Reuters sports schedule at 1445 GMT on Friday:

- - - -

OLYMPICS

Over the next two weeks, Reuters will run a feature package on 50 Athletes to watch at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. Here are today's featured athletes:

- -

'Schlieri' aims to soar in Sochi

A year ago, Gregor Schlierenzauer became one of the most successful ski jumpers in history at just 23 but the charismatic Austrian still has a glaring omission from his list of achievements - an individual Olympic gold medal. (OLY-BIO-SCHLIERENZAUER (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1200 ET, by David Ljunggren, 900 words)

- -

'Ice Queen' Yuna aims to enjoy Olympic swansong

Kim Yuna carried the expectation of a nation on her shoulders when she skated her way to the title at the Vancouver Games, and while South Koreans will settle for nothing less than gold in Sochi the Olympic champion seems more at ease with the pressure. (OLY-BIO-YUNA (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1200 ET, by Peter Rutherford, 600 words)

- -

From Sheffield to Sochi, slopestyle for Woods

A Yorkshire lad who learned to ski on an inner-city Sheffield dry slope that has since burned to the ground is Britain's best hope for an Olympic gold medal in Sochi and James Woods admits the prospect still feels "insane". (OLY-BIO-WOODS (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1200 ET, by Martyn Herman, 900 words)

- -

Kramer keen to right past wrongs

It is just as well endurance is one of Sven Kramer's best attributes as the Dutch long track speedskater has suffered a painfully protracted wait to right the wrongs of the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games. (OLY-BIO-KRAMER (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1200 ET, by Patrick Johnston, 900 words)

- -

Norwegian showman Northug gets serious for Sochi

Norwegian Olympic champion Petter Northug brings a dash of showmanship to the tough world of cross-country skiing, his dramatic sprint finishes and teasing of defeated rivals making him a national hero. (OLY-BIO-NORTHUG (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1200 ET, by Keith Weir, 500 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Australian Open (13-26)

Nadal biggest threat to Djokovic's Melbourne reign

SYDNEY - After staging a remarkable comeback in 2013, Spanish buccaneer Rafa Nadal has his eye on more grand slam silverware this year and is shaping up as the biggest threat to Novak Djokovic's Australian Open reign. (TENNIS-OPEN/MEN (PREVIEW, PIX), moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 600 words)

- -

Serena eyes sixth coronation at Melbourne Park

MELBOURNE - If players, pundits and bookmakers are to be believed, Serena Williams has already sewn up her sixth Australian Open title and the other 127 women in the draw may as well pick up their racquets and head home. (TENNIS-OPEN/WOMEN (PREVIEW, PIX), moved, by Ian Ransom, 600 words)

- -

Nadal to face local hope in Australian Open draw

MELBOURNE - World number one Rafa Nadal will battle the bad boy of Australian tennis Bernard Tomic and a partisan crowd in the first round at Melbourne Park as he bids for a 14th grand slam title. (TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/DRAW (PIX), moved, by Ian Ransom, 350 words

- -

ATP: Auckland Open (to 11)

ATP/WTA: Sydney International (to 11)

WTA: Hobart International (to 11)

Kooyong Classic (to 11)

- - - -

GOLF

Volvo Golf Champions, Durban (to Jan 12)

Jacquelin enjoys one-stroke lead

Frenchman Raphael Jacquelin takes a one shot lead into the second round of the $4-million 'tournament of champions' at the Durban Country Club, which marks the first tour event of the new year. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 300 words)

- -

PGA Tour: Sony Open, Honolulu, Hawaii (to 12)

Korean Bae in charge at Waialae after an opening 63

South Korea's Bae Sang-moon takes a one-shot lead over American Chris Kirk into Friday's second round at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu after opening with a flawless seven-under-par 63. Masters champion Adam Scott sits four strokes off the pace. (GOLF-PGA/, expect end-of-day lead by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

La Liga

Granada v Real Valladolid (2000)

Copy on merit

- - - -

CRICKET

Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi, second test (to 12)

Younus, Misbah steady Pakistan but Sri Lanka in control

Younus Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq steadied the Pakistan second innings with an unbroken 113-run stand after their team appeared to be heading for a heavy defeat by losing three quick wickets in the second test against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Friday. (CRICKET-LANKA/(PIX), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, 250 words)

- - - -

NFL

49ers prepare for tricky game with Panthers

Last year's beaten Super Bowl finalists, the San Francisco 49ers, prepare to travel east to face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday with the winner set to advance to the NFC Championship. (NFL-PLAYOFFS/CAROLINA, expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, by Julian Linden, 500 words)

- - - -

NBA

Streaking Nets look to topple defending champs

The Brooklyn Nets will put the NBA's longest active win streak on the line at home when they seek a fifth consecutive victory over the defending champion Miami Heat in one of 12 games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 750 words)

- - - -

NHL

Crosby's Penguins look to extend East lead

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins look to pad their lead atop the Eastern Conference with a fourth consecutive victory when visit the Edmonton Oilers in one of six games on the NHL schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

(London duty editor: Pritha Sarkar)