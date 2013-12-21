Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:

SOCCER

Club World Cup final, Morocco

Bayern Munich v Raja Casablanca (1930)

Outsiders Casablanca face Herculean task against Bayern

Outsiders Casablanca face Herculean task against Bayern

MARRAKECH - Rank outsiders Raja Casablanca face a Herculean task when they take on Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League winners Bayern Munich in the Club World Cup final.

Premier League (1500 unless stated)

Liverpool v Cardiff City (1245)

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

Fulham v Manchester City

Manchester United v West Ham United

Stoke City v Aston Villa

Sunderland v Norwich City

West Bromwich Albion v Hull City

Big incentive for Liverpool against crisis club Cardiff

Big incentive for Liverpool against crisis club Cardiff

LONDON - Liverpool can go top by beating crisis club Cardiff who are embroiled in a bitter internal row, with media reports saying that owner Vincent Tan has ordered manager Malky Mackay to resign or be sacked.

La Liga

Atletico Madrid v Levante (1900)

Villarreal v Sevilla (1500)

Granada v Real Sociedad (2100)

Real Betis v Almeria (1700)

Atletico can move three clear at the top by beating Levante

Atletico can move three clear at the top by beating Levante

BARCELONA - Atletico Madrid can pull three points clear at the top of La Liga ahead of Barcelona, who play at Getafe on Sunday, with a win at home to mid-table Levante.

Serie A

Livorno v Udinese (1700)

Cagliari v Napoli (1945)

Napoli visit Cagliari

Napoli visit Cagliari

MILAN - Third-placed Napoli visit mid-table Cagliari knowing a win would bring them level on points with AS Roma in second spot and within five of leaders Juventus before the top two play their matches on Sunday.

Bundesliga (1430 unless stated)

Borussia Dortmund v Hertha Berlin

Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen

Freiburg v Hanover 96

Hamburg SV v Mainz

Eintracht Braunschweig v Hoffenheim

Nuremberg v Schalke 04

Leverkusen visit Bremen looking to close gap on Bayern

Leverkusen visit Bremen looking to close gap on Bayern

BERLIN - Bayer Leverkusen can move within four points of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich by winning at lowly Werder Bremen with the German champions playing in the World Club Cup final in Morocco.

Ligue 1 (1900 unless stated)

St Etienne v Nantes (1600)

Bastia v Montpellier HSC

Nice v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC

Stade de Reims v Ajaccio

Sochaux v Stade Rennes

Toulouse v En Avant Guingamp

Copy on merit

Dutch Championship (1745 unless stated)

AZ Alkmaar v Heerenveen (1645)

Heracles Almelo v Vitesse Arnhem

NAC Breda v SC Cambuur

Feyenoord v PEC Zwolle (1845)

Vitesse host Heerenveen aiming to go five clear at the top

Vitesse host Heerenveen aiming to go five clear at the top

AMSTERDAM - Vitesse Arnhem can pull five points clear at the top of the Dutch league by beating fifth-placed Heerenveen before second-placed Ajax Amsterdam, who are two points off the pace, visit Roda JC Kerkrade on Sunday.

CRICKET

South Africa v India, first test, Johannesburg (to 22)

Dominant India leave South Africa chasing 458 for victory

Dominant India leave South Africa chasing 458 for victory

JOHANNESBURG - Openers Graeme Smith and Alviro Petersen weathered a difficult 45 minutes to take South Africa to tea at 38 without loss chasing an unlikely victory target of 458 on the fourth day of the first test against India at the Wanderers.

New Zealand v West Indies, third test (till 23)

NZ within sight of rare series victory

NZ within sight of rare series victory

New Zealand need 116 more runs, with two days to score them, to secure a rare series victory against a major cricketing nation when they resume on the fourth day of the third test against West Indies at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup: Men's Downhill, Val Gardena/Groeden

Women's Downhill, Val d'Isere

Copy on merit

NBA

Thunder clash with Spurs in marquee matchup

Thunder clash with Spurs in marquee matchup

The Oklahoma City Thunder visit the San Antonio Spurs for what could be a preview of this season's Western Conference Final in one of 12 games on the NBA schedule.

NHL

Leafs host Red Wings in Winter Classic preview

Leafs host Red Wings in Winter Classic preview

TORONTO - The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Detroit Red Wings in what will be a preview of the outdoor Winter Classic on New Year's day when the two Original Six teams will clash at Michigan stadium in front of an expected record crowd of 110,000.

Streaking Penguins look to douse Flames

Streaking Penguins look to douse Flames

The Pittsburgh Penguins put the Eastern Conference's longest win streak on the line when they host the Calgary Flames seeking a seventh consecutive victory in of on 12 games on the NHL schedule.

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.