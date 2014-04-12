Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:

GOLF

Masters (to 13)

Watson in charge at the 78th Masters heading into weekend

AUGUSTA, Georgia - American left-hander Bubba Watson, seeking a second green jacket in three years, takes a three-shot lead over Australian John Senden into Saturday's third round at a firm and fast-running Augusta National. Defending champion Adam Scott trails by four strokes. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (PIX), expect first story by 1530 GMT/1130 AM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, Tony Jimenez, Julian Linden and Larry Fine, 500 words)n and Larry Fine, 500 words)

SOCCER

Premier League (1407 unless stated)

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Fulham v Norwich City

Southampton v Cardiff City

Stoke City v Newcastle United

Sunderland v Everton

West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

Everton eye fourth, Fulham host Norwich in relegation scrap

LONDON - Everton can leapfrog Arsenal into fourth place with a win at basement side Sunderland while third-bottom Fulham host fellow strugglers Norwich City, who sacked manager Chris Hughton last week and are one place higher. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1615 GMT/12:15 AM ET, by Mike Collett, 600 words)

English FA Cup semi-final

Wigan Athletic v Arsenal (1607)

Wigan face Arsenal aiming for another FA Cup shock

LONDON - FA Cup holders Wigan Athletic will try to cause another seismic upset after last season's triumph over Manchester City in the showpiece match when the second-tier side face overwhelming favourites Arsenal in the first of the weekend's semi-finals at Wembley. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP (PIX), expect by 1815 GMT/2:15 PM ET, by Mike Collett, 600 words)

La Liga

Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad (1400)

Villarreal v Levante (1600)

Granada CF v Barcelona (1800)

Real Madrid v Almeria (2000)

Barca can leapfrog leaders Atletico with win at Granada

MADRID - Barcelona can go two points clear of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid, who play at Getafe on Sunday, with a win at Granada before Real Madrid, three points off the top in third, host Almeria. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX) expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

Serie A

Sassuolo v Cagliari (1600)

AS Roma v Atalanta (1845)

Roma welcome Atalanta without banned top scorer Destro

ROME - AS Roma host Atalanta without suspended leading scorer Mattia Destro but manager Rudi Garcia still expects his side to extend their four-match winning run and keep up the pressure on Serie A leaders Juventus. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)

Ligue 1 (1800 unless stated)

Lille v Valenciennes (1500)

Ajaccio v Girondins Bordeaux

Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Bastia

Nice v FC Lorient

Stade Rennes v Monaco

Sochaux v Toulouse

Monaco visit Rennes hoping to move further ahead of Lille

PARIS - Second-placed Monaco travel to mid-table Stade Rennes aiming for the win that will take them nine points clear of Lille in third and cement their hold on the second automatic Champions League qualifying spot. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 400 words)

Bundesliga (1330 unless stated)

Mainz v Werder Bremen

Borussia Moenchengladbach v VfB Stuttgart

Hanover 96 v Hamburg SV

Freiburg v Eintracht Braunschweig

VfL Wolfsburg v Nuremberg

Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund (1630)

Champions Bayern host rivals Dortmund after verbal spat

BERLIN - The title race may already be over but the Bundesliga's big game between champions Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund has already fanned a bitter exchange of verbal attacks by club bosses in the build-up. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 450 words)

Dutch Championship

Go Ahead Eagles Deventer v Heerenveen (1645)

SC Cambuur v Vitesse Arnhem (1745)

Twente Enschede v Roda JC Kerkrade (1845)

Twente, Vitesse aim to close gap on second-placed Feyenoord

AMSTERDAM - Third-placed Twente Enschede and Vitesse Arnhem in fourth host bottom side Roda JC Kerkrade and visit lowly SC Cambur bidding to narrow the gap on Feyenoord who are in the second Champions League qualifying spot and play on Sunday. (SOCCER-DUTCH/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 300 words)

RUGBY

Super rugby round nine

Cheetahs v Crusaders, Bloemfontein (1505)

Lions v Sharks, Johannesburg (1710)

Lions aim to improve poor record

The Lions will try to improve their poor record against the Sharks when the South African sides meet in Johannesburg. (RUGBY-SUPER/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 350 words)

CYCLING

Tour of the Basque Country, Spain

Contador defends slender lead in Basque Tour finale

MADRID - Spaniard Alberto Contador has a 12-second advantage over second-placed compatriot Alejandro Valverde before the time trial, the Tour of the Basque Country's sixth and final stage. (CYCLING-BASQUE/ expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, 400 words)

NBA

Pacers face showdown with Heat in Miami

The Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat battle for first place in the Eastern Conference in one of the eight games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NHL

Ducks visit Kings trying to hold onto Western lead

The Anaheim Ducks try to stay in front in the torrid race for the Western Conference's regular season title when they visit the Los Angeles Kings in one of nine games on the schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

BASEBALL

Brewers looking for home wins

The Milwaukee Brewers, who have six consecutive road wins, seek to improve their home record when they face the Pittsburgh Pirates in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball games on the schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Casablanca Grand Prix, Morocco (to 13)

Men's Clay Court Championship, Houston, U.S. (to 13)

WTA: Katowice Open, Poland (to 13)

Bogota Cup, Colombia (to 13)

