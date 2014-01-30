Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

OLYMPICS

Reuters is currently running a package of previews and factboxes on the various sports at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. The four sports covered on Jan. 30 are:

Biathlon

Cross country skiing

Curling

- - - -

NFL

Super Bowl has all the ingredients for a great game

NEW YORK - This weekend's Super Bowl, between the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks, the teams boasting the best offense and defense in the National Football League, has all the makings of a classic encounter, befitting the first time the Super Bowl has been hosted by the biggest city in the United States. (NFL-SUPERBOWL/ (PREVIEW), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Julian Linden, 1,000 words)

- -

How the Super Bowl will be won and lost

NEW YORK - As part of a comprehensive preview package for Sunday's 48th Super Bowl, Reuters will provide an analysis on the strengths and weakness of both teams and how the game could be won and lost. (NFL-SUPERBOWL/ANALYSIS, expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 600 words)

The package will also include brief profiles on the key players from the Broncos and the Seahawks, a full list of previous Super Bowl results and all the facts and figures for this weekend's game.

- -

NFL players union to discuss state of the game

NEW YORK - Leading officials from the NFL Players Association, including executive director DeMaurice Smith, are scheduled to hold their annual state of the union news conference in the countdown to the Super Bowl. (NFL-SUPERBOWL/UNION, expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 500 words)

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour: Dubai Desert Classic, United Arab Emirates (to Feb 2)

DUBAI - Rory McIlroy hit a sizzling nine-under 63 in the opening round of the $2.5 million Dubai Desert Classic on Thursday, bolstering his hopes of claiming a first European tour win since 2012. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX, TV), lead and sidebars, by Matt Smith, 500 words)

- -

PGA Tour: Phoenix Open, Scottsdale, Arizona (to 2)

Mickelson ready to defend title in Phoenix

Phil Mickelson, who was diagnosed with "locked facet joints" after withdrawing from last week's Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego after the second round due to muscle pain in his lower back, will launch his title defence in Thursday's opening round at the TPC Scottsdale. Mickelson won the Phoenix Open for a third time last year after posting a record-tying 28-under total of 256. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Spanish Kings Cup quarter-final, second leg

Racing Santander v Real Sociedad (2000)

MADRID - Real Sociedad can secure a berth in the last four and a meeting with record winners Barcelona if they can protect a 3-1 lead from last week's first leg in San Sebastian. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

WTA: Pattaya Open, Thailand (to Feb 3)

Paris Open (to Feb 3)

Copy on merit

- - - -

NBA

Pacers host Suns with eye on extending East lead

The Indiana Pacers will try to widen their lead atop the Eastern Conference when they host the Phoenix Suns in one of three games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NHL

Streaking Bruins host Canadiens

The Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins put their four-game win streak on the line when they host the Montreal Canadiens in one of 10 games on the schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 950 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (Duty editor: Justin Palmer)