SOCCER
Cardiff City sack manager Malky Mackay
LONDON - Cardiff City sacked manager Malky Mackay on Friday
following a protracted disagreement with the Premier League
club's Malaysian chairman Vincent Tan.

Newcastle in mood to banish painful Arsenal defeat
LONDON - Exactly a year to the day since losing 7-3 at
Arsenal, resurgent Newcastle United can move into the top four
of the Premier League if they exact revenge for that painful
defeat at St James' Park.

CRICKET
Australia v England, fourth test, Melbourne (to 30)
England bowlers choke Australia after drawing blood
MELBOURNE - A resurgent England attack tore through
Australia's batting lineup with six wickets in the final session
to leave the hosts reeling at 164 for nine at the close of an
attritional second day of the fourth Ashes test.

South Africa v India, second test, Durban (to 30)
Fired-up Steyn wrestles control from India
DURBAN - Fired-up South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn took
three wickets in 10 balls to rip through the Indian top order on
day two of the second test at Kingsmead.

Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi, fifth one-dayer

NBA
Thunder hope to keep making noise
The Oklahoma City Thunder, who have won nine of their past
10 games, visit the Charlotte Bobcats as they chase the Portland
Trail Blazers in the race for the Western Conference lead in one
of nine games on the NBA schedule.

NHL
Blackhawks gunning for conference lead
The Chicago Blackhawks have a chance to pass the idle
Anaheim Ducks for the Western Conference lead as they host the
Colorado Avalanche in one of 10 games on the NHL schedule as the
league returns to play from a holiday break.


NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North
American professional sports leagues.

