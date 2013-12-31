Reuters sports schedule at 1400 on Tuesday:

- -

MOTOR RACING

Schumacher battles for life after ski fall

GRENOBLE - Seven-times Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher was fighting for his life after suffering severe head injuries in a skiing accident in the French Alps resort of Meribel, doctors said. (MOTOR RACING/SCHUMACHER (PIX, TV), moved, 600 words)

We have also moved a profile and reaction factbox

- - - -

TENNIS

Brisbane International (to Jan 5)

Serena sees off Petkovic in season opener

Defending champion and world number one Serena Williams beat German Andrea Petkovic 6-4 6-4 in her first match of the season. (TENNIS-BRISBANE/ (PIX), moved, by Ciaran Baynes, 500 words)

- -

Hopman Cup, Perth (to 4)

Copy on merit

- - - -

CRICKET

Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Dubai, first test (to Jan 4)

Pakistan on top after first day

Pakistan bowled out Sri lanka for 204 and reached 46 for one at the close on the opening day in Abu Dhabi.(CRICKET-LANKA/, moved, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

Pacers set out to pad East lead The Indiana Pacers will try to pad their slim lead atop the Eastern Conference when they host the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers in one of eight games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

- - - -

NHL

Streaking Sharks look to catch Ducks

The red-hot San Jose Sharks, seeking a fifth consecutive victory, look to close the gap on the Pacific Division-leading Anaheim Ducks when the teams clash in ones of 11 games on the NHL schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

(London duty editor: Ed Osmond)