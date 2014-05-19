Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday:

MOTOR RACING

Australian F1 luminary Jack Brabham dead at 88

SYDNEY - Australian Jack Brabham, the only Formula One driver to win a championship in his own car, has died at the age of 88. (MOTOR RACING/BRABHAM, moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words). We have also moved a newsmaker and factbox on the triple world champion.

SOCCER

Van Gaal named as Manchester United's new manager

Dutchman Louis van Gaal was named as Manchester United's new manager, with Ryan Giggs as his assistant, as the Premier League club issued a statement confirming the worst-kept secret in the game. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/UNITED, moved, 400 words)

We have also filed a factbox, profile and 10 things on Van Gaal's Man United 'to-do' list.

World Cup

We continue the buildup to next month's World Cup in Brazil. (SOCCER-WORLD/, expect stories throughout)

Portugal name 23-man World Cup squad

LISBON - Portugal coach Paulo Bento will announce his final 23-man squad for the World Cup. (SOCCER-WORLD/PORTUGAL (PIX) expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 300 words)

France kick off World Cup preparations at training camp

CLAIREFONTAINE, France - France gather for their World Cup preparations at their Clairefontaine training camp, with coach Didier Deschamps and several players holding news conferences (SOCCER-WORLD/FRANCE (PIX, TV), by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

Champions League final

Atletico coach Simeone looks ahead to all-Madrid final

MADRID - Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone holds a news conference previewing Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid in Lisbon. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ATLETICO (PIX, TV) expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 400 words)

NHL

Canadiens try to recover from big loss to Rangers

The Montreal Canadiens try to even their best-of-seven Eastern Conference championship series with the New York Rangers after being routed by the visting Rangers in Game One. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/CANADIENS (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 350 words)

NBA

Spurs host Thunder in Game One of Western Conference final

The Oklahoma City Thunder, without injured starting forward Serge Ibaka, visit the San Antonio Spurs as the top two teams in the Western Conference meet to open the best-of-seven series that will decide the conference championship. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/SPURS (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, 350 words)

BASEBALL

Brewers and Braves set for showdown in Atlanta

The Milwaukee Brewers travel to Atlanta to play the Braves in a showdown of National League division leaders as Milwaukee's Wily Peralta goes for his fifth victory of the season in one of five games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

