Bastia v Olympique Lyon (1600)

Toulouse v Montpellier HSC (1600)

Monaco v Ajaccio (2000)

Lille have leaders PSG in their sights, Monaco host Ajaccio

PARIS - Second-placed Lille visit mid-table Bordeaux aiming to move back within one point of leaders Paris St Germain who demolished Sochauz on Saturday, while Monaco, a point furtehr back in third, host second-bottom Ajaccio. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/1000 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

- -

Bundesliga

Freiburg v VfL Wolfsburg (1430)

Eintracht Braunschweig v Hertha Berlin (1630)

Wolfsburg target fifth spot, Hertha visit Braunschweig

VfL Wolfsburg can jump into fifth place if they beat relegation-threatened Freiburg while Hertha Berlin take on bottom-placed Eintracht Braunschweig. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 1630 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- -

Spanish King's Cup last 32

Copy on merit

- -

CRICKET

Ashes, second test, Adelaide (to 9)

Australia push England to the wall in second test

ADELAIDE - A belligerent Australia ended a rare display of defiance by England's middle order batsmen to push to the brink of victory in the second Ashes test in Adelaide at the close of day four on Sunday. (CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX), moved, by Ian Ransom, 600 words)

- -

South Africa v India, 2nd ODI, Durban

Sizzling South Africa aim to seal series against India

South Africa seek to take the momentum of a comprehensive 141-run win in the first one-dayer into a second meeting with the world champions and clinch the three-match series. (CRICKET-INDIA/, expect by 1700 GMT /12 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour: Nedbank Challenge, Sun City

Donaldson takes lead into final round

Welshman Jamie Donaldson takes a three-stroke lead into the final round of the $6.5-million tournament as he chases his biggest individual pay day. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1600 GMT /, 11 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

Northwestern Mutual World Challenge (to 8)

Woods remains two strokes clear at windy Sherwood

THOUSAND OAKS, California - Tournament host Tiger Woods, seeking his sixth victory of the year, will take a two-shot lead into the final round at Sherwood Country Club after grinding out a level-par 72 in difficult, windy scoring conditions on Saturday. Fellow American Zach Johnson also carded a 72 to remain in second place. (GOLF-CHALLENGE/, expect by 0100 GMT/8PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 500 words)

- - - -

NFL

Seahawks go for NFC West clincher at San Francisco

The Seattle Seahawks can clinch the NFC West championship with a victory at San Francisco as playoff possibilities are in the offering for Denver, Kansas City, New England and Indianapolis in Week 14 of the NFL season. (NFL-WRAP/ (PIX), expect first copy by 2300 GMT/6 PM ET, 500 words)

- -

Panthers on the prowl for ninth win in a row

The Carolina Panthers, winners of eight consecutive games, visit the New Orleans Saints with first place in the NFC South and a possible playoff berth on the line in the meeting of teams with 9-3 records. (NFL-SAINTS/ (PIX), expect by first copy by 0545/12:45 AM ET, 450 words)

- -

Playoff berths at stake for Patriots, Colts and Broncos

The New England Patriots are home to the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts visit Cincinnati with both seeking AFC playoff berths along with the Denver Broncos, who have a home game with the Tennessee Titans. (NFL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect first copy by 2245 GMT/5:45 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- - -

Factbox on NFL playoff picture (NFL-PLAYOFFS (FACTBOX))

- - -

Note: We will do a quick four paras on any team qualifying for the playoffs or clinching a division or a first-round bye or home-field advantage.

- - - -

NBA

Lakers' Bryant set to make season debut against Raptors

LOS ANGELES - Fifteen time All-Star Kobe Bryant is scheduled to make his return from injury after being sidelined for nearly eight months as the Los Angeles Lakers are home to the Toronto Raptors. (NBA-LAKERS/ (PIX), expect by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, by Jahmal Corner, 450 words)

- - -

Heat visit Pistons, try to tighten Eastern race

The Miami Heat continue their chase to catch Eastern Conference leader Indiana when the reigning NBA champions visit the Detroit Pistons while Kobe Bryant makes his long-awaited return when the Los Angeles Lakers play host to the Toronto Raptors in two of five games on the league schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- - - -

NHL

Blackhawks seek to end three-game skid

The Central Division-leading Chicago Blackhawks, smarting from three consecutive losses, seek to rebound at home against the Florida Panthers while the San Jose Sharks try to end a two-game skid at Minnesota in two of the five games on the NHL schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - - (London Duty Editor: Justin Palmer)