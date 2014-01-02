Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:
- - - -
SOCCER
Norwegian Solskjaer takes over at Cardiff
Former Manchester United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was
named as manager of English Premier League strugglers Cardiff
City on Thursday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CARDIFF, (UPDATE 1), moved,
250 words, by Mike Collett)
- - - -
TENNIS
Brisbane International (to 5)
Sharapova survives scare to set up Serena semi
BRISBANE - Maria Sharapova rallied to beat Kaia Kanepi on
Thursday and next faces Serena Williams in the Brisbane
International semi-finals knowing she must dramatically improve
to end a run of 13 straight defeats against her nemesis.
(TENNIS-BRISBANE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ciaran Baynes, 350
words)
- -
Hopman Cup, Perth (to 4)
Copy on merit
- - - -
CRICKET
Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi, first test (to Jan 4)
Misbah ton puts Pakistan in control
Pakistan resume on 327 for four in their first innings, a
lead of 123 runs, on the third day. Captain Misbah-ul-Haq is
undefeated on 105. (CRICKET-LANKA/, expect by 1430 GMT/9:30 AM
ET, 400 words)
- -
Australia v England, fifth test (to 7)
Australia target Ashes sweep in Sydney test
SYDNEY - Australia are expected to be unchanged but England
could blood up to three new caps as they look to avoid only the
third 5-0 Ashes sweep in the long history of the rivalry on a
green-tinged pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
(CRICKET-ASHES/, expect by 2300 GMT/6 PM ET, by Nick Mulvenney,
600 words)
- - - -
NFL
Saints take aim at Eagles
The New Orleans Saints (11-5) will look to win a postseason
game on the road for the first time in franchise history on
Saturday when they meet the NFC East winners the Philadelphia
Eagles (10-6) and quarterback Nick Foles in an NFC wildcard
game. (NFL-PLAYOFFS/NFC (PREVIEW), expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET,
by Larry Fine, 400 words)
- -
Chiefs hoping for turnaround against Colts
Kansas City (11-5) visit AFC South champion the Indianapolis
(11-5) in a wildcard game that is a rematch of the Colts's 23-7
victory on Dec. 22 over a Chiefs team that started the season
with nine consecutive wins. (NFL-PLAYOFFS/AFC (PREVIEW), expect
by 2100 GMT/6 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 400 words)
- - - -
GOLF
Johnson and Scott in Hawaii for first PGA Tour event of 2014
Long-hitting American Dustin Johnson defends his title at
this week's Hyundai Tournament of Champions on the Hawaiian
island of Maui in an elite, winners-only field of 30. Johnson
has been paired with U.S. Masters champion Adam Scott of
Australia in Friday's first round. We preview the opening event
of the year on the PGA Tour but the seventh in the new
wrap-around season for 2013-14. (GOLF-PGA/PREVIEW, expect by
0200 GMT/9 PM ET, 400 words)
- - - -
NBA
Thunder and Spurs looking for wins
The Oklahoma City Thunder, with a 14-2 home record, host the
Brooklyn Nets and the San Antonio Spurs are at home to the New
York Knicks as the scramble continues for the Western Conference
lead in two of nine games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/
(PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange,
500 words)
- - - -
NHL
Blues chase fourth win in a row
St Louis, winner of three straight games, face the visiting
Los Angeles Kings as the Blues try to stay close to the Central
Division-leading Chicago Blackhawks in one of 10 games on the
NHL schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30
PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)
- - - -
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North
American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01
PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
- - - -
