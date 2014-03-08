Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:

- - - -

SOCCER

English FA Cup quarter-final

Arsenal v Everton (1245)

Arsenal trophy quest on the line against Everton

LONDON - Arsenal face a tricky quarter-final against a solid Everton side as they continue their quest to lift a major trophy for the first time since their last FA Cup success in 2005. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP (PIX), expect by 1445 GMT/9:45 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

Premier League (1500 unless stated)

West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United (1245)

Cardiff City v Fulham

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Norwich City v Stoke City

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur (1730)

Chelsea host London rivals Spurs aiming for seven-point lead

LONDON - Chelsea welcome London rivals Tottenham Hotspur looking to open a provisional seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League while the fifth-placed visitors try to stay in the race for a Champions League spot. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect from 1445 GMT/9:45 AM ET, 600 words)

- -

La Liga

Real Valladolid v Barcelona (1500)

Real Betis v Getafe (1700)

Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid (1900)

Granada CF v Villarreal (2100)

Barca look to seize top spot with victory at Valladolid

MADRID - Barcelona can go two points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga with a win away to relegation-battling Real Valladolid before third-placed Atletico Madrid visit mid-table Celta Vigo. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

- -

Serie A

Udinese v AC Milan (1700)

Catania v Cagliari (1945)

Balotelli back for Milan as they get ready to face Atletico

Mario Balotelli returns to the AC Milan squad for their Serie A clash at lowly Udinese having missed two games with a shoulder injury as they prepare to visit Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League with a 1-0 deficit from the first leg. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), by Terry Daley, 500 words)

- -

Bundesliga (1430 unless stated)

Borussia Moenchengladbach v FC Augsburg

Schalke 04 v Hoffenheim

Hamburg SV v Eintracht Frankfurt

Hanover 96 v Bayer Leverkusen

VfB Stuttgart v Eintracht Braunschweig

VfL Wolfsburg v Bayern Munich

Nuremberg v Werder Bremen (1730)

Bayern visit Wolfsburg but real battle is at the bottom

BERLIN - Runaway Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich travel to VfL Wolfsburg but the real battle takes place at the other end of the table with Hamburg SV hosting Eintracht Frankfurt and VfB Stuttgart playing Eintracht Braunschweig. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- -

Ligue 1 (1900 unless stated)

Bastia v Paris St Germain (1530)

En Avant Guingamp v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC

Monaco v Sochaux

Nantes v Ajaccio

Toulouse v Stade de Reims

Valenciennes v Stade Rennes

PSG travel to Bastia, chasing Monaco host Sochaux

PARIS - Leaders Paris St Germain visit mid-table Bastia while second-placed Monaco, who are eight points adrift, host second-bottom Sochaux. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect from 1730 GMT/ 1230 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

- -

Dutch Championship

AZ Alkmaar v Heracles Almelo (1745)

Roda JC Kerkrade v NEC Nijmegen (1745)

Heerenveen v PEC Zwolle (1845)

NAC Breda v Vitesse Arnhem (1945)

PSV Eindhoven v Utrecht (1945)

Vitesse try to keep Ajax in view, PSV target European place

AMSTERDAM - Third-placed Vitesse Arnhem can move within five points of leaders Ajax Amsterdam and three clear of Twente Enschede with a win at mid-table NAC Breda while PSV Eindhoven host lowly Utrecht with their sights on the top four. (SOCCER-DUTCH/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Big guns make first appearances at Indian Wells

Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Andy Murray, Maria Sharapova and Li Na make their first appearances in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. (TENNIS-INDIAN/, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, 350 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Six Nations

Ireland v Italy (1430)

Ireland look to pile on the points against Italy

DUBLIN - Ireland have the advantage in terms of points difference in a four-way tie at the top of the Six Nations table and will expect to extend that edge at home to Italy who have lost all three matches so far. (RUGBY-IRELAND/ (PIX), expect by 1615 GMT/11:15 AM ET, by Padraic Halpin, 500 words)

- -

Scotland v France (1700)

France aim for 15th win against struggling Scotland

France are in a four-way tie at the top of the standings and should chalk up their 15th win in 16 championship meetings with Scotland having beaten them last year for their only victory in a dismal campaign that saw them take the wooden spoon. (RUGBY-SCOTLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1845 GMT/1:45 PM ET, 500 words)

- -

Super Rugby round four

Bulls v Auckland Blues (1505)

Sharks v Lions (1710)

(RUGBY-SUPER/, expect individual match reports from 1700 GMT/2 PM ET, 200 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Asia Cup final, Mirpur, Bangladesh

Unbeaten Sri Lanka take on unpredictable Pakistan

Consistent Sri Lanka clash with defending champions Pakistan for continental bragging rights at Mirpur's Shere Bangla National Stadium. (CRICKET-ASIA/, expect by 1500/10:00 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: WGC-Cadillac Championship (to March 9)

Four players share lead heading into third round

DORAL, Florida - Americans Hunter Mahan, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Matt Kuchar share the lead on one-under-par heading into the third round. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect by 2300 GMT/6 PM PM ET, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

- -

Driscoll leads by one shot at Puerto Rico Open

American James Driscoll takes a one-shot lead into the third round at the Trump International Golf Club in Rio Grande. (GOLF-PGA/PUERTORICO, expect by 0130 GMT/8:30 PM ET, 250 words)

- - - -

NBA

Red-hot Clippers look to make it seven straight

Fresh from their 48-point thrashing of the Los Angeles Lakers, the Los Angeles Clippers chase their seventh consecutive win when they host the Atlanta Hawks. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- -

NHL

Bruins tackle Tampa Bay

Last season's Eastern Conference champions, the Boston Bruins, travel to Florida to play the Tampa Bay Lightning while in the Western Conference the Central Division-leading St Louis Blues face off against the Colorado Avalanche. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

- -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

15th IAAF World Indoor Championships, Sopot, Poland (to 9)

American Bracy favourite to win 60 metres

American youngster Marvin Bracy came into the championships as favourite to win the men's 60 metres but faces competition from the experienced Nesta Carter of Jamaica and Britain's Dwain Chambers with the sprint final capping a busy schedule which also includes the men's and women's 400 and 1500 finals and a host of field events. (ATHLETICS-WORLD/ (PIX), 500 words)

- - - -

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup: Women's slalom, Are, Sweden

Men's giant slalom, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia

Copy on merit

- - - -

RALLYING

Rally of Mexico (to 9)

Copy on merit

- - - - (London duty editor: Tony Jimenez)