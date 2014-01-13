Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday:

- - - -

OLYMPICS

Over the next two weeks, Reuters will run a feature package on 50 athletes to watch at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. Here are Monday's featured athletes:

- -

Maze amazes in so many ways

Tina Maze knows how to make an impression on and off the snow. The record-breaking Slovenian skier's past exploits include flashing her bra in a finish-area protest and singing her way into her country's hit parade with a catchy "My Way is My Decision".

- -

"Dinosaur" Ricker hoping experience pays in Sochi

If it were not for the fact that she will be defending her Olympic snowboard cross title in Sochi, Canada's Maelle Ricker would probably be riding with the crowds at the Mount Baker Banked Slalom next month.

- -

Passion runs through Holcomb's veins

Steve Holcomb lives and breathes bobsleigh to the extent that he could not imagine doing anything else. The leader of both the two-man and four-man American teams is passionate about a sport that has made him Olympic champion but his success has not come without a price.

- -

Peerless Loch to lead German medal charge

Defending Olympic champion Felix Loch could not have hoped for a better Sochi 2014 Olympic preparation than leading the world standings and claiming the German title days before the end of the year.

- - - -

TENNIS

Rusty Djokovic, slick Serena through in Melbourne

Novak Djokovic showed some early season rustiness but Serena Williams roared into the second round like a well-oiled machine as the tournament favourites took centre stage on the first evening of the Australian Open.

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League

Aston Villa v Arsenal (2000)

Arsenal bid to return to summit

Arsenal will return to the top of the table with victory at Villa who beat them 3-1 on the opening day of the season.

- -

Messi goes for fifth straight Ballon d'Or award

Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to prevent Lionel Messi from winning a fifth successive World Player of the Year award at the annual Ballon d'Or ceremony organised by FIFA and France Football magazine. Bayern Munich and France winger Franck Ribery is also on the shortlist.

- -

La Liga

Villarreal v Real Sociedad (2100)

Sociedad bid to strengthen grip on fifth

Fifth-placed Real Sociedad can open a four-point lead over Villarreal in sixth with a win at the Madrigal in the first of two meetings this week between the pair who also clash in the last 16 of the King's Cup on Thursday.

- -

Serie A

Sampdoria v Udinese (1800)

Inter Milan v Chievo (2000)

Chievo next for sixth-placed Inter

Inter Milan, a modest sixth in Serie A, have a chance to make up some ground with a home match against relegation-threatened Chievo.

- - - -

NBA

Bulls hope to keep up 100 percent January record

The Chicago Bulls, winners of all five of their games in January, face the visiting Washington Wizards as they try to boost their record to .500 for the first time since November and climb the Eastern Conference standings in one of seven games on the NBA schedule.

- - - -

NHL

Jets seeking fresh start under new coach Maurice

The Winnipeg Jets try to end a five-game losing streak in their first game under new coach Paul Maurice when the Phoenix Coyotes visit in one of four games on the NHL schedule.

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.

- - - -

FIGURE SKATING

European Figure Skating Championships, Budapest (to 19)

Copy on merit

