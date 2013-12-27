Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday: - - - - SOCCER Cardiff City sack manager Malky Mackay LONDON - Cardiff City sacked manager Malky Mackay on Friday following a protracted disagreement with the Premier League club's Malaysian chairman Vincent Tan. SOCCER-ENGLAND/CARDIFF, quick lead moved, updates to follow, by Mike Collett) - - Newcastle in mood to banish painful Arsenal defeat LONDON - Exactly a year to the day since losing 7-3 at Arsenal, resurgent Newcastle United can move into the top four of the Premier League if they exact revenge for that painful defeat at St James' Park. SOCCER-ENGLAND (PREVIEW), moved, by Mike Collett, 700 words) - - - - CRICKET Australia v England, fourth test, Melbourne (to 30) England bowlers choke Australia after drawing blood MELBOURNE - A resurgent England attack tore through Australia's batting lineup with six wickets in the final session to leave the hosts reeling at 164 for nine at the close of an attritional second day of the fourth Ashes test.(CRICKET-ASHES/, moved, by Ian Ransom, 600 words) - - South Africa v India, second test, Durban (to 30) Fired-up Steyn wrestles control from India DURBAN - Fired-up South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn took three wickets in 10 balls to rip through the Indian top order on day two of the second test at Kingsmead. (CRICKET-INDIA/, updates throughout 500 words) - - Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi, fifth one-dayer Copy on merit - - - - NBA Thunder hope to keep making noise The Oklahoma City Thunder, who have won nine of their past 10 games, visit the Charlotte Bobcats as they chase the Portland Trail Blazers in the race for the Western Conference lead in one of nine games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) - - - - NHL Blackhawks gunning for conference lead The Chicago Blackhawks have a chance to pass the idle Anaheim Ducks for the Western Conference lead as they host the Colorado Avalanche in one of 10 games on the NHL schedule as the league returns to play from a holiday break. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words - - - - NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (London Duty Editor: Justin Palmer)