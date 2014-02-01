Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:

SOCCER

Premier League (1500 unless stated)

Newcastle United v Sunderland (1245)

West Ham United v Swansea City (1245)

Cardiff City v Norwich City

Everton v Aston Villa

Fulham v Southampton

Hull City v Tottenham Hotspur

Stoke City v Manchester United

Spurs, Everton and United battle for Champions League spot

LONDON - Tottenham, Everton and Manchester United are all in action as they battle to catch Liverpool who occupy the fourth and final Champions League qualifying spot after Newcastle welcome Sunderland in the Tyne-Wear derby. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect from 1445 GMT/9:45 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 800 words)

La Liga

Getafe v Real Valladolid (1900)

Levante v Rayo Vallecano (1700)

Malaga v Sevilla (2100)

Barcelona v Valencia (1500)

Barca can pull clear at the top with win against Valencia

MADRID - Barcelona can go three points clear of Atletico Madrid at the top with a win at home to Valencia. Atletico play at home to sixth-placed Real Sociedad on Sunday. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 500 words)

Serie A

Bologna v Udinese (1700)

Cagliari v Fiorentina (1700)

AC Milan v Torino (1945)

Milan's new signings in squad to face Torino

ROME - Milan's new recruits Michael Essien and Adel Taarabt are in the squad to face a Torino side who are also in the mix for a Europa League spot while Fiorentina can go level on points with third-placed Napoli by beating Cagliari. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2230 GMT/5:30 PM ET, by Terry Daley, 400 words)

Ligue 1 (1900 unless stated)

FC Lorient v Monaco (1530)

Bastia v En Avant Guingamp

Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Ajaccio

Stade de Reims v Montpellier HSC

St Etienne v Valenciennes

Sochaux v Nantes

Monaco aim to move back within three points of leaders PSG

PARIS - Second-placed Monaco seek victory at mid-table Lorient to close the gap on leaders Paris St Germain back to three points one week before the top two clash in the principality. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 1730 GMT/12:30 PM ET, by Gregory Blachier, 300 words)

Bundesliga (1430 unless stated)

Bayer Leverkusen v VfB Stuttgart

FC Augsburg v Werder Bremen

Hoffenheim v Hamburg SV

Mainz v Freiburg

Schalke 04 v VfL Wolfsburg

Hanover 96 v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1730)

Leverkusen bid to restore four-point lead over Dortmund

BERLIN - Second-placed Bayer Leverkusen aim to restore a four-point gap over Borussia Dortmund, who closed the deficit with a win on Friday, when they host VfB Stuttgart. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Dutch Championship (1845 unless stated)

Heerenveen v ADO Den Haag (1745)

PEC Zwolle v Roda JC Kerkrade

Heracles Almelo v NAC Breda

AZ Alkmaar v Groningen (1945)

International friendly

U.S. v South Korea (2200)

Americans try to keep up home winning streak against Koreans

World Cup finalists United States, riding a 12-game home winning streak, kick off their 2014 programme with a friendly against South Korea at Carson, California. (SOCCER-US/ (PIX), expect by 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, 300 words)

GOLF

European Tour:

Dubai Desert Classic, United Arab Emirates (to Feb 2)

Gallacher on track for successful title defence

DUBAI - Holder Stephen Gallacher of Britain shot a nine-under 63 to take a two-shot lead over world number six Rory McIlroy after the third round. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX, TV), moved, 400 words)

PGA Tour: Phoenix Open, Scottsdale, Arizona (to 2)

Jones and Watson share second-round lead in Phoenix

Australian journeyman Matt Jones and 2012 U.S. Masters champion Bubba Watson lead by two shots going into the third round at the TPC Scottsdale. Defending champion Phil Mickelson trails by eight strokes. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, 400 words)

OLYMPICS

Figure skating-Fernandez chases blades of glory

Should Javier Fernandez discover his cherished skating boots have gone AWOL when he arrives in Sochi for this month's Winter Olympics, don't expect him to throw a hissy fit. In fact, if anything, he will be thanking his lucky stars. (OLYMPICS-FIGURESKATING/SPAIN-FERNANDEZ, moved, by Pritha Sarkar, 780 words)

RUGBY

Six Nations (to March 15)

Wales v Italy (1430)

France v England (1700)

Wales bid for third straight crown, France aim to forget

Wales begin their bid for an historic third straight Six Nations crown at home to Italy while France face England at the Stade de France desperate to forget last year's tournament when they won one game and landed the wooden spoon. (RUGBY-NATIONS/WALES and RUGBY-NATIONS/FRANCE (PIX, TV), expect from 1630 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by Josh Reich and Gregory Blachier, 500 words)

TENNIS

Davis Cup first round (to Feb 2)

Czechs, Spain and Serbia have work to do in Davis Cup

LONDON - Holders Czech Republic are level with Netherlands going into Saturday's doubles while Spain are on the verge of going out as they trail Germany 2-0 and last year's runners-up Serbia must also come from 2-0 behind against Switzerland. (TENNIS-DAVIS/ (PIX), by Pritha Sarkar, 500 words)

United States v Britain, San Diego, California

Britain in charge of Davis Cup tie

Britain, led by Andy Murray, take a commanding 2-0 lead over the United States into the doubles. (TENNIS-DAVIS/US (PIX), 350 words)

WTA: Pattaya Open, Thailand (to Feb 3)

Paris Open (to Feb 3)

NFL

Manning favourite to win MVP award

NEW YORK - Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning is the overwhelming favourite to be named Most Valuable Player for the 2013 NFL season after leading his team to the Super Bowl and breaking a string of passing records. (NFL-MVP/ (PIX), expect by 0300 GMT/10 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 500 words)

Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees to be chosen

NEW YORK - The new inductees to the Pro Football Hall of Fame will be announced. A total of 17 have been listed as finalists, with between four and seven likely to be inducted. (NFL-FAME/ (PIX), expect by 0300 GMT/10 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

Seahawks-Broncos could join Super Bowl thriller list

NEW YORK - With the NFL's top offense squaring off against the league's best defense, there is a chance for a Super Bowl thriller to match some of the most exciting title games. We offer a top five worth considering among the best. (NFL-SUPERBOWL/THRILLERS, expect by 2000 GMT/3 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 600 words)

NBA

Heat bid for revenge against Knicks

Reigning league champions the Miami Heat try to avenge a January loss to the New York Knicks, who have won four in a row at home, when the two teams meet in the Big Apple in one of 12 games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 750 words)

NHL

Blackhawks continue road swing at San Jose

The Chicago Blackhawks play the third fixture of a seven-game road trip at San Jose where the Sharks are trying to recover from three consecutive losses. It is one of 11 games on the schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup: Men's downhill, Garmisch Partenkirchen

Women's giant slalom, Maribor

