Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
- -
MOTOR RACING
Schumacher battles for life after ski fall
GRENOBLE - Seven-times Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher was fighting for his life after suffering severe head injuries in a skiing accident in the French Alps resort of Meribel, doctors said. (MOTOR RACING/SCHUMACHER (PIX, TV), moved, 600 words)
- - - -
TENNIS
Brisbane International (to Jan 5)
Serena sees off Petkovic in season opener
Defending champion and world number one Serena Williams beat German Andrea Petkovic 6-4 6-4 in her first match of the season. (TENNIS-BRISBANE/ (PIX), moved, by Ciaran Baynes, 500 words)
- -
Hopman Cup, Perth (to 4)
Copy on merit
- - - -
CRICKET
Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Dubai, first test (to Jan 4)
Pakistan on top after first day
Pakistan bowled out Sri lanka for 204 and reached 46 for one at the close on the opening day in Abu Dhabi.(CRICKET-LANKA/, moved, 400 words)
- - - -
NBA
Pacers set out to pad East lead The Indiana Pacers will try to pad their slim lead atop the Eastern Conference when they host the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers in one of eight games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)
- - - -
NHL
Streaking Sharks look to catch Ducks
The red-hot San Jose Sharks, seeking a fifth consecutive victory, look to close the gap on the Pacific Division-leading Anaheim Ducks when the teams clash in ones of 11 games on the NHL schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)
- - - -
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
- - - -
April 1 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek
March 31 The new Twenty20 tournament being planned by the England and Wales Cricket Board will not hurt the existing 18 counties, England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has said.