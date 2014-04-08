Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday:

SOCCER

Champions League quarter-finals second legs (1845)

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid (0-3)

Chelsea v Paris St Germain (1-3)

Ronaldo returns to terrorise Dortmund in second leg

DORTMUND, Germany - Real Madrid hope Cristiano Ronaldo will be fit to terrorise Borussia Dortmund's defence despite a niggle in his knee, and build on Real Madrid's 3-0 first leg advantage to book a spot in the Champions League last four. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/DORTMUND, PIX, expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 600 words)

PSG eye place in last four for first time in 19 years

LONDON - Paris St Germain are bidding for a place in the European Cup semi-final for the first time since 1995 as they take a 3-1 lead into the second leg against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/CHELSEA, PIX, expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Mike Collett, 600 words)

Soccer-United's cause not so hopeless after all

Bayern Munich's longest winless run for three years and poor recent home record against English opposition have suddenly made Manchester United's task on Wednesday look a lot less daunting than it was when the draw was made. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/BAYERN (PREVIEW), moved, 500 words)

Atletico's Costa in fitness battle to face Barca

BARCELONA - Atletico Madrid hope to have talismanic striker Diego Costa back fit against Barcelona on Wednesday when the La Liga leaders bid to pull off another Spanish surprise by reaching the Champions League semi-finals. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ATLETICO (PREVIEW), moved, by Tim Hanlon, 530 words)

Barca, Atletico coaches and players preview Europe clash

MADRID - Barcelona coach Gerardo Martino, his Atletico Madrid counterpart Diego Simeone and players hold news conferences previewing the Champions League quarter-final, second leg at the Calderon. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/BARCELONA (PIX, TV) expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

ATHLETICS

London Marathon

Farah fired up for marathon debut

LONDON - World and Olympic 5,000 and 10,000 metres champion Mo Farah breaks new ground when he goes up against a stellar field in Sunday's London Marathon, his first crack at the full distance. (ATHLETICS-MARATHON/FARAH, by Mitch Phillips, expect by 1500 GMT, 600 words)

GOLF

Masters contenders Walker and Day prepare for first major

AUGUSTA, Georgia - We continue our build-up to this week's Masters at Augusta National, the first of the year's four majors, where Australian Adam Scott will defend his title. American Jimmy Walker, a three-times winner on the 2013-14 PGA Tour, and Australia's Jason Day, who finished third at Augusta last year, are scheduled to hold news conferences. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (PIX), expect first story by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes and Tony Jimenez, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Casablanca Grand Prix, Morocco (to 13)

Men's Clay Court Championship, Houston, U.S. (to 13)

Merit only

WTA: Katowice Open, Poland (to 13)

Bogota Cup, Colombia (to 13)

CYCLING

Tour of the Basque Country (to 12)

Copy on merit

NBA

Hawks host Pistons with eye on playoffs

The Atlanta Hawks will try to inch closer to securing the final playoff berth in the Eastern Conference when they host the Detroit Pistons in one of six games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 650 words)

NHL

Buffalo look to get in way of Detroit's playoff plans

The Detroit Red Wings, looking to extend the NHL's longest active playoff appearance streak to 23 seasons, visit the struggling Buffalo Sabres in one of 10 games on the schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

BASEBALL

Tigers visit Dodgers in clash of World Series favorites

Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer takes the mound for the Detroit Tigers against the host Los Angeles Dodgers in a matchup featuring two favorites to reach the World Series in one of 14 games on the schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (Duty editor: Justin Palmer)