Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday:

- - - -

OLYMPICS

Reuters is currently running a package of previews and factboxes on the various sports at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. The sports covered on Jan. 31 are:

Bobsleigh

Skeleton

Luge

- - - -

SOCCER

We will bring you all the latest on transfer developments around the world with the window due to close on Friday.

- - - -

Ligue 1

Paris St Germain v Girondins Bordeaux (1930)

PSG welcome Cabaye as they aim to stretch lead at the top

PARIS - Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain, buoyed by the arrival of France midfielder Yohan Cabaye, can move six points clear of Monaco with a win over Bordeaux at the Parc de Princes before the principality club visit Lorient on Saturday. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 2130 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Bundesliga

Eintracht Braunschweig v Borussia Dortmund (1930)

Dortmund bid to close gap on second-placed Leverkusen

BERLIN - With Bayern Munich almost out of sight at the top, Borussia Dortmund are chasing second-placed Bayer Leverkusen and can move within a point of their Bundesliga rivals with a win at bottom club Eintracht Braunschweig. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 2130 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- -

La Liga

Granada CF v Celta Vigo (2000)

Copy on merit

- -

Dutch Championship

Feyenoord v Vitesse Arnhem (1900)

Copy on merit

- - - -

NFL

Denver coach John Fox back at Super Bowl after decade

John Fox, the head coach of the Denver Broncos, is headed to his second Super Bowl after previously taking the Carolina Panthers to the NFL championship title a decade ago. The one lesson he learnt from his previous trip was that he does not want to lose again. (NFL-SUPERBOWL/BRONCOS-FOX, expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Julian Linden, 700 words)

- -

Carroll eyes first Super Bowl win as Seattle coach

Pete Carroll, after two previous failed stabs at NFL coaching, is winning big time with his ultra-enthusiastic, rah-rah style with the Seattle Seahawks. (NFL-SUPERBOWL/SEAHAWKS-CARROLL, expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 800 words)

- -

NFL boss to discuss state of the game

The National Football League commissioner Roger Goodell is scheduled to hold his annual pre-Super Bowl news conference in the countdown to the championship game. (NFL-SUPERBOWL/GOODELL, expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 500 words)

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour:

Dubai Desert Classic, United Arab Emirates (to Feb 2)

McIlroy retains Dubai lead, Woods toils

DUBAI - Rory McIlroy remains on track to end a 14-month European Tour title drought after shooting a second round 70 to lead the Dubai Desert Classic, while world number one Tiger Woods toiled on the Majlis course. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX, TV), moved with updates to follow, by Matt Smith, 500 words)

- -

PGA Tour: Phoenix Open, Scottsdale, Arizona (to 2)

Yang and Bubba in joint command in Phoenix

South Korean Yang Yong-eun and 2012 Masters champion Bubba Watson will take a joint one-shot lead into the second round at the TPC Scottsdale after opening with matching seven-under-par 64s on Thursday. Defending champion Phil Mickelson trails by seven strokes. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Davis Cup first round (to Feb 2)

Confident Czechs bid for third consecutive title

LONDON - Tomas Berdych and Radek Stepanek spearhead the Czech Republic, who are unbeaten in nine ties, as they start their bid for a third straight Davis Cup title against the Netherlands. A Roger Federer and Stanislas Wawrinka led Switzerland take on a second-string Serbian side. (TENNIS-DAVIS/, by Toby Davis, 500 words)

- -

United States versus Britain, San Diego

Murray set to spearhead Britain's Davis Cup challenge

Wimbledon champion Andy Murray faces Donald Young, who has replaced the injured John Isner for the United States, in the opening match at Petco Park in San Diego before James Ward takes on Sam Querrey as Britain aims for a first victory over the Americans in the team competition since 1935. (TENNIS-DAVIS/US (PIX), expect by 0030 GMT/7:30 PM ET, 350 words)

- -

WTA: Pattaya Open, Thailand (to Feb 3)

Paris Open (to Feb 3)

Copy on merit

- - - -

NBA

Thunder try to make it 10 in a row

The red-hot Oklahoma City Thunder, who have surged to a comfortable Western Conference lead, go for their 10th consecutive victory when they call on the Brooklyn Nets in one of eight games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

- - - -

NHL

Blues go for a share of Central lead

The St. Louis Blues try to move into a tie with the Chicago Blackhawks for the Central Division lead when they visit the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders and New York Rangers move inside to Madison Square Garden just two days after the Rangers won before 50,000 fans in frigid Yankee Stadium in two of five games on the schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

