SOCCER

Champions League semi-finals

Holders Bayern Munich and nine-times winners Real Madrid will face each other in a mouthwatering Champions League semi-final this month with Atletico Madrid up against Chelsea. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ moved, 700 words)

Premier League

Aguero makes timely City return for trip to Liverpool

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is set to make his return from injury against Liverpool after being named in the squad for the crucial Premier League match between two of the title favourites at Anfield on Sunday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/MANCITY, moved, 400 words)

Liverpool's Suarez only has eyes for the team prize

Luis Suarez is only three goals away from setting a new scoring record for a 38-game Premier League season - not bad considering he was still serving a ban for biting when it started. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/LIVERPOOL, moved, 400 words)

Bundesliga

Schalke 04 v Eintracht Frankfurt (1830)

Schalke aim to consolidate third place against Eintracht

Schalke 04 host Eintracht Frankfurt looking to cement their hold on third place and automatic qualification for next seaon's Champions League before Borussia Moenchengladbach, who are seven points adrift in fourth, play on Saturday. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 350 words)

La Liga

Osasuna v Real Valladolid (1900)

Ligue 1

Montpellier HSC v Olympique Marseille (1830)

GOLF

Masters (to 13)

Haas in sole command at Augusta, holder Scott one back

AUGUSTA, Georgia - American Bill Haas, who opened with a four-under-par 68, takes a one-shot lead over defending champion Adam Scott, 2012 winner Bubba Watson and former British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen into Friday's second round at Augusta National. Three-times winner Phil Mickelson trails by eight strokes in the first of the year's four majors. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, Tony Jimenez, Julian Linden and Larry Fine, 500 words)

CYCLING

Brailsford leaves British Cycling director role

LONDON - Dave Brailsford, the man behind his country's rise to cycling superpower has quit as performance director of British Cycling. (CYCLING-BRITAIN/BRAILSFORD, moved, 300 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Casablanca Grand Prix, Morocco (to 13)

Men's Clay Court Championship, Houston, U.S. (to 13)

WTA: Katowice Open, Poland (to 13)

Bogota Cup, Colombia (to 13)

NBA

Hawks look to inch closer to playoff berth

The Atlanta Hawks, who are trying to secure the Eastern Conference's final playoff berth, visit a Brooklyn Nets team that has not lost at home in over two months in one of the 13 games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

NHL

Stars host Blues with eye on final playoff ticket

The Dallas Stars, in a tight battle with the Phoenix Coyotes for the final playoff spot with three, host the St, Louis Blues in one of seven games on the schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 550 words)

BASEBALL

Red Sox visit rival Yankees in the Bronx

The World Series champion Boston Red Sox resume their four-game series with the rival New York Yankees in the Bronx in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball games on the schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

