Soccer-Arsenal keep Champions League hopes alive with Boro win
* Wenger made six changes to team that lost to Crystal Palace
Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:
- - - -
GOLF
Masters (to 13)
Watson in charge at the 78th Masters heading into weekend
AUGUSTA, Georgia - American left-hander Bubba Watson, seeking a second green jacket in three years, takes a three-shot lead over Australian John Senden into Saturday's third round at a firm and fast-running Augusta National. Defending champion Adam Scott trails by four strokes. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (PIX), expect first story by 1530 GMT/1130 AM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, Tony Jimenez, Julian Linden and Larry Fine, 500 words)n and Larry Fine, 500 words)
- - - -
SOCCER
Premier League (1407 unless stated)
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Fulham v Norwich City
Southampton v Cardiff City
Stoke City v Newcastle United
Sunderland v Everton
West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur
Everton eye fourth, Fulham host Norwich in relegation scrap
LONDON - Everton can leapfrog Arsenal into fourth place with a win at basement side Sunderland while third-bottom Fulham host fellow strugglers Norwich City, who sacked manager Chris Hughton last week and are one place higher. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1615 GMT/12:15 AM ET, by Mike Collett, 600 words)
- -
English FA Cup semi-final
Wigan Athletic v Arsenal (1607)
Wigan face Arsenal aiming for another FA Cup shock
LONDON - FA Cup holders Wigan Athletic will try to cause another seismic upset after last season's triumph over Manchester City in the showpiece match when the second-tier side face overwhelming favourites Arsenal in the first of the weekend's semi-finals at Wembley. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP (PIX), expect by 1815 GMT/2:15 PM ET, by Mike Collett, 600 words)
- -
La Liga
Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad (1400)
Villarreal v Levante (1600)
Granada CF v Barcelona (1800)
Real Madrid v Almeria (2000)
Barca can leapfrog leaders Atletico with win at Granada
MADRID - Barcelona can go two points clear of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid, who play at Getafe on Sunday, with a win at Granada before Real Madrid, three points off the top in third, host Almeria. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX) expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)
- -
Serie A
Sassuolo v Cagliari (1600)
AS Roma v Atalanta (1845)
Roma welcome Atalanta without banned top scorer Destro
ROME - AS Roma host Atalanta without suspended leading scorer Mattia Destro but manager Rudi Garcia still expects his side to extend their four-match winning run and keep up the pressure on Serie A leaders Juventus. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)
- -
Ligue 1 (1800 unless stated)
Lille v Valenciennes (1500)
Ajaccio v Girondins Bordeaux
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Bastia
Nice v FC Lorient
Stade Rennes v Monaco
Sochaux v Toulouse
Monaco visit Rennes hoping to move further ahead of Lille
PARIS - Second-placed Monaco travel to mid-table Stade Rennes aiming for the win that will take them nine points clear of Lille in third and cement their hold on the second automatic Champions League qualifying spot. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 400 words)
- -
Bundesliga (1330 unless stated)
Mainz v Werder Bremen
Borussia Moenchengladbach v VfB Stuttgart
Hanover 96 v Hamburg SV
Freiburg v Eintracht Braunschweig
VfL Wolfsburg v Nuremberg
Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund (1630)
Champions Bayern host rivals Dortmund after verbal spat
BERLIN - The title race may already be over but the Bundesliga's big game between champions Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund has already fanned a bitter exchange of verbal attacks by club bosses in the build-up. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 450 words)
- -
Dutch Championship
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer v Heerenveen (1645)
SC Cambuur v Vitesse Arnhem (1745)
Twente Enschede v Roda JC Kerkrade (1845)
Twente, Vitesse aim to close gap on second-placed Feyenoord
AMSTERDAM - Third-placed Twente Enschede and Vitesse Arnhem in fourth host bottom side Roda JC Kerkrade and visit lowly SC Cambur bidding to narrow the gap on Feyenoord who are in the second Champions League qualifying spot and play on Sunday. (SOCCER-DUTCH/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 300 words)
- - - -
RUGBY
Super rugby round nine
Cheetahs v Crusaders, Bloemfontein (1505)
Lions v Sharks, Johannesburg (1710)
Lions aim to improve poor record
The Lions will try to improve their poor record against the Sharks when the South African sides meet in Johannesburg. (RUGBY-SUPER/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 350 words)
- - - -
CYCLING
Tour of the Basque Country, Spain
Contador defends slender lead in Basque Tour finale
MADRID - Spaniard Alberto Contador has a 12-second advantage over second-placed compatriot Alejandro Valverde before the time trial, the Tour of the Basque Country's sixth and final stage. (CYCLING-BASQUE/ expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, 400 words)
- - - -
NBA
Pacers face showdown with Heat in Miami
The Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat battle for first place in the Eastern Conference in one of the eight games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)
- - - -
NHL
Ducks visit Kings trying to hold onto Western lead
The Anaheim Ducks try to stay in front in the torrid race for the Western Conference's regular season title when they visit the Los Angeles Kings in one of nine games on the schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)
- - - -
BASEBALL
Brewers looking for home wins
The Milwaukee Brewers, who have six consecutive road wins, seek to improve their home record when they face the Pittsburgh Pirates in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball games on the schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)
- - - -
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
- - - -
TENNIS
ATP: Casablanca Grand Prix, Morocco (to 13)
Men's Clay Court Championship, Houston, U.S. (to 13)
Merit only
WTA: Katowice Open, Poland (to 13)
Bogota Cup, Colombia (to 13)
- - - - (Duty editor: Pritha Sarkar)
* Wenger made six changes to team that lost to Crystal Palace
April 17 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 20 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 19 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 17 Diego Costa (Chelsea) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 16 Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 14 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 13 Joshua King (Bournemouth)