Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

OLYMPICS

Reuters is currently running a feature package on 50 Athletes to watch at the Feb. 7-23 Sochi Winter Olympics. Here are the featured athletes for Jan. 16:

FIGURE SKATING

Weir caught in crossfire for stand on Games

As an openly gay American athlete who is a self-confessed Russophile, Johnny Weir feels he has been caught up "in a crossfire" for not backing a boycott of the Sochi Olympics in the wake of the country's anti-gay policies. (OLYMPICS-RUSSIA/GAY-WEIR (INTERVIEW), moved, by Pritha Sarkar, 900 words)

- -

BIATHLON

Berger seeking the Midas touch

Tora Berger is something of a late bloomer, yet she could rewrite the women biathlon record books with an unprecedented Olympics clean sweep. (OLY-BIO-BERGER (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1200 ET, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

- -

CURLING

Jacobs's quest for gold a family affair

Canadian men's curling skip Brad Jacobs is hoping a fundraiser will help pay his family's way to Sochi but he doesn't have to worry about two of his cousins since they make up half of his rink. (OLY-BIO-JACOBS (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1200 ET, by Frank Pingue, 500 words)

- -

SPEED SKATING

Mo thrives on indifference

Mo Tae-bum's moment in the Vancouver sun was overshadowed by Kim Yuna's record-breaking performance at the 2010 Games, but the South Korean speed skater bears no ill will towards his illustrious compatriot. (OLY-BIO-MO (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1200 ET, by Narae Kim, 600 words)

- -

Ahn to face former team mates

When Ahn Hyun-soo switched allegiance from South Korea to Russia for the Sochi Winter Games, he took the name Viktor as a good luck charm.(OLY-BIO-AHN (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1200 ET, by Alissa de Carbonnel, 700 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Australian Open (to 26)

Nadal thrives under roof as weather hurts Melbourne

MELBOURNE - Rafa Nadal and Victoria Azarenka swept into the third round of the Australian Open under the protection of the Rod Laver Arena roof on Thursday as high temperatures, lightning and rain caused chaos on the outside courts. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), moving shortly, by Nick Mulvenney, Ian Ransom and Simon Cambers)

- - - -

CRICKET

Sri Lanka v Pakistan 3rd test (to Jan 20)

Ajmal strikes to restrict Sri Lanka in final test

Pakistan off-spinner Saeed Ajmal picked up two wickets in the last session to restrict Sri Lanka to 220 for five wickets at stumps on the first day of the third and final test in Sharjah. (CRICKET-LANKA/, moved, 350 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League

Chelsea bid to deal killer blow to Man United title hopes

LONDON - Riding the wave of a five-match winning streak, Chelsea face Manchester United on Sunday with a chance to reinforce their own Premier League credentials and read the last rites to their opponents' title defence. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Toby Davis, 600 words)

- - - -

NFL

Previewing the conference championships

We will have previews of Sunday's conference championship games with San Francisco at Seattle and New England at Denver to decide participants in next month's Super Bowl. The package also will include factboxes on the four teams and results of previous AFC and NFC conference finals. (NFL-PLAYOFFS/AFC (PREVIEW) and NFL-PLAYOFFS/NFC (PREVIEW, expect by 2100 GMT/4 pm ET, 600 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Humana Challenge, La Quinta, California (to 19)

Americans Johnson, Simpson and Snedeker head field at La Quinta

Zach Johnson, who won the Hyundai Tournament of Champions in Hawaii 10 days ago, former U.S. Open winner Webb Simpson and 2012 FedExCup champion Brandt Snedeker head the field going into the opening round of the 72-hole pro-am celebrity event in the California desert. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect end-of-day lead by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, 450 words)

- - - -

NBA

Thunder trying to get back on track

The Oklahoma City Thunder, who have won only half of their past 10 games, try to get back in the chase for the Western Conference lead when they visit the Houston Rockets in one of three games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NHL

Blues riding high as they face Kings

The St. Louis Blues, who are a sparkling 8-1-1 in their past 10 games, are home to the slumping Los Angeles Kings in one of 11 games on the NHL schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 750 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - - (London Duty editor: Justin Palmer)