SOCCER

Premier League (1330 unless stated)

Aston Villa v Manchester United

Norwich City v Swansea City

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool (1600)

Liverpool aim for second at Spurs, United visit Villa

Liverpool and their in-form Uruguay striker Luis Suarez visit Tottenham Hotspur looking for a win that would take them up to second place after inconsistent champions Manchester United visit Aston Villa.

La Liga

Almeria v Espanyol (1100)

Real Sociedad v Real Betis (1600)

Sevilla v Athletic Club (1800)

Atletico Madrid v Valencia (2000)

Atletico welcome Valencia aiming to keep pace with Barca

Atletico Madrid host mid-table Valencia needing a win to keep pace with leaders Barcelona at the top of La Liga and move five points clear of Real Madrid, while Athletic Bilbao look to consolidate fourth spot at Sevilla.

Serie A (1400 unless stated)

Chievo Verona v Sampdoria

Fiorentina v Bologna

Genoa v Atalanta Bergamo

Lazio v Livorno

Parma v Cagliari

Udinese v Torino

Juventus v Sassuolo (1730)

Napoli v Inter Milan (1945)

Reeling Juve welcome Sassuolo, Napoli host Inter

Juventus can open a six-point lead in Serie A with a home win over lowly Sassuolo while faltering Napoli, who are eight points off the pace in third, face former coach Walter Mazzarri when they host Inter Milan.

Bundesliga

Schalke 04 v Freiburg (1430)

Bayer Leverkusen v Eintracht Frankfurt (1630)

Leverkusen aim to move back within four points of Bayern

Bayer Leverkusen play Eintracht Frankfurt aiming for the win that will take them back within four points of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich while Schalke 04 aim to bounce back against struggling Freiburg.

Ligue 1

Girondins Bordeaux v Valenciennes (1300)

Lille v Bastia (1600)

Olympique Lyon v Olympique Marseille (2000)

Copy on merit

Dutch Championship (1330 unless stated)

SC Cambuur v Ajax Amsterdam (1130)

Feyenoord v Groningen

Heracles Almelo v AZ Alkmaar

Vitesse Arnhem v NAC Breda

Utrecht v PSV Eindhoven (1530)

Vitesse aim to move clear at the top, Ajax eye second spot

Vitesse Arnhem can re-establish a lead at the top with a win over lowly NAC Breda while Ajax Amsterdam can move into second spot with a win at second-bottom Cambuur.

Club World Cup (to 21)

Club World Cup (to 21)

Argentine "Inicial" championship, final day:

Velez Sarsfield v San Lorenzo

Newell's Old Boys v Lanus

San Lorenzo can lift title with victory at Velez

San Lorenzo hold a two-point lead over their three title challengers including hosts Velez while Newell's Old Boys can still hope to retain the league crown at home to Lanus in Rosario. If two teams finish equal on points at the top there will be a title playoff.

CRICKET

Australia v England, third Ashes test

England's hopes melt away at sweltering WACA

David Warner punished a depleted and dispirited England with a brilliant century to help drive Australia to 235 for three and a dominant lead of 369 after the third day of the third Ashes test.

Stuart Broad will not bowl again in the third Ashes test after injuring his right foot but he might bat in England's second innings and has not given up hope of rescuing the match

GOLF

Kuchar and English four ahead heading in Shootout event

Americans Matt Kuchar and Harris English will go into the final round of the Franklin Templeton Shootout team tournament in Naples, Florida, with a four-stroke lead over South African Retief Goosen and Swede Fredrik Jacobson.

NFL

Seahawks try again for West clincher

The Seattle Seahawks, who stumbled last week against the San Francisco 49ers, will make another run at the NFC West division title and a first-round playoff bye when they visit the New York Giants, who have been eliminated from the postseason.

Denver and New England go for division titles

Playoff possibilities loom for Denver, Kansas City, New England, New Orleans, Carolina and San Francisco as the end of the regular season draws closer.

Bears seek to move in front in NFC North

The Chicago Bears try to grab at least temporarily the NFC North lead over Detroit when they visit the Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers host the New York Jets hoping to stay in the NFC playoff race.

Bengals look to lock up playoff spot at Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals will try to claim the AFC North title, or at least a playoff spot, when they play at the Pittsburgh Steelers, who still have a remote chance for a postseason berth despite a 5-8 record.

NFL playoff picture

NBA

Thunder on a roll in Oklahoma City

The Oklahoma City Thunder, a perfect 11-0 at home this season and winners of five straight overall, host the Orlando Magic as they chase the Western Conference lead in one of six games on the schedule.

NHL

Ducks go for another home win

The Pacific Division leading Anaheim Ducks, still undefeated in regulation games at home this season, host the Edmonton Oilers while the Los Angeles Kings travel to Chicago in two of six games on the NHL schedule.

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup: Women's Giant Slalom, St Moritz

Men's Giant Slalom, Val d'Isere

Copy on merit

GAMES

Southeast Asian Games, Myanmar (to 21)

Southeast Asian Games, Myanmar (to 21)