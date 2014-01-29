Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

- - - -

OLYMPICS

Reuters is currently running a package of previews and factboxes on the various sports at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. The four sports covered on Jan. 29 will be:

Speed skating

Ski Jumping

Nordic Combined

Short-track speed skating

- -

News conference protests not allowed warns Sochi chief

BERLIN - Protests by athletes over Russia's anti-gay propaganda law during news conferences at the Sochi Winter Olympics are unacceptable as they go against the Olympic Charter, Games chief Dmitry Chernyshenko said on Wednesday.(OLYMPICS-SOCHI/CHERNYSHENKO, moved, by Karolos Grohmann, 600 words)

- -

Austria's Iraschko dreams of Olympic flight

LONDON - Growing up in Eisenerz in Austria's deep Erzberg valley, Daniela Iraschko never had any doubt that ski jumping was a sport for girls. (OLYMPICS-SKI JUMPING/IRASCHKO (PIX), moved, by Michael Shields, 600 words)

- - - -

NFL

Broncos and Seahawks face the media before Super Bowl

The Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks got the chance to take a break from practice and attend the annual Super Bowl media day, a frenzied tradition that at times resembled a circus. (NFL-SUPERBOWL/, several items moved, by Larry Fine, Scott Malone and Julian Linden, 800 words)

- - - -

NBA

Howard overcomes shooting woes to lead Rockets past Spurs

Dwight Howard finished with 23 points and 16 rebounds, overcoming a frustrating personal offensive effort that included missing 10-of-15 shots, as Houston defeated San Antonio 97-90. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

- - - -

NHL

Leafs leave it late to edge out Lightning

James van Riemsdyk scored with a little more than four minutes left in the game as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 950 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League (1945 kickoff unless stated)

Aston Villa v West Bromwich Albion

Chelsea v West Ham United

Sunderland v Stoke City

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

City and Chelsea eye top spot after Arsenal slip up

LONDON - Manchester City and Chelsea have a chance to take over at the top of the Premier League after Arsenal were held on Tuesday with City facing a trip to in-form Tottenham Hotspur while Jose Mourinho's side welcome struggling West Ham United. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 600 words)

- -

Bundesliga

VfB Stuttgart v Bayern Munich (1900)

Bayern aim for 13-point lead without Ribery and Robben

BERLIN - Champions Bayern Munich can move 13 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with a win at Stuttgart where they will still be without wingers Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben for a match that was rescheduled due to the Bavarians' successful Club World Cup campaign in December. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- -

King's Cup quarter-finals, second leg

Athletic Club v Atletico Madrid (1900)

Barcelona v Levante (2100)

Holders Atletico, record winners Barca seek last-four berths

MADRID - Holders Atletico Madrid lead Athletic Bilbao 1-0 from last week's first leg and can set up a last-four clash with city rivals Real, while record winners Barcelona are 4-1 up on Levante are likely to play Real Sociedad in the semi-finals. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

- -

Italian Cup quarter-final

Napoli v Lazio (1945)

Holders Lazio face daunting visit to Naples

Coppa Italia holders Lazio face a tough trip to Napoli's Stadio San Paolo with current form favouring the home side but knowing a win would set up a mouth-watering semi-final tie against local rivals AS Roma. (SOCCER-ITALY/CUP, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Terry Daley, 400 words)

- -

World Cup

For World Cup, the beautiful game plays out on museum walls

LOS ANGELES - Petra Cortright played soccer for 14 years so she was very adept at making a video of herself wearing a pink glowing bathing suit and juggling a ball, or rather an IKEA soccer pillow, which was what she had on hand when inspiration struck. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP/ART (FEATURE), moving at 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Mary Milliken, 800 words)

- - - -

GOLF

Dubai Desert Classic

Woods and McIlroy ready to launch challenge in Dubai

DUBAI - World number one Tiger Woods and sixth-ranked Rory McIlroy host news conferences on the eve of the European Tour event in the United Arab Emirates. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Matt Smith, 500 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, first test, Dhaka (to 31)

Jayawardene double ton powers Sri Lanka to massive lead

Mahela Jayawardene struck his seventh double hundred and Kithuruwan Vithanage reached his maiden century as Sri Lanka toyed with Bangladesh's toothless attack before declaring their first innings on a mammoth 730 for six in Dhaka on Wednesday. (CRICKET-LANKA/, moved, 250 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

WTA: Pattaya Open, Thailand (to Feb 3)

Paris Open (to Feb 3)

Copy on merit

- - - - (London Duty editor: Ken Ferris)