CRICKET

Australia v England, third Ashes test

Australia beat England in third test to reclaim Ashes

PERTH - Australia beat England by 150 runs in the third test at the WACA on Tuesday to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series and reclaim the Ashes. (CRICKET-ASHES/, moved, by Nick Mulvenney and David Brett, 700 words)

SOCCER

Club World Cup

AGADIR, Morocco - Having swept all before him as coach of Guangzhou Evergrande, Marcello Lippi faces one of his biggest challenges when the champions of Asia take on Bayern Munich in the Club World Cup semi-finals. (SOCCER-CLUB/, expect by 2130 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Barcelona in control against third-tier Cartagena

MADRID - Barcelona have a comfortable 4-1 advantage over Cartagena when they host their third-tier rivals for their last 32, second leg at the Nou Camp. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP (PIX) expect by 2300 GMT/6 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

Capital One (League) Cup

Leicester City v Manchester City (1945)

Sunderland v Chelsea (1945)

Chelsea and Man City eye semi-final places

LONDON - Chelsea visit Premier League strugglers Sunderland and free-scoring Manchester City face a test at Championship side Leicester City in the first two Capital One Cup quarter-finals. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP, expect by 2145 GMT/ 5:45 PM ET

YEARENDERS

We moved the following yearenders at 0200 GMT/9 PM ET.

SOCCER-YEARENDER/, RUGBY-YEARENDER/, TENNIS-YEARENDER/, GOLF-YEARENDER/, MOTOR RACING-YEARENDER/, YEARENDER-SPORTFLOPS/, YEARENDER-SPORTMOMENTS/, YEARENDER-FACTBOX/EARNERS

A further batch, including yearenders on U.S. Sports, cricket and sports politics, will move at the same time on Wednesday.

NBA

Glory for LeBron, heartbreak for Rose

LeBron James cementing his status as one of the all-time best players, another devastating injury to Derrick Rose and a once-unthinkable power shift in Los Angeles all occurred during basketball's memorable 2013. (NBA-YEARENDER/, expect by 0200 GMT/9:00 PM ET, by Frank Pingue, 785 words)

Streaking Thunder look to make it six straight

The Oklahoma City Thunder will try to extend the league's longest active win streak to six games when they visit the Denver Nuggets in one of five games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 450 words)

NHL

Dark start to year gives way to bright future

TORONTO - An NHL season that nearly never was will be remembered as one that set the course for a bright new future in a seminal year bookended by a deal that secured a decade of labor peace and a multi-billion TV agreement. (NHL-YEARENDER/, expect by 0202 GMT/9:02 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 725 words)

Red-hot Ducks look to extend win streak

The Anaheim Ducks, battling for top spot in the Western Conference, will aim for a sixth consecutive victory when they visit the Detroit Red Wings in one of 12 games on the NHL schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 850 words)

BASEBALL

Red Sox high note, doping bust a low in 2013

NEW YORK - Major League Baseball hit a high note with Boston's feel-good run from worst to first in a roller-coaster 2013 season that was brought low by the sport's biggest doping bust. (BASEBALL-YEARENDER/, expect by 0204 GMT/9:04 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 1,100 words)

NFL

American football unfazed by year of scandal

NEW YORK - For most of 2013, the National Football League (NFL) was in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, but the league has once again managed to emerge seemingly unscathed with only clear skies ahead. (NFL-YEARENDER/, expect by 0206 GMT/9:06 PM ET, by Julian Linden, 875 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

