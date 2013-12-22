Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:

SOCCER

Premier League

Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur (1330)

Swansea City v Everton (1600)

Tottenham seek solace after tough week

Tottenham seek solace after tough week

LONDON - Tim Sherwood is in temporary charge as Tottenham Hotspur try to forget last week's 5-0 mauling by Liverpool and the sacking of Andre-Villas Boas for the trip to Southampton.

La Liga (2000 unless stated)

Espanyol v Real Valladolid (1100)

Getafe v Barcelona (1600)

Athletic Club v Rayo Vallecano (1800)

Celta Vigo v Osasuna

Valencia v Real Madrid

Barcelona aim to regain top spot from Atletico

Barcelona aim to regain top spot from Atletico

MADRID - Champions Barcelona will try to go into the winter break on top of La Liga but need a win at Getafe to move above Atletico Madrid, while Real Madrid visit Valencia where they need a win to stay in touch with the leaders.

Serie A (1400 unless stated)

Bologna v Genoa

AS Roma v Catania

Atalanta Bergamo v Juventus

Sampdoria v Parma

Sassuolo v Fiorentina

Torino v Chievo Verona

Verona v Lazio

Inter Milan v AC Milan (1945)

Juve look to extend lead over Roma at the top

Juve look to extend lead over Roma at the top

ROME - Juventus visit Atalanta bidding to extend their five-point lead over AS Roma, who host Catania, at the top while Inter aim to heap more misery on struggling city rivals AC Milan as the derby sees Serie A into the winter break.

Ligue 1

Olympique Marseille v Girondins Bordeaux (1300)

FC Lorient v Olympique Lyon (1600)

Paris St Germain v Lille (2000)

PSG look to open five-point gap ahead of winter break

PSG look to open five-point gap ahead of winter break

PARIS - Champions Paris St Germain look to open a five-point gap at the top of Ligue 1 when they host third-place Lille in the final game of the year.

Bundesliga

Borussia Moenchengladbach v VfL Wolfsburg (1430)

Moenchegladbach welcome Wolfsburg eyeing third spot

Moenchegladbach welcome Wolfsburg eyeing third spot

BERLIN - Borussia Moenchegladbach can leapfrog Borussia Dortmund into third place with at least a draw against VfL Wolfsburg and crown a successful first half to their campaign heading into the winter break.

Dutch Championship (1330 unless stated)

Roda JC Kerkrade v Ajax Amsterdam (1130)

Groningen v NEC Nijmegen

Go Ahead Eagles Deventer v Utrecht

PSV Eindhoven v ADO Den Haag (1530)

Ajax aim for win over Roda and top spot

Ajax aim for win over Roda and top spot

AMSTERDAM - Ajax Amsterdam can go into the winter break top of the Dutch league with a win at Roda JC Kerkrade.

CRICKET

South Africa v India, first test, Johannesburg

South Africa still in the hunt for victory

An unbeaten fifth-wicket stand of 134 runs between Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers turned the final day of the first test at the Wanderers South Africa's way as the hosts reached tea needing 127 runs for an unlikely victory.

(CRICKET-INDIA/ (PIX), by Nick Said, 400 words, expect close fo play report around 1600 GMT)

New Zealand v West Indies, third test

NZ beat West Indies in third test, win series

NZ beat West Indies in third test, win series

Kane Williamson completed his second half-century of the match to take New Zealand to an eight-wicket victory in the third and final test against West Indies and seal the series 2-0 after lunch on the fourth day on Sunday at Seddon Park in Hamilton

England Ashes woes deepen as Swann announces retirement

England Ashes woes deepen as Swann announces retirement

MELBOURNE - England spinner Graeme Swann has announced his retirement from international and first-class cricket midway through the Ashes after being put to the sword by Australia's batsmen in the first three tests of the series.

NFL

Saints and Patriots bid for division titles

Saints and Patriots bid for division titles

The New Orleans Saints seek to clinch NFC South honors in a showdown visit to playoff hopefuls the Carolina Panthers while the New England Patriots try again to wrap up a fifth straight AFC East title with a win at Super Bowl champ Baltimore, which also has postseason ambitions.

Postseason hopes abound of regular season nears end

Postseason hopes abound of regular season nears end

No less than 11 teams, including the league-leading Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers, are in the running for division titles or playoffs berths in the penultimate weekend of the NFL regular season.

Division honors at stake when Bears face Eagles

Division honors at stake when Bears face Eagles

The Chicago Bears meet the home-standing Philadelphia Eagles with the winner likely clinching a playoff berth and perhaps a division title.

Factbox on NFL playoff picture

Note: We will do a quick four paras on any team qualifying for playoffs or clinching division or first-round bye or home-field advantage.

NBA

Indiana and Oklahoma City put lofty home records on line

Indiana and Oklahoma City put lofty home records on line

The Indiana Pacers, with a 12-1 home record, meet up with fellow division leader Boston in Indianapolis and the Oklahoma City Thunder risk a 13-0 start at home this season when the Toronto Raptors visit in two of three games on the NBA schedule.

NHL

Surging Canucks face off with Jets

Surging Canucks face off with Jets

The Vancouver Canucks, with an 8-1-1 record in their past 10 games, face the visiting Winnipeg Jets while the Minnesota Wild visit the New York Rangers in the only games on the NHL schedule.

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.

(Europe Duty Editor: Martyn herman)