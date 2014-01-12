Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:

SOCCER

Premier League (1500 unless stated)

Newcastle United v Manchester City (1405)

Stoke City v Liverpool (1610)

Man City aim for summit at Newcastle, Liverpool eye top four

LONDON - Manchester City can go top of the Premier League at least until Arsenal play on Monday with a win at mid-table Newcastle United while Liverpool will hope to move back into the top four with three points at Stoke. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect from 1605 GMT/1105 AM ET, by Mike Collett, 500 words)

La Liga

Getafe v Rayo Vallecano (1100)

Real Betis v Osasuna (1600)

Espanyol v Real Madrid (1800)

Levante v Malaga (2000)

Real have chance to close on leaders with win at Espanyol

MADRID - Real Madrid can close to within three points of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid with a win at Espanyol after the joint leaders drew 0-0 at Atletico's Calderon stadium on Saturday. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/3 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

Ligue 1

Nantes v FC Lorient (1300)

Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Olympique Marseille (1600)

Lille v Stade de Reims (2000)

Serie A (1400 unless stated)

Torino v Fiorentina (1130)

AS Roma v Genoa

Atalanta Bergamo v Catania

Cagliari v Juventus

Verona v Napoli

Sassuolo v AC Milan (1945)

Juve aim for 11th straight win, Roma welcome Genoa

ROME - Leaders Juventus will be looking for their 11th successive win away to Cagliari while AS Roma, eight points behind in second, host improving Genoa. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect from 1330 GMT/8:30 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)

GOLF

Briton Fleetwood holds slender lead in Durban

DURBAN - Britain's Tommy Fleetwood, chasing the second European Tour win of his career, goes into the final round holding a one-shot lead over in-form Victor Dubuisson of France and Dutchman Joost Luiten. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, 400 words)

PGA Tour: Sony Open, Honolulu, Hawaii (to 12)

American Kirk in front heading into final round at Waialae

Chris Kirk, seeking a third PGA Tour victory, will take a one-stroke lead over fellow Americans Harris English and rookie Will Wilcox into the final round at Waialae Country Club. Masters champion Adam Scott trails by six shots. (GOLF-PGA/, expect end-of-day lead by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, 400 words)

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup: Men's slalom, Adelboden

World Cup: Women's Super-Combined, Altenmarkt/Zauchensee

NFL

Niners looking to avenge loss to Panthers

The San Francisco 49ers seek their eighth consecutive victory and a trip to the NFC title game for a third year in a row when they travel to the Carolina Panthers, who upset the Niners in the regular season, in an NFC divisional playoff game. (NFL-PLAYOFFS/CAROLINA (PIX), expect first copy by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 500 words)

Broncos aim to take Chargers this time

Big-time favorites the Denver Broncos try to avoid a repeat of their earlier loss to the visiting San Diego Chargers when the two teams meet in an AFC divisional playoff game. (NFL-PLAYOFFS/BRONCOS (PIX), expect first copy by 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, 500 words)

Brief profiles of remaining NFL playoff teams (NFL-PLAYOFFS/PENPIX, expect by 0400 GMT/ 11 PM ET, 250 words)

Results and schedule for the NFL playoffs (NFL-PLAYOFFS/SCHEDULE, expect by /0300 GMT/10 PM ET, 175 words)

NBA

Spurs try to stay in front in the West

The San Antonio Spurs, riding a three-game winning streak, try to hang on to the top spot in the tight Western Conference when the Minnesota Timberwolves visit in one of three games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NHL

Ducks aim to keep home streak going

The Anaheim Ducks, who still have not lost a home game in regulation this season, try to widen their Western Conference lead when Detroit visits in one of seven games on the NHL schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

