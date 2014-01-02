Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday: - - - - SOCCER Norwegian Solskjaer takes over at Cardiff Former Manchester United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was named as manager of English Premier League strugglers Cardiff City on Thursday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CARDIFF, (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words, by Mike Collett) - - - - TENNIS Brisbane International (to 5) Sharapova survives scare to set up Serena semi BRISBANE - Maria Sharapova rallied to beat Kaia Kanepi on Thursday and next faces Serena Williams in the Brisbane International semi-finals knowing she must dramatically improve to end a run of 13 straight defeats against her nemesis. (TENNIS-BRISBANE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ciaran Baynes, 350 words) - - Hopman Cup, Perth (to 4) Copy on merit - - - - CRICKET Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi, first test (to Jan 4) Misbah ton puts Pakistan in control Pakistan resume on 327 for four in their first innings, a lead of 123 runs, on the third day. Captain Misbah-ul-Haq is undefeated on 105. (CRICKET-LANKA/, expect by 1430 GMT/9:30 AM ET, 400 words) - - Australia v England, fifth test (to 7) Australia target Ashes sweep in Sydney test SYDNEY - Australia are expected to be unchanged but England could blood up to three new caps as they look to avoid only the third 5-0 Ashes sweep in the long history of the rivalry on a green-tinged pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground. (CRICKET-ASHES/, expect by 2300 GMT/6 PM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 600 words) - - - - NFL Saints take aim at Eagles The New Orleans Saints (11-5) will look to win a postseason game on the road for the first time in franchise history on Saturday when they meet the NFC East winners the Philadelphia Eagles (10-6) and quarterback Nick Foles in an NFC wildcard game. (NFL-PLAYOFFS/NFC (PREVIEW), expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 400 words) - - Chiefs hoping for turnaround against Colts Kansas City (11-5) visit AFC South champion the Indianapolis (11-5) in a wildcard game that is a rematch of the Colts's 23-7 victory on Dec. 22 over a Chiefs team that started the season with nine consecutive wins. (NFL-PLAYOFFS/AFC (PREVIEW), expect by 2100 GMT/6 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 400 words) - - - - GOLF Johnson and Scott in Hawaii for first PGA Tour event of 2014 Long-hitting American Dustin Johnson defends his title at this week's Hyundai Tournament of Champions on the Hawaiian island of Maui in an elite, winners-only field of 30. Johnson has been paired with U.S. Masters champion Adam Scott of Australia in Friday's first round. We preview the opening event of the year on the PGA Tour but the seventh in the new wrap-around season for 2013-14. (GOLF-PGA/PREVIEW, expect by 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, 400 words) - - - - NBA Thunder and Spurs looking for wins The Oklahoma City Thunder, with a 14-2 home record, host the Brooklyn Nets and the San Antonio Spurs are at home to the New York Knicks as the scramble continues for the Western Conference lead in two of nine games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) - - - - NHL Blues chase fourth win in a row St Louis, winner of three straight games, face the visiting Los Angeles Kings as the Blues try to stay close to the Central Division-leading Chicago Blackhawks in one of 10 games on the NHL schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words) - - - - NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) - - - - (London duty editor: Mitch Phillips)