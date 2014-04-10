Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

GOLF

Masters (to 13)

Scott, Mickelson and McIlroy set to tee off in 78th Masters

AUGUSTA, Georgia - In front of a huge crowd, the 'Big Three' of Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player launched the 78th Masters on Thursday while Adam Scott prepared to begin his title defence later in the day. Three-times winner Phil Mickelson and former world number one Rory McIlroy will also launch their title bids. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, Tony Jimenez, Julian Linden and Larry Fine, 500 words)

- -

European Tour: Malaysian Open, Kuala Lumpur (to 20)

- - - -

SOCCER

Europa League

Quarter-finals, second legs

Benfica v AZ Alkmaar (1905 GMT)

Juventus v Olympique Lyon (1905)

Valencia v Basel (1905)

Sevilla v Porto (1905)

Juventus look to finish off Lyon in Europa League

LONDON - Europa League favourites Juventus bid to reach the last four when they take a 1-0 lead over Lyon into the second leg of their quarter-final at their Juventus stadium.(SOCCER-EUROPA/ (PIX), expect by 2115 GMT/5:15 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

Warriors and Mavericks chasing postseason berths

The Golden State Warriors seek to keep pace for the sixth playoff spot in the West when they are home to the Denver Nuggets and the conference leading San Antonio Spurs travel to the Dallas Mavericks, who are challenging the Warriors for sixth place in the only games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NHL

Coyotes bid to end skid in road game with Predators

The Phoenix Coyotes, who have lost five in a row, try to stay in the hunt for a Western Conference wildcard playoff spot when they visit the Nashville Predators in one of 11 games on the schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 900 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Red Sox and Yankees renew rivalry in New York

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees renew their heated rivalry for the first time in 2014 with Clay Buchholz pitching for Boston and Michael Pineda for the host Yankees in one of nine games on the Major League Baseball games on the schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Casablanca Grand Prix, Morocco (to 13)

Men's Clay Court Championship, Houston, U.S. (to 13)

WTA: Katowice Open, Poland (to 13)

Bogota Cup, Colombia (to 13)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour of the Basque Country (to 12)

