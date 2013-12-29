Reuters sports schedule at 1400 on Sunday:
- - - -
SOCCER
Premier League
Everton v Southampton (1330)
Newcastle United v Arsenal (1330)
Chelsea v Liverpool (1600)
Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City (1600)
LONDON - Arsenal will return to the top of the table if they
win at Newcastle before Chelsea and Liverpool meet in
heavyweight clash at Stamford Bridge. (SOCCER-ENGLAND, expect
first lead by 1500 GMT/10:AM ET, by Toby Davis, 700 words)
- - - -
CRICKET
Australia v England, fourth test, Melbourne
Ruthless Australia march to 4-0 Ashes lead
MELBOURNE - Chris Rogers struck a sparkling century to fire
Australia to a dominant eight-wicket win in the fourth Ashes
test, leaving an insipid England staring down the barrel of a
humiliating series whitewash. (CRICKET-ASHES/, moved, by Ian
Ransom, 900 words)
- -
South Africa v India, second test, Durban (to 30)
Kallis's farewell ton puts S Africa ahead in Durban
DURBAN - A teary Jacques Kallis struck an emotional farewell
century to become the third highest test run-scorer as South
Africa took a 61-run lead with three wickets in hand at fourth
day's lunch in the second and final test against India
(CRICKET-INDIA/, updates throughout, 500 words)
- - - -
NFL
Frantic finish to decide playoff lineup
A wild finish to the NFL regular season is on tap as 10
teams are still in the running for the final four playoff spots
and all four division titles are up for grabs in the NFC.
(NFL-WRAP/ (PIX), expect first copy by 2300 GMT/6 PM ET, 600
words)
- -
Division titles on the line on final day of season
The Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints,
Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers all will be trying to claim
division titles as the NFL concludes its regular season.
(NFL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect first copy by 2130 GMT/5:30 PM
ET, 500 words)
- -
Eagles and Cowboys to decide NFC East championship
It will be winner-take-all when the Philadelphia Eagles
visit the injury-plagued Dallas Cowboys to decide the NFC East
title and a playoff spot. (NFL-COWBOYS/ (PIX), expect first copy
by 0545 GMT/12:45 AM ET, 400 words)
- -
Factbox on NFL playoff picture that will be updated with
playoff schedule once all regular-season games are completed.
(NFL-PLAYOFFS (FACTBOX)
- -
Profiles of NFL playoff teams
Brief profiles of the 12 teams that qualified for the
National Football League playoffs. (NFL-PLAYOFFS/PENPIXS, expect
by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, 500 words)
- -
Note: We will provide a quick four paras on any team
qualifying for playoffs or clinching division or first-round bye
or home-field advantage.
- - - -
NBA
Clippers delight coach Rivers as they win by 'playing ugly'
LOS ANGELES - The best teams in the National Basketball
Association are typically able to win games "playing ugly", and
Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers wants to see his players
develop this attribute as the season unfolds. Even he was
surprised, though, as the Clippers delivered the 'ugly' script
on cue in overcoming an erratic display to beat the Utah Jazz
98-90 on Saturday. (NBA-CLIPPERS/RIVERS, expect by 2000 GMT/3 PM
ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 650 words)
- -
Thunder and Spurs chase Western Conference lead
The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Houston Rockets and the
Sacramento Kings visit the San Antonio Spurs as the Thunder and
Spurs try to keep up with the Portland Trail Blazers in the race
for the Western Conference lead in two of five games on the NBA
schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM
ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
- - - -
NHL
Penguins try to keep streak over Blue Jackets going
The Pittsburgh Penguins, runaway leaders in the Metropolitan
Division, seek their fourth win of the season over the
home-standing Columbus Blue Jackets, who are playing without
injured goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, in one of 10 games on the
NHL schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30
PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)
- - - -
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North
American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01
PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
- - - -
(London Duty Editor: Justin Palmer)